Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Match Prediction JHA 40 % Chance of Winning RAJ 60 % Bet Now! Rajasthan and Jharkhand will clash in the next Elite Group A fixture of the Ranji Trophy 2024. The game is scheduled to be played at Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur from February 16, 2024. The game will begin at 9:00 AM IST. Ahead of the game, let’s get to know about the fixture and the competing teams.

Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Chance of Winning

Rajasthan were having a great season so far in the Ranji Trophy. The team lost their first game of the season against Saurashtra in their last outing. They are placed 5th in the points table with two losses, a loss and three draws. They have 18 points and a net run rate of +0.232. They will be hoping to get back to their winning ways in their next outing.

Jharkhand did not have the best of starts in the competition. They had some success with a win against Manipur but lost their last game against Haryana in the competition. The team has one win, two losses and three draws. The team is placed 7th in the points table with 110 points and a net run rate of -0.108. Jharkhand has not displayed any intention of winning in the competition. They will have to win their next game in order to hop higher in the standings.

Rajasthan's chance of winning: 60%

Jharkhand’s chance of winning: 40%

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Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Betting Tips

Rajasthan to score low before 1st dismissal

Rajasthan has a strong team in the competition. The team has decent batting order but their openers failed to deliver mostly in the competition. The opening line-up revolved around Yash Kothari and Abhijeet Tomar. However, Tomar had to take a backseat as Sumit Godara replaced him in the opening position. Kothari and Godara average at 34.00 & 19.66 in the competition respectively. The team has posted the scores of 3, 12, 19, 33 & 15 runs before their first dismissal in their last four matches. That said, Rajasthan will be hoping to lose their wicket early in their next outing.

Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Toss Prediction

Jharkhand won the toss and elected to bat first against Goa in the first match of the season at the Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur. The match ended in a draw. No match was played at the ground during the previous season. Two matches were played in the 2019-20 season. In the second match between Haryana and Jharkhand, the former elected to bat first and the match ended in a draw. The match prior to it between Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh also ended in a draw. The latter had elected to bat first. Considering the norm, the team winning the toss will look to bat first.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 28 degree Celsius on the match day. There is no possibility of rain on the match-day and the skies will remain mostly sunny.

Rajasthan Players List

Deepak Hooda (c), Abhijeet Tomar, Kunal Singh Rathore, Aniket Choudhary, Samarpit Joshi (wk), Khaleel Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Chahar, Salman Khan, Arafat Khan, Yash Kothari, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Manav Suthar, Ramnivas Golada, Sahil Dhiwan, Karan Lamba, Ram Mohan Chouhan

Predicted Playing XI

Abhijeet Tomar Batter Yash Kothari Batter Karan Lamba Batter Manav Suthar All-rounder Deepak Hooda (c) All-rounder Mahipal Lomror Batter Kunal Singh Rathore Wicket-keeper Sahil Dhiwan Bowler Arafat Khan Bowler Aniket Choudhary Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Rajasthan Recent Form

Rajasthan lost their last game against Saurashtra by 218 runs. They batted well in the first innings, were not able to chase the target in the second innings and lost the game by a huge margin. They will be hoping for a better batting outing in the next game.

Jharkhand Player List

Virat Singh (c), Kumar Deobrat, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Varun Aaron, Shahbaz Nadeem, Supriyo Chakraborty, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Nazim Siddiquie, Aryaman Sen, Kumar Suraj, Vikash Singh, Vikash Vishal, Vinayak Vikram, Rahul Shukla, Ashish Kumar, Aditya Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Kumar Deobrat Batter Nazim Siddiquie Batter Kumar Suraj Batter Virat Singh (C) Batter Saurabh Tiwary Batter Kumar Kushagra Wicket-keeper Anukul Roy All-rounder Shahbaz Nadeem Bowler Varun Aaron Bowler Vinayak Vikram Bowler Sushant Mishra Bowler

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand’s form has not been particularly impressive and as a consequence, they lost their last game against Haryana.

Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between Jharkhand and Rajasthan, both the sides have won a game each.

Rajasthan Won: 1

Jharkhand Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 3

Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Betting Odds

Rajasthan went against Saurashtra in the last game. The game did not end in Rajasthan’s favour as they faced their first loss of the season. Saurashtra batted first and scored 328 runs in the first innings. Rajasthan replied with 257 runs in the 1st innings. Saurashtra added another 234 runs to the target. Overwhelmed by the total, Rajasthan were bundled out at 87 in the second innings, losing the game by 218 runs. Rajasthan will be looking to win their next fixture against Jharkhand and earn a few more points to rise higher in the standings.

Jharkhand met with Haryana in their last outing. Haryana batted first in the game and secured 509 runs in the game. Jharkhand could not score enough runs in the game and registered 119 & 185 runs respectively. Anukul Roy was the highest wicket-taker from the side with 5 picks. Utkarsh Singh (53) and Kumar Suraj (44) were the top batters in the second innings of the game. Haryana won the game by an innings and 205 runs. Jharkhand will be hoping for a better result in the next game against Rajasthan.

Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Top Batters

Kunal Singh Rathore to be the top batter for Rajasthan

Kunal Singh Rathore is the top scorer for Rajasthan in the competition. He has scored 245 runs in 10 innings at an average of 45.00. He scored 33 & 4 runs in the last game against Saurashtra. He will be expected to score high in the next game.

Kumar Suraj to be Jharkhand's top batter

Kumar Suraj is the top batter from Jharkhand. He has scored 405 runs in 7 innings at an average of 57.00. He scored 44 runs in the second innings of their last game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game against Jharkhand.

Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Top Bowlers

Aniket Choudhary to be the top bowler for Rajasthan

Aniket Choudhary is the best bowler from Rajasthan in the competition. He has picked 18 wickets in 9 innings at an economy rate of 2.58. He picked 5 wickets in his last game against Saurashtra. He will be expected for timely dismissals in the next game.

Shahbaz Nadeem to be the top bowler for Jharkhand

Shahbaz Nadeem is the top bowling entity in Jharkhand. He has picked a total of 20 wickets in 8 innings. He has an economy rate of 2.82 in the competition. He picked 1 wicket in the last game.