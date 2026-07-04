Karnataka vs Goa Match Prediction

Karnataka and Goa will lock horns with each other in their third match of the Elite Group C at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim from December 27. The match will kick start from 9:30 AM IST.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Karnataka started their campaign with a draw against Services and won their second match against Puducherry by an innings and seven runs, while Goa played back to back draws against Rajasthan and Jharkhand. Karnataka set a 297-run target for Services and were on the top once after reducing them to 21 for three. However, the fourth-wicket stand between Ravi Chauhan and Anshul Gupta forced Karnataka to settle for a draw.

In the previous edition, Karnataka lost to Uttar Pradesh in the quarter-finals. The team that had topped Elite Group C. Goa were placed in the Elite Group D and finished at the bottom of the table after losing two of their three matches.

Karnataka vs Goa Match Chance of Winning

Karnataka in all likelihood is expected to beat Goa in Goa. The star-studded Karnataka unit could prove to be too tough for Goa to topple. The team have stalwart players like Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Gopal and Krishnappa Gowtham in the side. Goa lacks such experienced campaigners in their side. In the first game against Servixes, BR Sharath scored 77 runs in the first innings. In the second innings opener Ravikumar Samarth scored a hundred and Mayank Agarwal chipped in with 73 runs. Pacer Ronit More and his young partner Vidwath Kaverappa looked good in the match. Krishnappa Gowtham also picked two wickets in the match. Goa, who somehow managed to play a draw against Jharkhand, are up against a very strong opposition who are looking to register their second win.

Our Prediction

Karnataka look all set to continue their winning streak. The last time they met Goa in November 1999, they won the match by an innings and 179 runs. Karnataka have won three of their last five matches, while Goa have played three draws in their last five matches. In fact, Goa haven’t won in the last five games. Also, Karnataka are the second-most successful team with eight titles in the Ranji Trophy. Goa are yet to win the coveted trophy.

Karnataka to win - 1.35 (Melbet)

Goa to win - 3.00 (Melbet)

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Karnataka vs Goa Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Karnataka started their previous edition of the Ranji Trophy by settling for a draw against Railways. They later defeated J&K and Puducherry. After topping Elite Group C, Karnataka suffered a defeat against Uttar Pradesh in Elite Group C.

Goa played a draw against Odisha in the first match, and then lost to Mumbai and Saurashtra by massive difference.

Karnataka and Goa are placed alongside Chhattisgarh, Services, Kerala, Puducherry, Rajasthan and Jharkhand. Notably, the top two teams from the group would qualify for the quarter-finals. Goa might find it really difficult to move to the next round again this time. Karnataka are one of the stronger squads in the group and should at least qualify for the knockouts.

Karnataka vs Goa Match Toss Prediction

Goa played their season’s opener at the same venue. In the match, Rajasthan won the toss and elected to field first. The match ended in a draw. Earlier, Goa won the toss and elected to bat first in the Ranji Trophy 2018-19 against Jharkhand in Porvorim. Jharkhand had won the clash by seven wickets. The team winning the toss might like to field on Tuesday.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be ideal for cricket at Porvorim. The temperature will hover around 21 to 29 degree celsius. The wind speed would go up to 15 kmph.

Karnataka Player List

Karnataka squad:

Mayank Agarwal (c), Ravikumar Samarth (vc), Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shubhang Hegde, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vasuki Koushik, Ronit More, Nikin Jose, Manish Pandey, Srinivas Sharath (wk), BR Sharath (wk), Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Karnataka Predicted XI

Mayank Agarwal (c) Batsman Ravikumar Samarth (vc) Batsman Manish Pandey Batsman Vishal Onat Batsman BR Sharath Batsman and Wicket-keeper Nikin Jose All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham All-rounder Shreyas Gopal Bowler Ronit More Bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Vidwath Kaverappa Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka’s openers smashed Puducherry bowlers for fun in the second game. They scored 304 runs as Ravikumar Samarth scored a hundred and Mayank Agarwal also scored 51 runs off 91 balls. Manish Pandey also chipped in with 45. In the bowling unit Vidwath Kaverappa and Ronit More were the pick of the bowlers for Karnataka. Kaverappa picked four wickets in the first innings and More scalped four wickets in the second innings.

