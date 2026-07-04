Karnataka vs Services Match Prediction

As many as 19 matches will be played in the first round as Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season kicks off from Tuesday, December 13. Karnataka's clash against Services will be one of them. The match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The match will commence from 9:30 AM IST.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

In the 2021-22 season, Karnataka reached the quarter-final stage where they lost to Uttar Pradesh by five wickets. Services finished third in Elite Group E after winning and losing a match each. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23, Karnataka lost to Saurashtra by five wickets in the semi-final. Services were in Elite Group E, where they lost four of their six group stage matches. While Services will look to make it to the knockout stage of the tournament this time, Karnataka would be eyeing to travel the distance and clinch the trophy this time.

Karnataka vs Services Chance of Winning

Karnataka and Services will be clashing against each other for the first time. Without a shadow of doubt, Karnataka have a strong chance of beating Services and make a winning start to the campaign. The team have stalwart players like Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Gopal and Krishnappa Gowtham in the side. Services lack any such big name.

According to the implied probability, based on the odds provided by Melbet, Karnataka have a

92.59% of winning while the number for Services stands at a mere 14.29%.

Our Prediction

Karnataka are the favourites to win this contest. The side has a strong bunch of very experienced players who have also represented India at the highest level. At the same time Services lack such players in their squad. The past Ranji Trophy records of the both sides also suggest the same. Karnataka have won Ranji Trophy eight times, while Services are yet to win the coveted title. Even the bookmakers have sided with Karnataka as they expect a pretty one sided game with the team from the South getting odds of 1.08 to win the game. Services have been handed odds of 7 to pull off the upset in this one.

Karnataka to win - 1.08 (Melbet)

Services to win - 7.0 (Melbet)

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Karnataka vs Services Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Karnataka were one of the lucky teams to get an easier draw in the reduced format of the Ranji Trophy last season. They were placed in a group that included Railways, Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry. After playing out a draw against Railways, in what was the toughest game of the group for them, they demolished Jammu and Kashmir by 117 runs. A Karun Nair 175 helped them post a competitive 302 in the first innings before their bowlers led by Prasidh Krishna (6/35) ended the J&K innings for just 93 in the first innings. A quick 298 in the second innings was enough for Karnataka to seal the win despite the efforts of Ian Dev Singh who scored a fighting 110 in the fourth innings. They absolutely demolished Puducherry by an innings and 20 runs to set up a quarter final against Uttar Pradesh. After taking the first innings lead, having outscored UP 253 to 155, Karnataka fell apart. All they could manage was a score of 114 in the second innings as UP qualified for the semis with a five wicket win.

Services, on the other hand, found themselves in a tricky situation with the likes of Andhra, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan in their group. After losing the first game to Uttarakhand, the eventual group winners, by nine wickets, all they could manage was a draw against Andhra who took the first innings lead. With their chances of making it to the next round all but over, Services put on a show in the final game as they bowled out Rajasthan for a mere 92 runs. A decent batting performance, where they scored 301 in the first innings, was followed by another masterful bowling performance that left them a target of two runs for the win. Shivam Tiwari managed that off just one ball in the first over to hand Services their only win of the campaign.

Karnataka vs Services Toss Prediction

Ranji Trophy 2021-22 final between Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai was played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Mumbai won the toss and elected to bat first, however, they ended up losing the match by six wickets. Karnataka had elected to bat first in their 2019-20 match against Baroda as well. They had won that match by eight wickets. The team winning the toss are most likely to bat first and pile up a handful of runs on the board.

Weather Report

Day 1 of the match is expected to witness a lot of rain as per the current weather forecast. Day 2 would be mostly sunny, and rain is unlikely to play spoilsport on Day 3 and 4 as well. The temperature in the city during the period will be between 25 degree celsius to 27 degree celsius. The wind will hover around 18 kmph.

