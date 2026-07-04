Jharkhand vs Services Match Prediction

Jharkhand will clash against Services in their third Elite Group C match at the Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur from Tuesday December 27. The match will kick off from 9:30 AM IST.

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Jharkhand played a draw against Goa in their last match, while Services were beaten by Chhattisgarh by 10 wickets in their last outing. Notably, Jharkhand had lost their season opener against Kerala. Services played a draw against Karnataka to kick off their campaign.

In the previous season, Jharkhand lost to Bengal in the quarter-finals. Services were placed in Elite Group E where they won and lost a match each. Chhattisgarh won one and played two draws in Elite Group H.

Jharkhand vs Services Match Chance of Winning

Jharkhand are the more likely side to win the match. The reason behind this is simple - Jharkhand are a more balanced side with a beautiful mixture of youth and experience. Saurabh Tiwary scored another fifty in the match against Goa, and captain Virat Singh also hit an unbeaten hundred (100* off 97). Wicket-keeper batter Kumar Kushagra who scored 92 in the second innings against Kerala, scored 96 in the first innings against Goa. The other batters in the team also made handy contributions. Shahbaz Nadeem came up with another stellar show with the ball, picking four wickets in the first innings and one in the second. Off-spinner Utkarsh picked three wickets in the first innings and two in the second. Once pacers Rahul Shukla and Ashish Kumar start contributing, Jharkhand can become an even more formidable force.

Services, on the other hand, looked timid against Chhattisgarh in their last match. They were bowled out for 213 and 221 in their first and second innings respectively. The bowlers also let go the advantage despite reducing Chhattisgarh to 124/5 in the first innings. The 183-run stand for the sixth wicket between Amandeep Khare and Ajay Mandal helped Chhattisgarh rebuild their innings and take a 176-run first innings lead. Unlike Jharkhand, Services don't have versatile and experienced players in their line-up and they can very well pay the price for it against a quality team like Jharkhand.

Our Prediction

Jharkhand have won three out of their last five matches against Services, and look set for another win against the side in Jamshedpur. After losing the match against Kerala, Jharkhand batters showed a lot of fire. The spin department led by very experienced Shahbaz Nadeem has come out all guns blazing in both the matches so far. Ishan Kishan, who scored a century in the first match, did not feature in the second game. If he takes the field against Services, the Jharkhand side will become an even more dangerous side. For services, their batting woes has been the major cause of their unimpressive run so far. The bowling unit has put on a decent show but they will be tested in away conditions against very talented Jharkhand batters.

Services to win - 2.3 (Melbet)

Jharkhand to win - 1.55 (Melbet)

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Jharkhand vs Services Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Jharkhand lost their first match of the 2021-22 season against Chhattisgarh by eight wickets. However, they bounced back with two back-to-back wins against Delhi and Tamil Nadu respectively. They won the preliminary quarter-final against Nagaland on the basis of first innings lead. Later, Bengal defeated Jharkhand on the basis of first innings lead in the quarter-finals.

In the ongoing season, they lost to Kerala in the season opener before settling for a draw against Goa in their second match. The team definitely picked themselves up after their loss against Kerala.

Placed in Elite Group E, Services finished third in Elite Group E in the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 season. They lost to Uttarakhand by nine wickets in their opening encounter before playing a draw against Andhra. In their last group stage match they registered a thumping 10-wicket win over Rajasthan but failed to qualify for the next round.

This season, Services played a promising draw against Karnataka to start with, but failed to carry forward the momentum against Chhattisgarh as they lost the match by 10 wickets.

Jharkhand and Services are placed alongside Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Goa, Karnataka and Puducherry. Notably, the top two teams from the group would qualify for the quarter-finals. Both Jharkhand and Services are yet to register their first win of the season. Also, both the teams have lost a match each. The two teams will have to hustle really hard if they want to qualify for the quarter-finals. Chances of Services making to the knockouts is slimmer than that of Jharkhand's.

Jharkhand vs Services Match Toss Prediction

Jharkhand won the toss and elected to bat first against Goa in the first match of the season at the Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur. The match ended in a draw. No match was played at the ground during the previous season. Two matches were played in the 2019-20 season. In the second match between Haryana and Jharkhand, the former elected to bat first and the match ended in a draw. The match prior to it between Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh also ended in a draw. The latter had elected to bat first. Considering the norm, the team winning the toss will look to bat first.

Weather Report

The sun will be shining bright in Jamshedpur during the course of the play from December 27 to December 30. The temperature is most likely to hover around 29 degree celsius, and the wind speed could be somewhere between 5 kmph to 8 kmph.

Jharkhand Player List

Jharkhand squad:

Virat Singh (c), Ashish Kumar, Supriyo Chakraborty, Kumar Deobrat, Ishan Kishan, Pankaj Kumar, Raunak Kumar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Manishi, Sushant Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Nazim Siddiqui, Anukul Roy, Aryaman Sen, Rahul Shukla, Kumar Suraj, Saurabh Tiwary, Utkarsh Singh, Vikash Singh, Vinayak Vikram

Sagar Udeshi

Jharkhand Predicted XI

Kumar DeobratBatsmanUtkarsh SinghAll-rounderKumar SurajBatsmanVirat Singh (c)BatsmanSaurabh TiwaryBatsmanKumar Kushagra (wk)Batsman and Wicket-keeperAnukul RoyAll-rounderShahbaz NadeemBowler

