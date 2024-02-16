Karnataka vs Chandigarh Match Prediction KAR 70 % Chance of Winning CHAN 30 % Bet Now! Karnataka and Chandigarh will lock horns for the first time in the Ranji Trophy from February 16 to February 19, 2024. Their clash is going to be hosted at KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli, and it is scheduled to commence at 9:30 A.M IST.

Karnataka vs Chandigarh Chances of Winning

Karnataka encountered their second drawn result this season in their last match against Tamil Nadu. Both teams have been neck-and-neck all season and it was evidenced in their previous outing as they fought tooth and nail and concluded on a draw. Karnataka won the toss and decided to bat first as they went on to post 366 runs on the board in their first innings. Surprisingly, they managed to limit the opposition to a mere 151 runs which allowed them to extend their lead by scoring 139 additional runs. Tamil Nadu, in their chase, scored 338 runs in the fourth innings with two wickets still in hand, but the match was drawn as they were short of time.

Chandigarh, too, endured yet another draw this season in their last match against Tripura. Having won the toss and elected to bat first, they put on a formidable target of 356 runs in the first innings. However, despite this, Tripura managed to surpass them with 438 runs to their credit. Chandigarh had it in them to respond with 359 runs which led them to declare the innings as they were three wickets down. Tripura set out to chase the total once more but the result was drawn as they scored 121/3 and ran out of time.

Karnataka to win @ 70%

Chandigarh to win @ 30%

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Karnataka vs Chandigarh Betting Tips

Devdutt Padikkal is currently the highest run scorer for Karnataka, having amassed 556 runs in six innings. Mayank Agarwal is next in line with 341 runs while Srinivas Sharath trails closely behind with 329 runs. Vijaykumar Vyshak leads their bowling attack with 30 wickets to his credit while Vasuki Koushik is a close second with 24 wickets under his belt.

Arslan Khan, Chandigarh’s opening batsman, stands as their top batsman at the moment with 275 runs in seven innings. Manan Vohra and Kunal Mahajan follow closely behind with 265 runs and 236 runs, respectively. Their bowling unit has been rather lackluster as Arpit Pannu is their leading wicket-taker with seven wickets in five innings.

Karnataka vs Chandigarh Toss Prediction

The match will be held at KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli. The previous match played at this venue during the tournament was between Karnataka and Punjab, wherein the latter won the toss and opted to bat first. However, they were restricted to 152 runs in the first innings while the home side went on to score 514/8 and declared the innings. Punjab chased it down and scored 413 runs but it was too little, too late as Karnataka chased it down by scoring 52/3. Given this recent outcome, the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to field first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests sunny conditions on the day of the match with no possibility of rainfall. The temperature is likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius.

Karnataka Player List

Mayank Agarwal (c), Nikin Jose, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Ravikumar Samarth, Sujay Sateri, Srinivas Sharath, Shubhang Hegde, M Venkatesh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vasuki Koushik, Rohit Kumar, Shashi Kumar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kishan Bedare, Dega Nischal, KV Aneesh, Hardik Raj.

Predicted Playing XI

Ravikumar Samarth All-rounder Mayank Agarwal (C) Batter Devdutt Padikkal Batter Nikin Jose Batter Manish Pandey Batter Kishan Bedare Batter Hardik Raj Bowler Srinivas Sharath Wicket-keeper Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Shashi Kumar Bowler Vidwath Kaverappa Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka has showcased mighty impressive form with three wins out of six matches. Their competitiveness was quite evident in their previous match against Tamil Nadu.

Chandigarh Player List

Manan Vohra (c), Gurinder Singh, Bhagmender Lather, Sandeep Sharma, Akshit Rana, Arjit Pannu, Arpit Pannu, Arslan Khan, Shivam Bhambri, Raman Bishnoi, Rohit Dhanda, Gaurav Gambhir, Gaurav Puri, Jagjit Singh, Ankit Kaushik, Shresth Nirmohi, Arjun Azad, Karan Kaila, Nipun Pandita, Mandeep Singh, Harnoor Singh, Kunal Mahajan, Raj Bawa, Mayank Sidhu, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Hartejassvi Kapoor.

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Bhambri Batter Arslan Khan Batter Manan Vohra (C) Batter Kunal Mahajan Batter Karan Kaila All-rounder Ankit Kaushik Batter Mayank Sidhu Wicket-keeper Gurinder Singh Bowler Arpit Pannu Bowler Hartejassvi Kapoor Bowler Rohit Dhanda Bowler

Chandigarh Team Form

Chandigarh has endured five drawn results and a defeat so far in the season. Although they looked quite feisty against Tripura, they do not seem to have it in them to overcome Karnataka.

Karnataka vs Chandigarh Head-to-Head

Karnataka and Chandigarh are going to play against each other for the first time in the Ranji Trophy. No head-to-head record has been established between the teams.

Karnataka vs Chandigarh Betting Odds

Chandigarh to have a better opening partnership than Karnataka

Karnataka’s openers, Ravikumar Samarth and Mayank Agarwal, did not manage to achieve competitive partnerships in either of their innings against Tamil Nadu. In their first innings, they scored 35 runs together before the skipper’s wicket was taken in 13.3 overs. Their second innings was worse considering they scored a mere five runs as the former was dismissed in 3.5 overs. Chandigarh’s opening duo, Shivam Bhambri and Arslan Khan, had a lackluster partnership in their first innings against Tripura, having collaborated for just five runs. However, in the second innings, they achieved a sensational partnership of 201 runs in 50.1 overs. Chandigarh could establish a better first wicket partnership than Karnataka.

Karnataka vs Chandigarh Best Batters

Devdutt Padikkal to be Karnataka’s Best Batter

Devdutt Padikkal leads Karnataka’s run charts with 556 runs in six innings so far, which includes three centuries. He achieved a ton in their first innings against Tamil Nadu, having scored 151 runs in 218 deliveries. In the second innings, he emerged as their top run scorer once again with 36 runs off 56 balls. He could be anticipated to remain their leading batsman.

Manan Vohra to be Chandigarh’s Best Batter

Manan Vohra, Chandigarh’s skipper, was exceptional in their match against Tripura. He achieved his first century of the season with 134 runs from 219 deliveries. In the following innings, he accumulated a half-century, having scored 74 runs from 72 balls. He could be relied upon to be their top batsman in the next game as well.

Karnataka vs Chandigarh Best Bowlers

Vijaykumar Vyshak to be Karnataka’s Best Bowler

Vijaykumar Vyshak is currently the leading wicket-taker for Karnataka with 30 wickets under his belt in 12 innings. He captured four wickets in 12 overs during their first innings against Tamil Nadu and went on to claim an additional three wickets in the second innings. Considering his form, he could continue as their premier bowler once again.

Gurinder Singh to be Chandigarh’s Best Bowler

Gurinder Singh is the second highest wicket-taker for Chandigarh with six wickets in five innings. He captured four wickets in their first innings against Karnataka and bagged one more wicket in the second innings. Taking this recent performance into account, he could emerge as their top bowler.