Jharkhand vs Manipur Match Prediction JHA 80 % Chance of Winning MANP 20 % Bet Now! Manipur and Jharkhand will clash in the next Elite Group A fixture of the Ranji Trophy 2024. The game is scheduled to be played at Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur from February 2, 2024. The game will begin at 9:00 AM IST. Ahead of the game, let’s get to know about the fixture and the competing teams.

Jharkhand vs Manipur Chance of Winning

Manipur reached the plate group final in the previous edition of the competition. They stood third in the plate group with three wins and a loss. That pushed them to compete against the Elite Group members in this year’s Ranji Trophy. However, the team has a long way to go as they lost all games in the current competition. With that, they are placed at the 8th place of the Elite Group A with a net run rate of -1.425. They will look to redeem themselves in the competition.

On the other hand, Jharkhand did not have the best of starts in the competition. They faced three consecutive draws in the competition. However, that came to an end when they suffered a huge loss against Vidarbha in their last outing. The team rests upon Manipur in the group table standings with 3 points and a net run rate of -0.388.

Manipur's chance of winning: 20%

Jharkhand’s chance of winning: 80%

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Jharkhand vs Manipur Betting Tips

Manipur to score low before 1st dismissal

Manipur has displayed a disappointing batting front in the competition. They scored mere totals in the competition and do not have a strong squad to compete in the group they are pooled in. Their openers Karnajit Yumnam and Basir Rehman average at 8.37 & 10.66 respectively in the competition and look out of form. The pair posted scores of 15. 15, 5 & 10 for their opening partnership in the 1st innings of four games. That said, they are expected to lose an early wicket in the next game against Jharkhand. Jharkhand will exploit this weakness with their talented bowlers in the squad.

Jharkhand vs Manipur Toss Prediction

Jharkhand won the toss and elected to bat first against Goa in the first match of the season at the Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur. The match ended in a draw. No match was played at the ground during the previous season. Two matches were played in the 2019-20 season. In the second match between Haryana and Jharkhand, the former elected to bat first and the match ended in a draw. The match prior to it between Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh also ended in a draw. The latter had elected to bat first. Considering the norm, the team winning the toss will look to bat first.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 27 degree Celsius on the match day. There is no possibility of rain on the match-day and the skies will remain mostly sunny.

Manipur Player List

Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (c), Ahmed Shah, Al Bashid Muhammed, Basir Rahman, Bikash Singh, Bidash Chingakham, Johnson Singh, L Kishan Singha, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Lamabam Singh, Kishan Thokchom, Kangabam Priyojit, Rex Rajkumar, Prafullomani Singh, Sultan Karim, Laishram Robertson

Predicted Playing XI

Prafullomani Singh Wicket-keeper Karnajit Yumnam Batter Nitesh Sedai All-rounder Johnson Singh Batter Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (C) Batter Rex Rajkumar All-rounder L Kishan Singha Bowler Bikash Singh Bowler Bishworjit Konthoujam Bowler Lamabam Singh Bowler Basir Rahman Batter

Manipur Team Form

Manipur have lost four games in a row. They have failed to put up a respectable score in those games and need to improve upon their batting.

Jharkhand Player List

Virat Singh (c), Kumar Deobrat, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Varun Aaron, Shahbaz Nadeem, Supriyo Chakraborty, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Nazim Siddiquie, Aryaman Sen, Kumar Suraj, Vikash Singh, Vikash Vishal, Vinayak Vikram, Rahul Shukla, Ashish Kumar, Aditya Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Kumar Deobrat Batter Nazim Siddiquie Batter Kumar Suraj Batter Virat Singh (C) Batter Saurabh Tiwary Batter Kumar Kushagra Wicket-keeper Anukul Roy All-rounder Shahbaz Nadeem Bowler Varun Aaron Bowler Vinayak Vikram Bowler Sushant Mishra Bowler

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand’s form has not been particularly impressive and as a consequence, they lost their last game against Vidarbha. They should be able to win their next game against Manipur and gain some confidence.

Jharkhand vs Manipur Head-to-Head Record

Jharkhand and Manipur have never contested in the format. Manipur will however go in as underdogs in the upcoming fixture.

Manipur Won: 0

Jharkhand Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Jharkhand vs Manipur Betting Odds

Manipur went against Rajasthan in the last game and were overwhelmed with the level of competition. They could only post 159 & 198 runs respectively in the two innings. Whereas Rajasthan were able to counter that with a single innings of 399 runs. Rajasthan won the game by an innings and 42 runs. Bishworjit Konthoujam picked 4 wickets in the game. Ronald Longjam scored 42 runs whereas Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam posted 55 runs in the 2nd innings of the game. The team needs a lot of experience before they could compete at this level and will go in as underdogs in the next game.

Jharkhand met with Vidarbha in their last outing. After facing three consecutive draws in the competition, Jharkhand had hoped for a better result in their latest contest. However, they failed to do so as they lost the game by 308 runs. Vidarbha scored 204 & 374 runs in the two innings. Jharkhand could only reply with the scores of 150 & 120 runs before losing out all their wickets. Sushant Mishra picked 4 wickets whereas Shahbaz Nadeem was the best bowler in the game with 8 wickets in the game. There were no notable batting performances in the 2nd innings whereas Kumar Suraj scored 57 runs in the 1st innings.

Jharkhand vs Manipur Top Batters

Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam to be the top batter for Manipur

Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam is the top batter from Manipur. He has scored 150 runs in 8 innings at an average of 18.75. He scored 42 runs in the last game, highest in the team. He will be the top batting pick from Manipur in the next game against Jharkhand.

Kumar Suraj to be Jharkhand's top batter

Kumar Suraj is the top batter from Jharkhand. He has scored 342 runs in 7 innings at an average of 57.00. He smashed 57 & 10 runs in the two innings of his last outing. He will be expected to score high in the next game.

Jharkhand vs Manipur Top Bowlers

Bishworjit Konthoujam to be the top bowler for Manipur

Bishworjit Konthoujam was Manipur’s top wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, having captured nine wickets in seven innings. He has picked 10 wickets in 4 games and possesses an economy rate of 3.04 in the competition. He picked 4 wickets in the last game. He could remain their standout bowler in the upcoming match.

Shahbaz Nadeem to be the top bowler for Jharkhand

Shahbaz Nadeem is the top bowling entity in Jharkhand. He has picked a total of 13 wickets in 5 innings. He has an economy rate of 2.92 in the competition. He picked 8 wickets in the last game.