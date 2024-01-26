Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Match Prediction JHA 45 % Chance of Winning VID 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Jharkhand and Vidarbha are going to lock horns during the Ranji Trophy from January 26 to January 29, 2024. Their clash will be hosted at JSCA International Cricket Stadium Complex, Ranchi, and it is scheduled to commence at 9:30 A.M IST.

Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Chances of Winning

Jharkhand played their previous match against Services and concluded it in a draw. The latter won the toss and opted to field first, allowing Jharkhand to bat first and secure a target. Jharkhand posted 316 runs on the board and put Services to chase after the score. Over the next three days of play, Services kept adding runs to their tally which eventually culminated with 473 runs on the board for the loss of eight wickets. The match was drawn as Jharkhand did not get the opportunity to bat again.

Vidarbha’s dwindling form was evidenced in their previous match against Saurashtra, wherein they won the toss and elected to field first. Despite having the advantage of choosing their strategy, Vidarbha did not play their hand right. Saurashtra scored 206 runs in the first innings, which was not an unachievable target, but they managed to restrict Vidarbha to just 78 runs and extended their lead with an additional 244 runs on the board. Vidarbha showed signs of trouble and got bowled out once more for 134 runs. Saurashtra enjoyed a 238-run victory.

Jharkhand chance of winning - 45%

Vidarbha chance of winning - 55%

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Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Betting Tips

Virat Singh, Kumar Suraj and Kumar Kushagra of Jharkhand have displayed comparable performances so far. They have accumulated 276, 275 and 223 runs, respectively. They have been the most consistent contributors with the bat. On the bowling front, Shahbaz Nadeem is the leading wicket-taker with five wickets, followed by Anukul Roy who has bagged four wickets.

Sanjay Raghunath, Vidarbha’s opening batsman, is currently their leading run-getter with 158 runs in five innings. The entire squad has been rather underwhelming since no other batsman from the team has surpassed the 100-run mark. Atharva Taide participated in his first match of the season against Saurashtra and amassed a half-century. Aditya Thakare leads their bowling attack with 17 wickets in six innings and trailing closely behind is Aditya Sarwate with 14 wickets to his credit.

Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Toss Prediction

The match will be held at JSCA International Cricket Stadium Complex, Ranchi. A total of two test matches have been played here in the past, and one of those matches was won by the team batting first. The match between India and South Africa ended with the former winning as they batted first and scored 497/9, emerging victorious by an innings and 202 runs. Taking this outcome into account, it seems likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to bat first and avail the advantage.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests partly cloudy skies with absolutely no possibility of rainfall. The temperature is likely to remain around 21 degrees Celsius.

Jharkhand Player List

Virat Singh (c), Kumar Deobrat, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Varun Aaron, Shahbaz Nadeem, Supriyo Chakraborty, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Nazim Siddiquie, Aryaman Sen, Kumar Suraj, Vikash Singh, Vikash Vishal, Vinayak Vikram, Rahul Shukla, Ashish Kumar, Aditya Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Kumar Deobrat Batter Nazim Siddiquie Batter Kumar Suraj Batter Virat Singh (C) Batter Saurabh Tiwary Batter Kumar Kushagra Wicket-keeper Anukul Roy All-rounder Shahbaz Nadeem Bowler Varun Aaron Bowler Vinayak Vikram Bowler Sushant Mishra Bowler

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand’s form has not been particularly impressive and it does not seem like they are in a position to overcome Vidarbha.

Vidarbha Player List

Akshay Wadkar (c), Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Faiz Fazal, Karun Nair, Mohit Kale, Sanjay Raghunath, Shubham Dubey, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Siddhesh Wath, Aditya Thakare, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Sarwate, Lalit Yadav, Jitesh Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Dhruv Shorey Batter Sanjay Raghunath Batter Atharva Taide Batter Karun Nair Batter Akshay Wadkar (C) Wicket-keeper Aditya Sarwate All-rounder Jitesh Sharma Batter Harsh Dubey Bowler Umesh Yadav Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler Aditya Thakare Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha started their campaign on a strong note with two back-to-back victories. Despite having lost to Saurashtra, they seem to be in a comfortable position.

Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Head-to-Head

Jharkhand and Vidarbha have engaged in three encounters in the history of the tournament, all of which ended in draws.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Jharkhand - 0

Vidarbha - 0

Draw - 3

Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Betting Odds

Vidarbha to have a better opening partnership than Jharkhand

Jharkhand’s openers, in their previous match against Services, failed to achieve an opening partnership as Kumar Deobrat lost his wicket on the second ball of the innings. Vidarbha’s opening duo, Dhruv Shorey and Sanjay Raghunath, managed to score 12 runs together in the first innings and collaborated for 18 runs in the second innings. Although it was not a particularly impressive partnership, Vidarbha could establish a better first wicket partnership than Jharkhand in the next game.

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Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Best Batters

Kumar Kushagra to be Jharkhand’s Best Batter

Kumar Kushagra, Jharkhand’s wicket-keeper batsman, has participated in four innings so far and has scored 223 runs. He achieved his first century of the season against Services in their previous match, having amassed 132 runs from 218 deliveries. Considering his upward trajectory, he could be expected to emerge as their top batter.

Atharva Taide to be Vidarbha’s Best Batter

Atharva Taide was the only major contributor from the team in their last match against Saurashtra. During the first innings, he scored a mere 11 runs from 33 wickets but he found his footing in the following innings, wherein he accumulated 54 runs from 94 deliveries. Given that this was his first match of the season and he managed to achieve a half-century, there is a good chance he could continue to be their leading batsman.

Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Best Bowlers

Shahbaz Nadeem to be Jharkhand’s Best Bowler

Shahbaz Nadeem is currently Jharkhand’s top wicket-taker with five wickets in three innings. He delivered a great spell against Services, wherein he bowled 47.5 overs, nine of which were maidens, conceded 112 runs and captured three wickets in the process, resulting in an economy rate of 2.34. He could be anticipated to remain their premier bowler.

Umesh Yadav to be Vidarbha’s Best Bowler

Umesh Yadav has amassed a haul of 12 wickets in four innings so far in the tournament. In their previous match against Saurashtra, he claimed four wickets in 16 overs and added three more wickets to the tally in the second innings. He has also been quite economical considering his overall economy rate is 3.11. There is a good possibility he could be their top bowler once more.