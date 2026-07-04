Karnataka vs Puducherry Match Prediction

Karnataka will take on Puducherry in their second match of the Elite Group C at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from December 20. The match will kick start from 9:30 AM IST.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Karnataka played a draw against Services in the first match, while Puducherry were handed a 132-run defeat by Chhattisgarh. Karnataka set a 297-run target for Services and were on the top once after reducing them to 21 for three. However, the fourth-wicket stand between Ravi Chauhan and Anshul Gupta forced Karnataka to settle for a draw. Puducherry were rolled over for 37 in the first innings and could never make a comeback in the match.

In the previous season, Karnataka lost to Uttar Pradesh in the quarter-finals. The team had topped Elite Group C. Puducherry were also placed in the same group. They finished at the bottom of the table after losing two of their three matches.

Karnataka vs Puducherry Match Chance of Winning

Karnataka in all likelihood is expected to beat Puducherry in Delhi. The star-studded Karnataka unit could prove to be too tough for Puducherry to handle. The team have stalwart players like Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Gopal and Krishnappa Gowtham in the side. Puducherry lack any such big name. Wicket-keeper batter BR Sharath scored 77 runs in the first innings. In the second innings opener Ravikumar Samarth scored a hundred and Mayank Agarwal chipped in with 73 runs. Pacer Ronit More and his young partner Vidwath Kaverappa looked good in the match. India international Krishnappa Gowtham also picked two wickets in the match. Puducherry, who scored 37 in the first innings and 177 in the second, are up against a very strong opposition who are looking to register their first win.

Our Prediction

Karnataka look all set to register their first win of the season. The last time they met Puducherry in March 2022, they won the match by an innings and 20 runs. Karnataka have won two of their last four matches, while Puducherry have lost three of their last four matches. In fact, Puducherry are on the cusp of losing their third consecutive match now. Also, Karnataka are the second-most successful team with eight titles in the Ranji Trophy. Puducherry are yet to win the coveted trophy.

Karnataka to win - 1.10 (Melbet)

Puducherry to win - 6.00 (Melbet)

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Karnataka vs Puducherry Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Karnataka kicked off their previous edition of the Ranji Trophy by settling for a draw against Railways. They later defeated J&K and Puducherry. After topping Elite Group C, Karnataka lost to Uttar Pradesh in Elite Group C.

Puducherry lost to Jammu & Kashmir in the first match, and then played a draw against Railways before losing to Karnataka in their last match of the season.

Karnataka and Puducherry are placed alongside Chhattisgarh, Services, Kerala, Goa, Rajasthan and Jharkhand. Notably, top two teams from the group would qualify for the quarter-finals. Puducherry might find it really difficult to move to the next round again this time. Karnataka are one of the stronger teams in the group and should at least qualify for the knockouts.

Karnataka vs Puducherry Match Toss Prediction

Karnataka played their last match also at the same venue. In the match, Services won the toss and elected to field first. The match ended in a draw. Earlier, Mumbai won the toss and elected to bat first in the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 final against Madhya Pradesh in Bengaluru. Madhya Pradesh had won the summit clash by six wickets. Karnataka had elected to field first and defeated Baroda by eight wickets at the venue in February 2020. The team winning the toss might like to field on Tuesday.

Weather Report

Cloud cover is expected throughout the four days. However, rain isn't expected to play spoilsport on any of these days. The temperature will hover around 26 to 27 degree celsius. The wind speed would go up to 20 kmph.

Karnataka Player List

Karnataka squad:

Mayank Agarwal (c), Ravikumar Samarth (vc), Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shubhang Hegde, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vasuki Koushik, Ronit More, Nikin Jose, Manish Pandey, Srinivas Sharath (wk), BR Sharath (wk), Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Karnataka Predicted XI

Mayank Agarwal (c) Batsman Ravikumar Samarth (vc) Batsman Manish Pandey Batsman Vishal Onat Batsman BR Sharath Batsman and Wicket-keeper Nikin Jose All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham All-rounder Shreyas Gopal Bowler Ronit More Bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Vidwath Kaverappa Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka’s openers faltered in the first innings of their match against Services. However, they bounced back in the second innings as Ravikumar Samarth scored a hundred and Mayank Agarwal also scored 73 runs off 100 balls. Nikin Jose and BR Sharath also scored a fifty in the first innings. In the bowling department Vidwath Kaverappa was the pick of the bowlers for Karnataka. He picked four wickets in the first innings and one in the second. Team’s premier spinners Shreyas Gopal and Krishnappa Gowtham picked only one and two wickets in the match respectively. Manish Pandey also did not fire with the bat.

