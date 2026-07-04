Karnataka vs Chhattisgarh Match Prediction

Karnataka will take on Chhattisgarh in their 4th match of the Ranji Trophy from 3rd January at Raipur. The game is slated to begin at 9:30 AM.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Karnataka is coming into this game after two draws and a win while their opponents have won 2 and lost their last game against Kerala. Despite the loss, the hosts are 2nd on the points table while the Mayank Agarwal-led side is 3rd on the points table. Both sides have 13 points each after three games.

Karnataka vs Chhattisgarh Chance of Winning

Karnataka are firm favourites to win this game with the kind of experience their side has. The likes of Mayank and Manish Pandey make them a way stronger unit than their opponents. Their pacers too have fired as unit with three of them having taken 11 wickets each in three games. If Chhattisgarh is to beat Karnataka it will be a major upset in the tournament considering they are coming after a big loss against Kerala.

Our Prediction

We predict Karnataka to win the game. They have not lost a single game in the tournament in the last two seasons as far as the group stage is concerned. They even dominated their last game against Goa when they had them on the backfoot but they could not bowl them in the 2nd innings after forcing the follow-on and hence had to satisfy with just the three points.

Karnataka to win - 1.16 (Melbet)

Chhattisgarh to win - 4.5 (Melbet)

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Karnataka vs Chhattisgarh Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Given the level of expertise in their team, Karnataka is a strong favourite to win this match. They are a much stronger unit than their opponents' thanks to players like Mayank and Manish Pandey. Their pacers have also performed well as a team, with three of them each taking 11 wickets in three contests. Given that Chhattisgarh is coming off a devastating loss to Kerala, a victory over Karnataka would be a massive result for them in the competition. A victory for any side in this contest will make them one of the front runners to qualify for the next round. Karnataka at the moment seems to be in the pole position as compared to the Harpreet Singh-led side.

Karnataka vs Chhattisgarh Toss Prediction

In the last game which was played at this venue in the 2019-20 Ranji season, Services won the toss and elected to field first. They dismissed the hosts for below 200 and scored more than 350 in the first innings. So this time too, since it is going to be the first match of the season at this venue, the team winning the toss might decide to bowl first.

Weather Update

The weather is expected to be sunny on all 4 days of the game and there is absolutely no chance of any rain affecting the game. The temperature will be in the high 20s.

Karnataka Player List

Karnataka Squad

Manish Pandey(C) Samarth R (VC), Mayank Agarwal, Siddharth KV, Shubhang Hegde, K Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Sharath Srinivas (wk), Sharath BR, Ronit More, Venkatesh M, Vyshak V, Nikin Jose, Vidwath Kaverappa

Karnataka Predicted XI

Mayank Agarwal Batsman R Samarth Batsman and Nikin Jose Batsman Manish Pandey Batsman B Sharath Batsman and WK S Gopal All-rounder K Gowtham All-rounder S Sharath Batsan Ronit More Bowler V Vyshak Bowler V Kaverappa Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

Manish Pandey was the leading run-getter for them last season so he was expected to be the mainstay in the middle order and he did just that in the last game where he scored a double century in his 100th first-class (FC) game. R Samarth meanwhile has scored 404 runs in 3 games. While in the bowling department Prasidh Krishna is not part of the squad as he is nursing an injury but Karnataka would rely on experienced Ronit More and their leading wicket-taker from last season K Gowtham. More is their leading wicket-taker with 11 scalps in 7 games while Gowtham has 7 wickets from as many games.

Chhattisgarh Player List

Chhattisgarh squad:

Rishabh Tiwari, Sanidhya Hurkat, Ashutosh Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia (c), Amandeep Khare, Shashank Singh, Shahnawaz Hussain (wk), Ajay Jadav Mandal, Sourabh Majumdar, Pankaj Kumar Rao, Ravi Kiran, Aayush Pandey, Shubham Agarwal, Sumit Ruikar, Anuj Tiwary, Mayank Yadav

ChhattisgarhPredicted XI:

R Tiwari Batsman Hurkat Batsman Ashutosh Batsman Harpreet Singh Batsman Amandeep Khare Batsman Shahnawaz Batsman and wicket-keeper Shashank Singh All-rounder Ajay Mandal All-rounder S Majumdar Bowler P Rao Bowler Ravi Kiran Bowler

Chhattisgarh Team Form

Amandeep Khare and Ajay Mandal have been their top batter this season. Khare scored 125 and Mandal hit 114 runs against Services in their last game and set the game for their side. In their last game against Kerala though none of them scored runs as all the heavy lifting in the batting department was done by captain Harpreet Singh who scored 152 runs in the 2nd innings of the game. While as far as bowling is concerned, Mandal is the highest wicket-taker by a large margin as he has 25 wickets as only RS Rulkar is the only other bowler with more than 9 wickets.

Karnataka vs Chhattisgarh Head to head

In the last game Karnataka beat Chhattisgarh by 198 runs in the 2018 Ranji Trophy. Manish Pandey was the captain back then and he led from the front as he scored a century while Ronit more picked up 9 wickets to set the game for his side.

Karnataka vs Chhattisgarh Betting tips

Karnataka to win

Karnataka is a clear favourite to win this game given the calibre of talent on their side. Thanks to players like Mayank and Manish Pandey, their team is far more powerful than that of its rivals. Three of their pacers have each taken 11 wickets in three games, demonstrating how effective they have been as a unit. Given that Chhattisgarh just suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Kerala, a win over Karnataka would be a huge accomplishment for them in the match. Any team that prevails in this matchup increases its chances of moving on to the next round.

Ravikumar Samarth to be Karnataka’s top batter

Samarth has already smashed more than 400 runs this season and looks like in the form of his life. In the last 10 games, he has hit more than 800 runs and looks set for more.

Harpreet Singh to be Chhattisgarh’s top batter

Harpreet Singh scored a century in the last game between these two sides in 2018 and he has also just scored 152 against Kerala so he will enter the game with fond memories as well as brilliant form behind him. In the last 10 FC games, he has scored more than 1000 runs at an astounding average of 82.46.

Karnataka vs Chhattisgarh Top Bowler

Ronit More to be Karnataka’s top bowler

More took 9 wickets in 2018 against Chhattisgarh, this year he is the highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets in 3 games for his side and in the last 9 FC games, he has 28 wickets.

Ajay Mandal to be Chhattisgarh’s top bowler

Mandal is currently the 3rd highest wicket-taker in the competition with 25 wickets in 6 innings this season. He has so far amassed three five-wicket hauls and a ten-wicket haul in a game. His greatest performance came when he took 7 wickets for just 7 runs against Puducherry. He managed to bag a fifer even against Services to help his team secure a crucial victory. In 25 FC games, he has taken 92 wickets overall.