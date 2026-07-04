Karnataka vs Rajasthan Match Prediction

Karnataka will take on Rajasthan in Group C encounter from January 10 and the match will commence from 9 AM IST at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The clash will be a mouth-watering one as both the groups are leading the Elite Group C points table. While Karnataka have 19 points after losing and drawing two matches each, Rajasthan are behind them at 14 points. They defeated Puducherry in their second last match and have settled for draws in their other three games.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

In the previous season, Rajasthan were placed in Elite Group E and they finished at the bottom of the 4-team group after losing two of their three matches. Karnataka lost to Uttar Pradesh in the quarter-finals. The team had topped Elite Group C.

With two more games left for both the teams after the match, Karnataka and Rajasthan will aim to strengthen their position in the group. The match will be more crucial for Rajasthan as they lead Kerala and Chhattisgarh by a point each.

Karnataka vs Rajasthan Match Chance of Winning

Karnataka are the favourites to grab a win in this match-up against Rajasthan, who are placed second in Elite Group C but have won only one out of their four matches so far. Rajasthan bundled out Jharkhand for 92 in the first innings of their previous encounter. But despite the effort from the bowlers, Jharkhand managed to steal a draw. Apart from Yash Kothari, no other Rajasthan batter has shown consistency. Deepak Hooda scored a hundred each in the match against Kerala. In the following match, he smashed 94 in the only innings against Puducherry. However, he is with the Indian team currently and it still isn't clear if he would feature in the eleven against Karnataka. The bowling department has also looked on and off. Jharkhand scored 470/9d after getting all-out for 92 in first innings. A not very starry Goa line-up gad piled up 547/9d in Rajasthan's first match of the season. The team played a draw against a strong Kerala side in their second. The Ashok Menaria-led team has toppled only a weak Puducherry team, beating them by an innings and 101 runs.

Karnataka, on the other hand, played a draw against Services to start with but the intention to win was there. Puducherry were going to be no match for the strong side and their innings and seven runs defeat against them proved the same. In the third match, Kerala declared 603/7 before making Goa to follow on. Goa saved the game but Chandigarh failed to do so in the following match as Karnataka won by seven wickets. Opener Ravikumar Samarth has piled up over 500 runs so far in the tournament, and the likes of Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal have also crossed the 300-run mark. Pacers Vijaykumar Vyshak and Vidwath Kaverappa have picked 17 wickets apiece, while Ronit More has also given them a good support with 11 wickets. Off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham has also picked nine wickets so far. The upbeat side has played as a unit so far and look all set to grab a win against Rajasthan.

Our Prediction

Karnataka are more likely to win the match courtesy of their very balanced squad. As mentioned above the batters have taken the responsibility and the pacers have also worked as a unit to provide maximum benefit to their team. In the presence of an experienced spinner in Gowtham, the team becomes even more stronger. Rajasthan will have to figure out their batting problems and a lot will depend on the availability of Deepak Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi. For now, facing the Karnataka test looks difficult for Rajasthan.

Karnataka to win - 1.60 (Melbet)

Rajasthan to win - 2.20 (Melbet)

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Karnataka vs Rajasthan Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Karnataka kicked off their previous edition of the Ranji Trophy by settling for a draw against Railways. They later defeated J&K and Puducherry. After topping Elite Group C, Karnataka lost to Uttar Pradesh in the quarter-finals.

In the current season, Karnataka are on the cusp of qualifying for the quarter-finals once again. The side has been one of the strongest units in the domestic circuit for a long and the current bunch of players have got the fire in them to travel the distance. Eyes will be on them in the coming weeks.

Rajasthan finished at the bottom of the Elite Group E. They opened their season with a 158-run win over Andhra. However, the side ended up losing their next two matches against Uttarakhand and Services.

In the current season, Rajasthan are placed second behind Karnataka in Elite Group C but are facing stiff competition from Kerala and Chhattisgarh for the spot. They will have to pull up their socks at the earliest if at all they want to keep their quarter-finals hopes intact.

Notably, Rajasthan and Karnataka are placed alongside Chhattisgarh, Services, Puducherry, Goa, Kerala and Jharkhand. The top two teams from the group would qualify for the quarter-finals.

Karnataka vs Rajasthan Match Toss Prediction

In the last match played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka won the match and elected to field first against. The home side won the match against Chhattisgarh by seven wickets. In the match prior to it at the same venue, Karnataka defeated Puducherry by an innings and seven runs after opting to field. In the first match of the season in Bengaluru, Services had opted to field against Karnataka as well. The match had ended in a draw. The side winning the toss would most probably elect to field first again.

Weather Report

The sun would be shining bright in Bengaluru throughout the four days of play as per the weather forecast. The temperature is expected to hover around 27 to 29 degree Celsius and the wind speed might touch the 14 kmph mark on the speedometer.