Goa Player List

Goa Squad:

Snehal Kauthankar, Sumiran Amonkar, Amogh Sunil Desai, Darshan Misal (c), Suyash Prabhudessai, Eknath Kerkar, Felix Alemao, Lakshay Garg, Samar Dubhashi, Ishaan Gadekar, Deepraj Gaonkar, Siddhesh Lad, Mohit Redkar, Ruthvik Naik, Shubham Desai, Arjun Tendulkar

GoaPredicted XI

Sumiran Amonkar Batsman Amogh Sunil Desai Batsman Suyash Prabhudessai All-rounder Arjun Tendulkar All-rounder Snehal Kauthankar Batsman Siddhesh Lad Batsman Eknath Kerkar Batsman and Wicket-keeper Darshan Misal (c) All-rounder Mohit Redkar All-rounder Shubham Desai Bowler Lakshay Garg Bowler

Goa Team Form

They have done well in the last two games. The team has some future stars who can turn the tide in their favour. In the first game they were up against Rajasthan and their batsmen grabbed everyone’s attention. Suyash Prabhudessai smashed 212 runs and Arjun Tendukar registered his maiden first class century on his debut. In the bowling department Mohit Redkar and Darshan Misal have done their job wonderfully and they will look to perform better against a stronger side like Karnataka.

Karnataka vs Goa Head to Head

The two teams clashed for the first time and only time in red-ball cricket in November 1999. Karnataka won the match by an innings and 179 runs.

Karnataka vs Goa Betting Odds

Karnataka to win

Karnataka look all set to register their second win of the season. The last time they clashed against Goa in November 1999, they won the match by a massive margin of an innings and 179 runs. Mayank Agarwal-led Karnataka have won three of their last five games, while Goa have lost two and settled for three draws in their last five matches. Also, Karnataka are the second-most successful team with eight titles in the Ranji Trophy. Goa are yet to win the coveted trophy.

Karnataka vs Goa Top Team Batsmen

Mayank Agarwal to be Karnataka's top batsman

Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal was dismissed for eight runs in the first innings against Services but in the second innings he found momentum and scored brisk 73 runs off just 100 balls in the second innings. Against Puducherry, he started his innings where he left and scored a half-century. The right-hand batter has a point to prove after being dropped from Team India, and we can expect some cracking start from him. Overall, he has scored 5986 runs in 83 first-class matches at an average of 43.37

Suyash Prabhudessai to be Goa’s top batsman

The batting all-rounder of Goa started his season with a brilliant double hundred against Rajasthan. He scored 212 runs in 416 balls and took his side to a massive score of 547. The game eventually resulted in a draw but he left his impact and a sign that he can be the next big thing in the domestic circuit. In 21 games, Prabhudessai has amassed 1377 runs with the average of 45.90.

Karnataka vs Goa Top Team Bowlers

Krishnappa Gowtham to be Karnataka's top bowler

Off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham was the leading wicket-taker for his team in the last edition. He picked 17 wickets in four matches at an average of 28.58. In the just-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, he picked 13 wickets at an economy of 4.30. In the first match of the ongoing Ranji Trophy, he picked only two wickets in the match and in the second game against Puducherry, he went wicketless in the first inning. However, we can expect him to come down with all guns blazing against Goa in Porvorim. Overall, the 34-year-old has played 52 first-class matches and picked 196 wickets at an average of 26.92.

Darshan Misal to be Goa’s top bowler

Goa skipper Darshan Misal could only take one wicket against Rajasthan in the first game but he compensated that by taking four-fer against Jharkhand with an economy rate of 2.05. Overall, the left-arm spinner has picked 95 wickets in 59 first-class matches at an economy of 17.81.