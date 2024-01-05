Karnataka vs Punjab Match Prediction KAR 65 % Chance of Winning PUN 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Karnataka and Punjab are going to meet from January 5 to January 8, 2024, during the Ranji Trophy. The match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, at 9:30 A.M IST.

Karnataka vs Punjab Chances of Winning

Karnataka maintained a flawless record during the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Their last match was against Mizoram, wherein they lost the toss and were relegated to fielding first. However, they were able to turn things in their favor by restricting Mizoram to a meager total of 124 runs. Karnataka chased it down effectively as they finished the match in just 17.1 overs, winning by six wickets with 197 balls remaining.

Punjab, on the other hand, had a rather middling season in the tournament. In their previous match against Bengal, they won the toss and elected to field first. Bengal went on to score 242/9 and they were able to defend it quite well as they bowled out Punjab in just 24.1 overs for a score of 190. This was a humiliating defeat for Punjab as they ended their campaign on a sour note.

Karnataka chance of winning - 65%

Punjab chance of winning - 35%

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Karnataka vs Punjab Betting Tips

Devdutt Padikkal performed admirably in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, considering he was their leading run scorer despite participating in just five innings. He amassed 465 runs in five innings, which includes two centuries and three half-centuries. Mayank Agarwal has also shown incredible consistency, having scored 328 runs in nine innings. In the previous season of the Ranji Trophy, he was their top run scorer with 990 runs in 13 innings.

Prabhsimran Singh, Punjab’s opening batsman, is perhaps their most valuable player considering he was their top run scorer in the 2023 Ranji Trophy as well as the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 537 runs in ten innings and 176 runs in six innings. Siddharth Kaul has been brilliant on the bowling front, having captured 22 wickets in the Ranji Trophy last season and 19 wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Karnataka vs Punjab Toss Prediction

The match is going to be held at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. A total of 25 test matches have been played at this venue in the past, out of which ten were won by teams batting first and five by teams batting second. Batting first seems to be an advantage at this ground as the average first innings score stands at 354. Considering the record established at the venue, it seems highly likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to bat first and set the target.

Weather Report

Clear skies are expected on the day of the match with absolutely no possibility of rainfall. The temperature is likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

Karnataka Player List

Mayank Agarwal (c), Dega Nischal, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Nikin Jose, Ravikumar Samarth, Kishan Bedare, M Venkatesh, Shubhang Hegde, Srinivas Sharath, Sujay Sateri, Rohit Kumar, Shashi Kumar, Vasuki Koushik, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Predicted Playing XI

Devdutt Padikkal Batter Mayank Agarwal (C) Batter Ravikumar Samarth All-rounder Nikin Jose Batter Sujay Sateri Wicket-keeper Manish Pandey Batter M Venkatesh All-rounder Rohit Kumar Bowler Vasuki Koushik Bowler Vidwath Kaverappa Bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka has been in tremendous form, having lost just one match during the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Punjab Player List

Mandeep Singh (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Abhishek Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Baltej Singh, Harpreet Brar, Siddharth Kaul, Mayank Markande, Prerit Dutta, Gaurav Chaudhary, Jassinder Singh, Anmol Malhotra, Naman Dhir, Vikrant Rana.

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma All-rounder Prabhsimran Singh Wicket-keeper Anmolpreet Singh Batter Nehal Wadhera Batter Mandeep Singh (C) Batter Sanvir Singh Batter Prerit Dutta Bowler Ramandeep Singh All-rounder Mayank Markande Bowler Siddharth Kaul Bowler Baltej Singh Bowler

Punjab Team Form

Punjab displayed average form during the Vijay Hazare Trophy with three wins out of six matches.

Karnataka vs Punjab Head-to-Head

In their last five matches against each other, Karnataka emerged victorious on two occasions while the remaining three matches ended in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Karnataka - 2

Punjab - 0

Draw - 3

Karnataka vs Punjab Betting Odds

Mayank Agarwal to score a half-century against Punjab

Mayank Agarwal has accumulated 1488 runs in his test career in 36 innings so far, which includes four centuries and six half-centuries. He was Karnataka’s second highest run scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, having amassed 328 runs in nine innings. He narrowly missed out on a half-century in their final match in the group stage of the tournament, given that he scored 48 runs from 42 deliveries. He can be anticipated to score a half-century against Punjab in their upcoming encounter.

Karnataka vs Punjab Test M Chinnaswamy Stadium, null Karnataka Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! Punjab Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.35 Bet Now!

Karnataka vs Punjab Best Batters

Devdutt Padikkal to be Karnataka’s Best Batter

Devdutt Padikkal only participated in five innings during the Vijay Hazare Trophy and managed to secure the spot as their highest run scorer with 465 runs. He scored two centuries and three half-centuries. He can be expected to emerge as their top batsman.

Prabhsimran Singh to be Punjab’s Best Batter

Prabhsimran Singh, Punjab’s wicket-keeper and opening batsman, emerged as their top run scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 176 runs. He was particularly impressive in the previous season of the Ranji Trophy, wherein he amassed 537 runs, including two centuries and a half-century. He can be anticipated to remain their top batsman in the upcoming match.

Karnataka vs Punjab Best Bowlers

Vasuki Koushik to be Karnataka’s Best Bowler

Vasuki Koushik was Karnataka’s top wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 18 wickets in nine innings. He was incredible in their match against Mizoram, in particular, wherein he captured four wickets and only conceded seven runs in 8.2 overs. He can be relied upon to be their top bowler once again.

Siddharth Kaul to be Punjab’s Best Bowler

Siddharth Kaul was incredible in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, having claimed 19 wickets in just six innings. He bowled a remarkable spell against Nagaland wherein he captured five wickets in nine overs while allowing just 38 runs. There is a good possibility he could be their top bowler in the next game.