Karnataka Player List

Karnataka Squad:

Mayank Agarwal (c), Ravikumar Samarth (vc), Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shubhang Hegde, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vasuki Koushik, Ronit More, Nikin Jose, Manish Pandey, Srinivas Sharath (wk), BR Sharath (wk), Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Karnataka Predicted XI

Mayank Agarwal (c) Batsman Ravikumar Samarth (vc) Batsman Manish Pandey Batsman Vishal Onat Batsman BR Sharath Batsman and Wicket-keeper Nikin Jose All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham All-rounder Shreyas Gopal Bowler Ronit More Bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Vidwath Kaverappa Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

Having won two out of their four matches, Karnataka are on a roll. The wins against Puducherry and Chhattisgarh were rather comfortable, but the drawn matches against Services and Goa, highlighted the intent in the team. On both the occasions the team gave a shot at winning. The batters are amongst runs and the bowling unit has also chipped in beautifully. Apart from some big international names in the team, the likes of 25-year-old pacer Vyshak and 22-year-old batter Nikin Jose have impressed leaps and bounds with their performances.

Rajasthan Player List

Rajasthan Squad:

Ashok Menaria (c), Mahipal Lomror (vc), Arafat Khan, Aniket Choudhary, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Karan Lamba, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kunal Singh Rathore (wk), Ravi Bishnoi, Samarpit Joshi (wk), Shubham Sharma, Manav Suthar, Abhijeet Tomar, Zubair Ali, Tanveer Ul-Haq

Rajasthan Predicted XI

Yash Kothari Batsman Abhijeet Tomar Batsman Mahipal Lomror Batsman Salman Khan Batsman Ashok Menaria (c) All-rounder Kunal Singh Rathore Batsman and wicket-keeper Karan Lamba Batsman Rituraj Singh Bowler Shubham Sharma Bowler Tanveer Ul-Haq Bowler Aniket Choudhary Bowler

Rajasthan are placed second in Elite Group C but they just have one win to their name. The reason behind it is the overall failure of the team in all the departments of the game. The batters are yet to fire and big guns Deepak Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi have not featured in all the matches. Apart from Hooda and Kothari, no other batter has scored more than 150 runs from the first four matches. Also, left-arm spinner Manav Suthar and pacer Aniket Choudhary are the only bowlers who have delivered.

Rajasthan Team Form:

Rajasthan settled for a draw in their high-scoring first match of the season against Goa. In reply to Goa's 547/9d in the first innings, Rajasthan finished with 456 runs on the board. Pacer Arafat Khan, who has played only two matches till date was the most successful bowler with three wickets for 105 runs in 36 overs. Openers Yash Kothari scored 96 runs, Mahipal Lomror 63 and Arafat Khan 80 not out in the only batting innings of Rajasthan.

Karnataka vs Rajasthan Head to Head

Since 2007, Karnataka and Rajasthan have locked horns on five occasions. The matches in 2007 and 2011 ended in a draw. The next three matches in 2015, 2016 and 2019 were won by Karnataka.

Karnataka vs Rajasthan Betting Odds

Karnataka to win

Karnataka are more likely to win the match courtesy of their very balanced squad. As mentioned above the batters have taken the responsibility and the pacers have also worked as a unit to provide maximum benefit to their team. In the presence of an experienced spinner in Gowtham, the team becomes even more stronger. Rajasthan will have to figure out their batting problems and a lot will depend on the availability of Deepak Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi. For now, facing the Karnataka test looks difficult for Rajasthan. Karnataka are unbeaten in Bengaluru this season (won 2 out of the three matches) and have won each of their last three matches against Rajasthan.

Karnataka vs Rajasthan Top Team Batsmen

Manish Pandey to be Karnataka's top batsman

Senior batter Manish Pandey has scored one hundred and no fifty in the season so far but is still the second-highest run-scorer for his team. In the four matches he has played, he has scored 318 runs in four matches at an average of 63.60. His strike-rate in the four matches has been an astonishing 95.20. At his home ground and against not a very confident Rajasthan side, the India international is expected to score high. Overall, he has scored 7186 runs in 101 matches at an average of 52.07.

Yash Kothari to be Rajasthan’s top batsmen

Rajasthan opener Yash Kothari is the most consistent batter of Rajasthan so far. He has scored 326 runs at an average of 54.33 in four matches. He is yet to hit a hundred this season but has smashed as many as four fifties already. His strike rate of 86.24 has also been impressive. Currently, he is the leading run-scorer for his team in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season after Hooda. Overall, the 27-year-old has scored 706 runs in 14 matches at an average of 30.69. The in-form right-hander is expected to be amongst runs again.

Karnataka vs Rajasthan Top Team Bowlers

Krishnappa Gowtham to be Karnataka's top bowler

Off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham was the leading wicket-taker for his team last season. He picked 17 wickets in four matches at an average of 28.58. In the just-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, he picked 13 wickets at an economy of 4.30. In the first match of the ongoing Ranji Trophy, he picked only two wickets in the match. In the second match against Puducherry he managed just one scalp before picking four wickets against Goa in the third match. In his last outing, Gowtham failed to impress yet again, picking just two wickets but we back the experienced campaigner to deliver against Rajasthan. He has picked 202 wickets in 54 first-class matches at an average of 27.49.

Aniket Choudhary to be Rajasthan's top bowler

Rajasthan's most experienced pacer Aniket Choudhary picked two wickets for 97 runs in the match against Goa. The left-arm pacer was expected to deliver in a better fashion in the second match and he did so by picking a first-innings five-fer against Kerala. In his last match against Jharkhand, Choudhary picked five wickets - including four in the first innings. The most successful fast bowler for his team so far in the season, he has picked 14 wickets in four matches at an average of 27.07. Overall, he has 231 wickets in 72 first-class matches.