Karnataka Player List

Karnataka squad:

Mayank Agarwal (c), Ravikumar Samarth (vc), Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shubhang Hegde, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vasuki Koushik, Ronit More, Nikin Jose, Manish Pandey, Srinivas Sharath (wk), BR Sharath (wk), Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Karnataka Predicted XI

Mayank Agarwal (c) Batsman Ravikumar Samarth (vc) Batsman Manish Pandey Batsman Krishnamurthy Siddharth Batsman Srinivas Sharath Batsman and Wicket-keeper Nikin Jose All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham All-rounder Shreyas Gopal Bowler Ronit More Bowler Vasuki Koushik Bowler Vidwath Kaverappa Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka have a history of producing world-class batters and their batting unit would again be a force to reckon. In the previous season, Krishnamurthy Siddharth was the top-scorer for the team with 410 runs at an average of 58.57. Manish Pandey and Ravikumar Samarth also scored 35 and 316 runs respectively. Services of injured pace spearhead Prasidh Krishna will be missed. The roles of spinners Shreyas Gopal and Krishnappa Gowtham will become crucial. The duo picked 12 and 17 wickets respectively in the previous season.

Services Player List

Services Squad:

Rajat Paliwal (c), Arpit Guleria, Anshul Gupta, Devender Lohchab (wk), Lovekesh Bansal, Pulkit Narang, Nishan Singh, Diwesh Pathania, Diwesh Pathania, Rahul Singh, Rahul Singh, Ravi Chauhan, Shubham Rohilla, Sufiyan Alam

Services Predicted XI

Rajat Paliwal (c) Batsman Anshul Gupta Batsman Devender Lohchab Batsman and Wicket-keeper Shubham Rohilla Batsman Ravi Chauhan Batsman Rahul Singh Batsman Pulkit Narang All-rounder Diwesh Pathania Bowler Poonam Poonia Bowler Nishan Singh Bowler Arpit Guleria Bowler

Services Team Form

The onus of the batting department will again be on captain Rajat Paliwal who scored 245 runs in three matches at an average of 61.25 in Ranji Trophy 2021-22. Ravi Chauhan (169 runs last year) and Devender Lohchab (121 runs last year) were the only two batters who scored more than hundred runs last season. Off-spinner Pulkit Narang, who picked 13 wickets at an average of 19.23 in the previous season, will be the key bowler for Services. Pacers Poonam Poonia and Diwesh Pathania picked eight and six wickets respectively last season. All said, the bowling unit will have to bring their A-game if they plan to trouble the star Karnataka batters.

Karnataka vs Services Head to Head

Karnataka and Services will be facing each other in first-class cricket for the first time.

Karnataka vs Services Betting Odds

Karnataka to win

Karnataka look set to make a winning start to their campaign by thrashing Services. The side boasts of star players like Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey and Krishnappa Gowtham. The formidable unit has the potential to topple any team around the globe on their day. At the same time Services lack such players in their squad. The past Ranji Trophy records of the both sides also suggest the same. Karnataka have won Ranji Trophy eight times, while Services are yet to win the coveted title.

Karnataka vs Services Top Team Batters

Manish Pandey to be Karnataka's top batter

Former Karnataka captain Manish Pandey scored 356 runs including two hundreds in three Ranji Trophy 2021-22 matches at an average of 89. He was in fine form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well, scoring 279 runs at an average of 31. Overall, he has featured in 97 first-class matches and scored 6868 runs at an average of 51.63. He has hit 21 hundreds and 29 fifties in the red-ball format. The 33-year-old will look to leave an impact against Services.

Rajat Paliwal to be Services's top batter

Services captain Rajat Paliwal was his side's top-scorer in 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season. He scored 245 runs at an average of 61.25. He was the only batter from his team who scored more than 200 runs. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23 he scored 197 runs at an average of 39.40. Overall, the 30-year-old has scored 5172 runs in 79 matches at an average of 44.58. He has 14 hundreds and 20 first-class fifties to his name.

Karnataka vs Services Top Team Bowlers

Krishnappa Gowtham to be Karnataka's top bowler

Off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham was the leading wicket-taker for his team last season. He picked 17 wickets in four matches at an average of 28.58. In the just-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, he picked 13 wickets at an economy of 4.30. Overall, the 34-year-old has played 50 first-class matches and picked 193 wickets at an average of 26.62. In home conditions, Gowtham can emerge as a big threat for the opposition.

Pulkit Narang to be Services top bowler

Services pacer Pulkit Narang picked 13 wickets in three matches at an average of 19.23 in the previous Ranji Trophy season. He would look to lead his team's bowling unit once again. He has played 15 first-class matches and picked 39 wickets at an average of 30.64.