Puducherry Player List

Puducherry Squad:

Damodaran Rohit (c), Abin Mathew, S Akshay Jain, Ankit Sharma, Kothandapani Aravind, Arun Karthik, Sridhar Ashwath, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, Paras Dogra, Satish Jangir, Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Jayasundaram Karthikeyan, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Manohar Mathavan (wk), Mohit Mittan, Jay Pande, Premraj Rajavelu, Raghu Sharma, Thivagar Gopal,

Sagar Udeshi

Puducherry Predicted XI

Neyan Shyam Kangayan Batsman Kothandapani Aravind Batsman Jay Pande Batsman Damodaran Rohit (c) All-rounder Paras Dogra Batsman Arun Karthik (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Ankit Sharma Pacer Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi All-rounder Abin Mathew Bowler Sagar Udeshi Bowler Raghu Sharma Bowler

Puducherry Team Form

Puducherry’s batting unit was in tatters during the first match. The side got bundled out for 37 in the first innings as five batters got out for a duck. In the second innings as well, only four batters from the team could score in double digits. Neyan Shyam Kangayan and Arun Karthik were the only two batters who managed to score more than 20 runs in the match. Sagar Udeshi was the major positive in the match for Puducherry. He picked four wickets in the first innings and seven in the second innings. Sagar Udeshi, another left-arm spinner in the team, picked four wickets in the first innings and three in the third innings of the game. Despite some excellent bowling display, the team lost by 132 runs due to the horrid batting show.

Karnataka vs Puducherry Head to Head

The two clashed for the first team in red-ball cricket in March this year. Karnataka won by an innings and 20 runs.

Karnataka vs Puducherry Betting Odds

Karnataka to win

Karnataka look all set to register their maiden win of the season. The last time they clashed against Puducherry in March 2022, they won the match by a massive margin of an innings and 20 runs. Mayank Agarwal-led Karnataka have won two of their last four matches, while Puducherry have lost three of their last four matches. In fact, Puducherry will try to avoid their third consecutive defeat in a row when they take the field against Karnataka. Also, Karnataka are the second-most successful team with eight titles in the Ranji Trophy. Puducherry are yet to win the coveted trophy.

Karnataka vs Puducherry Top Team Batsmen

Mayank Agarwal to be Karnataka's top batsmen

Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal was dismissed for eight runs in the first innings against Services but in the second innings he found momentum and scored brisk 73 runs off just 100 balls. The right-hand batter has a point to prove after being dropped from Team India, and we can expect some high-scoring runs from him. Overall, he has scored 5935 runs in 82 first-class matches at an average of 43.32.

Paras Dogra to be Puducherry's top batsman

Puducherry's Paras Dogra scored 1 and 6 runs in the two innings against Chhattisgarh. The experienced campaigner would look to lift his game and his team against Karnataka in the upcoming match. Overall, he has an experience of playing in 122 first-class matches in which he has scored 8896 runs including 30 hundreds and as many fifties.

Karnataka vs Puducherry Top Team Bowlers

Krishnappa Gowtham to be Karnataka's top bowler

Off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham was the leading wicket-taker for his team last season. He picked 17 wickets in four matches at an average of 28.58. In the just-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, he picked 13 wickets at an economy of 4.30. In the first match of the ongoing Ranji Trophy, he picked only two wickets in the match. However, we can expect him to come down all guns blazing against Puducherry in Bengaluru. Overall, the 34-year-old has played 51 first-class matches and picked 195 wickets at an average of 26.80.

Sagar Udeshi to be Puducherry's top bowler

Left-arm spinner Sagar Udeshi ran riot against Chhattisgarh despite his team losing the match by a massive 132-run margin. He picked four wickets for 36 runs in the first innings. He improved his performance in the second innings, and took seven wickets for 50 runs in 20 overs. Overall, the 36-year-old has picked 137 wickets in 23 first-class matches at an average of 17.81.