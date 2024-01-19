Karnataka vs Goa Match Prediction KAR 87 % Chance of Winning GOA 13 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.21 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Karnataka are going to lock horns with Goa in the third round of the Ranji Trophy encounter at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore, from January 19, 2024 (Friday), at 9:00 AM IST. With one win and one loss, Karnataka are sitting at the third spot on the Elite Group C points table, whereas Goa have secured just one draw and lost the other game.

Karnataka vs Goa Chance of Winning

Karnataka would be kicking themselves on the back at the moment. They had Gujarat on the match at their home ground but failed to chase a modest target of 110 runs to concede full points in the game. Their senior players - Mayank Agarwal and Manish Pandey - were right on the money, as was V Koushik, but the loss in the last game could be attributed to a complete lack of sensible approach in the run chase.

On the other hand, Goa are coming into the encounter on the back of a draw against Chandigarh at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim. It was a high-scoring encounter, with Goa scoring over 600 runs in the first innings. So they would want to take that confidence into the Karnataka game to ensure they put up a brave fight.

KAR’s chance of winning is 87%

GOA’s chance of winning is 13%

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Karnataka vs Goa Betting Tips

Mayank Agarwal scored a century in the last game to announce his return to form and be sure that he will take the Goa attack to cleaners in Mysore. Manish Pandey has been very good for the state side in the last couple of games, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he delivers for the side once again. Suyash Prabhudessai has, more often than not, been the differentiator for the side in the last few years, and I am predicting him to score yet another big one for Goa.

Karnataka vs Goa Match Toss Prediction

The Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground in Mysore has hosted 18 first-class matches to date, with Karnataka winning ten games out of them. The average first innings score at the venue is 356/10, which suggests that this is a batting-friendly wicket.

Weather Report

There is no prediction of rain during the entire duration of the match in Mysore, but teams will be worried about the dew factor affecting the morning session. But that is the beauty of playing cricket in India during the monsoon season.

Karnataka Players List

Mayank Agarwal (c), Nikin Jose, Sujay Sateri (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Shubhang Hegde, Rohit Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vasuki Koushik, Ravikumar Samarth, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Dega Nischal, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Kishan Bedare, Shashi Kumar K, Srinivas Sharath

Predicted Playing XI

Mayank Agarwal Batter Ravikumar Samarth Batter Devdutt Padikkal Batter Sujay Sateri Wicket-keeper Nikin Jose Batter Manish Pandey Batter Shubhang Hegde All-rounder Rohit Kumar All-rounder Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Vasuki Koushik Bowler Prasidh Krishna Bowler Vidhwath Kaverappa Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

After beating Punjab by seven wickets in Hubli, Karnataka had Gujarat on the mat at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad but things turned out to be pretty different when Gujarat incited a stunning collapse to secure a famous victory.

Goa Player List

Suyash Prabhudessai, Snehal Kauthankar, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnamurthy Siddharth (wk), Darshan Misal (c), Deepraj Gaonkar, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohit Redkar, Lakshay Garg , Ishaan Gadekar, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Manthan Khutkar, Amulya Pandrekar, Samar Shravan Dubhashi, Heramb Parab

Predicted Playing XI

Suyash Prabhudessai Batter Snehal Kauthankar Batter Rahul Tripathi Batter Krishnamurthy Siddharth Wicket-keeper Darshan Misal Batter Deepraj Gaonkar All-rounder Arjun Tendulkar All-rounder Mohit Redkar Bowler Lakshay Garg Bowler Ishaan Gadekar Bowler Vijesh Prabhudessai Bowler

Goa Team Form

It is difficult to bet on Goa after they lost to Tripura by a massive margin of 237 runs. They sure had a decent game against Chandigarh, but still couldn’t win the encounter. Hence, the form is definitely not on their side.

Karnataka vs Goa Head-To-Head

Karnataka and Goa have played each other 18 times in the Ranji Trophy and no prizes for guessing, Karnataka have been the more dominant outfit. They have won 13 games to date as compared to only one win by Goa. Last time, both sides faced each other in 2022 at the District Institute of Education and Training Ground, and the match ended in a draw.

Karnataka vs Goa Betting Odds

Bet on Manish Pandey to come good in the upcoming encounter. For Mayank Agarwal, Mysore has always had happy memories and he will be etching to do well in the upcoming encounter, riding on his century in Ahmedabad. What about betting on Suyash Prabhudessai - who scored 197 in the last game. There is always a semblance of positivity in is approach, which translates to runs more often than not.

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Karnataka vs Goa Best Batters

Mayank Agarwal to be Karnataka’s best batter (Parimatch)

Mayank Agarwal has always been a prolific run-scorer in first-class cricket, with 7248 runs at an average of 45.58. With 16 centuries and 39 half-centuries, there has never been a shortage of good batsmanship from his end. After securing a pair against Punjab, Agarwal bounced back in some style to score 109 & 19 in Ahmedabad - which is a good enough indication of his quality.

Suyash Prabhudessai to be Goa’s best batter (Parimatch)

In only 28 first-class matches, Suyash Prabhudessai has grown to become the most important player in the Goa set-up. He has 1848 runs in the format already, scoring at an average of 45.07 with three centuries and ten half-centuries. He can bring about a serious impact with the bat.

Karnataka vs Goa Best Bowlers

Vasuki Koushik to be Karnataka's best bowler (Parimatch)

With 56 wickets from 11 games at an average of 14.07, Koushik has taken domestic cricket by the scoff of its neck. He picked a seven-wicket haul in the first game against Punjab and followed that up with another seven wickets against Gujarat. He will continue to be the most important bowler from the Karnataka side.

Lakshay Garg to be Goa's best bowler (Parimatch)

Lakshay Garg has 91 first-class wickets at an average of 30.01 and an economy rate of 3.19. He has four four-wicket hauls in first-class cricket and three five-wicket hauls. That he claims such a record despite playing for Goa makes you believe in the fact that he can go on to do even better stuff.