Rahul Shukla Bowler Sushant Mishra Bowler Ashish Kumar Bowler

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand lost their first match to Kerala by 85 runs. The side lost the match despite a 97-run knock from Saurabh Tiwary and a hundred (132) from Ishan Kishan. The failure of all the other batters was the reason behind it. In the second innings, Kumar Kushagra was the only batter who scored a fifty. However, the others also chipped in beautifully in the second match against Goa. Captain Virat Singh slammed a hundred, and the likes of Kumar Deobrat (30 and 72), Utkarsh Singh (33) and Kumar Suraj (48) also came up with handy runs. Shahbaz Nadeem picked a five-wicket haul in both the innings of his side's first match against Kerala. In the second match as well he picked five wickets including a four-wicket haul in the first innings. Off-spinner Utkarsh Singh also picked a total of five wickets in the match. The pace department of the team needs to step up.

Services Player List

Services Squad:

Rajat Paliwal (c), Arpit Guleria, Anshul Gupta, Devender Lohchab (wk), Lovekesh Bansal, Pulkit Narang, Nishan Singh, Diwesh Pathania, Diwesh Pathania, Rahul Singh, Rahul Singh, Ravi Chauhan, Shubham Rohilla, Sufiyan Alam

Services Predicted XI

Shubham Rohilla Batsman Ravi Chauhan Batsman Rahul Singh Batsman Anshul Gupta Batsman Rajat Paliwal (c) Batsman Devender Lohchab (wk) Batsman Pulkit Narang All-rounder Rahul Singh Bowler Diwesh Pathania Bowler Arpit Guleria Bowler Nishan Singh Bowler

Services Team Form

Services had an impressive outing against star-studded Karnataka in their first match. Pacer Diwesh Pathania picked a five-wicket haul in the first innings and off-spinner Pulkit Narang picked three wickets as Karnataka wrapped their first innings on 304. In reply, captain Rajat Paliwal scored a hundred and opener Ravi Chauhan scored a fifty but Services fell 43 runs short of Karnataka’s total. Chasing 297 in the second innings, Services were three down for 21 but Chauhan again hit an unbeaten fifty to hold the innings. Anshul Gupta, who walked in at number five, also smashed unbeaten 71 runs. The match ended in a draw with Services scorecard reading 150/3 in the second innings.

The middle-order batting woes came to the fore again against Chhattisgarh. In total, six batters were dismissed for a single digit score in the first innings and four in the second innings. Only one batter scored more than 30 runs in the first innings, and only two batters scored more than 20 runs in the second innings. Pathania and Narang picked three wickets apiece in the match. Services have failed to click as a unit so far in the tournament.

Jharkhand vs Services Head to Head

Jharkhand have won three of their last five matches against Services who have won two.

Jharkhand vs Services Betting Odds

Jharkhand to win

Jharkhand have won three out of their last five matches against Services, and look set for another win against the side in Jamshedpur. After losing the match against Kerala, Jharkhand batters showed a lot of fire. The spin department led by very experienced Shahbaz Nadeem has come out all guns blazing in both the matches so far. Ishan Kishan, who scored a century in the first match, did not feature in the second game. If he takes the field against Services, the Jharkhand side will become an even more dangerous side. For services, their batting woes has been the major cause of their unimpressive run so far. The bowling unit has put on a decent show but they will be tested in away conditions against very talented Jharkhand batters.

Jharkhand vs Services Top Team Batsmen

irtat Singh to be Jharkhand’s top batter

Jharkhand captain Virat Singh scored 32 runs against Goa in the first innings. In the second innings, the 25-year-old southpaw finished at an unbeaten hundred off 97 balls. In the first match against Kerala he had got starts (30 and 32) but failed to convert them. The young skipper has found rhythm and would look to capitalise on them. Overall, he has scored 2103 runs at an average of 35.64. He has eight hundreds and four fifties to his name.

Harpreet Singh to be Chhattisgarh's top batter

Chhattisgarh captain Harpreet Singh top-scored for his team in the second innings against Puducherry. He scored brisk 63 runs off 84 balls to help his team post a 310-run target for the opposition side. The innings carried more weight as Harpreet bounced back after getting out for a duck in the first innings. He batted once against Puducherry and scored 27 runs in the first innings against Puducherry. Overall, he has featured in 71 first-class matches and scored 4552 47.41. He has 14 hundreds and 23 fifties in first-class cricket.

Jharkhand vs Services Top Team Bowlers

Shahbaz Nadeem to be Jharkhand's top bowler

Shahbaz Nadeem picked a five-wicket haul in each of the two innings against Kerala.In the second match against Goa, he took five wickets including a four-wicket haul in the first innings. The left-arm spinner had picked 25 wickets in five matches at an average of 24.96 in the previous season. The veteran, who has played 126 first-class matches, and picked 489 wickets is expected to deliver again for Jharkhand.

Diwesh Pathania to be Services' top bowler

Right-arm pacer Diwesh Pathania took a five-wicket haul in the first innings against Karnataka. He got rid of Karnataka's top three including captain Mayank Agarwal and later picked two more wickets. The same helped Services to restrict Karnataka to 304 in the first innings. He picked three wickets in the first innings versus Chhattisgarh in the first innings and was the leading pacer from his side. In the third match Pathania is expected to deliver with the ball again. He has featured in 46 first-class matches and picked 194 wickets at an average of 23.76.