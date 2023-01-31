Karnataka vs Uttarakhand Match Prediction KAR 90 % Chance of Winning UTK 10 % Bet Now! Karnataka will take on Uttarakhand in the third quarter-final of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from January 31. The action will kick start from 9:30 AM IST. Karnataka topped Elite Group C with a 12 points lead over Jharkhand who finished second with 23 points. Uttarakhand, on the other hand, finished behind Bengal in Elite Group A. They won three matches and aggregated 29 points in the group stage. Both the teams are unbeaten in the tournament so far, and the contest between the two is expected to be a mouth-watering one.

Facts Mayank Agarwal is only one of the eleven batters to have scored more than 600 runs in Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season so far.

In his last ten matches, Uttarakhand's top-scorer Chandela has scored 727 runs at an average of 48.47. He has scores of 23, 49, 14, 56 and 136 in his last five outings.

Mayank Mishra is the eleventh highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. The Uttarakhand spinner has picked 32 wickets, five more than Vyshak - Karnataka's highest wicket-taker.

Karnataka vs Uttarakhand Chance of Winning

Both the sides are unbeaten but there is a huge difference between the quality of the two sides. The Karnataka team is lashed with quality players in both the departments of the game. The likes of Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal and Krishnappa Gowtham make the side a star-studded one. Pacers Vasuki Koushik, Ronit More, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Vidwath Kaverappa are breathing fire and have picked 20, 11, 27 and 21 wickets respectively.

Uttarakhand's batting collapse has been a regular lately. The side has failed to cross the 300-run mark in their last four matches. The over-dependency on Kunal Chandela (509) and Swapnil Singh (317) have come to haunt the team. Only three batters from the team are averaging over 40 in comparison to 10 from Karnataka. The bowling unit comprising of left-arm spinners Mayank Mishra (32), Swapnil Singh (22), and pacers Abhay Negi (19) and Deepak Dhapola (19) have done their job to perfection but it's the batters who have let Uttarakhand down. However, the Uttarakhand bowlers will also feel the heat in front of players like Mayank and Manish. Not to forget Ravikumar Samarth (577) and Nikin Jose (358) have also shown great form.

Uttarakhand will also be facing Karnataka for the first time in Ranji Trophy and they will feel the pressure of clashing against a team which has done wonderfully well in the knockout rounds of the tournament history.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Karnataka vs Uttarakhand Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Karnataka are one of the clear cut favourites to win the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. Exceptionally talented batters and a decent bunch of bowlers have kept the side unbeaten in the tournament so far. Further, the team also has an experience of winning the coveted trophy eight times.

Uttarakhand are among the big guns after entering the quarter-finals but the journey ahead isn't at all easy for them. After winning three consecutive matches, they have played four draws. The same helped them to qualify for the knockouts but the dynamics have changed completely now. Their chances of beating Karnataka and advancing into the semi-finals are really low.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra, Jharkhand, Bengal, Saurashtra and Punjab are the other six team in the quarter-final of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Karnataka vs Uttarakhand Toss Prediction

In the second last match played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka won the match and elected to field first. The home side won the match against Chhattisgarh by seven wickets. In the match prior to it at the same venue, Karnataka defeated Puducherry by an innings and seven runs after opting to field. In the first match of the season in Bengaluru, Services had opted to field against Karnataka as well. The match had ended in a draw. In the last match between Karnataka and Rajasthan in Bengaluru, the latter opted to bat and lost the match by 10 wickets. It's quite obvious that the side winning the toss would most probably elect to field first again.

Weather Update

Traces of clouds could be seen during the course of the play, however, chances of rain are minimal. The temperature will hover around 29 degree celsius. The wind speed is predicted to fall between 18 to 23 kmph.

Karnataka Player List

Karnataka Squad

Manish Pandey(C) Samarth R (VC), Mayank Agarwal, Siddharth KV, Shubhang Hegde, K Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Sharath Srinivas (wk), Sharath BR, Ronit More, Venkatesh M, Vyshak V, Nikin Jose, Vidwath Kaverappa

Karnataka Predicted XI

Mayank Agarwal (c) Batsman Ravikumar Samarth (vc) Batsman Manish Pandey Batsman Vishal Onat Batsman BR Sharath Batsman and Wicket-keeper Nikin Jose All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham All-rounder Shreyas Gopal Bowler Ronit More Bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Vidwath Kaverappa Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka won four of their seven group stage matches. Their first match against Services was a draw. The Mayank Agarwal-led side defeated Puducherry by an innings and seven runs in the second match before playing another draw match against Goa. Later, the side defeated Chandigarh and Rajasthan by seven and ten wickets respectively. Kerala held Karnataka to draw but Jharkhand succumbed to a nine-wicket defeat to Karnataka in the seventh and last round of group stage matches.

Uttarakhand Player List

Uttarakhand squad:

Priyanshu Khanduri, Jiwanjot Singh (c), Kunal Chandela, Dikshanshu Negi, Swapnil Singh, Aditya Tare, Akhil Rawat, Abhay Negi, Mayank Mishra, Akash Madhwal, Deepak Dhapola, Aveneesh Sudha, Priyanshu Khanduri, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Bisht, Agrim Tiwari, Aryan Sharma, Nikhil Kohli

Uttarakhand Predicted XI:

Priyanshu Khanduri Batsman Avneesh Sudha All-rounder Kunal Chandela Batsman Akhil Rawat Batsman Aditya Tare Batsman and Wicket-keeper Swapnil Singh All-rounder Jiwanjot Sharma Batsman Abhay Negi Bowler Mayank Mishra Bowler Agrim Tiwari Bowler Deepak Dhapola Bowler

Uttarakhand Team Form

Uttarakhand kicked off their campaign with back-to-back three wins against Nagaland, Odisha and Himachal Pradesh. The three wins were followed by four draws - Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Baroda and Haryana.

Karnataka vs Uttarakhand Head to head

Karnataka and Uttarakhand would be clashing against each other for the first time in Ranji Trophy.

Karnataka vs Uttarakhand Betting tips

Karnataka to win

Unbeaten Karnataka look set to beat Uttarakhand and enter in the semi-final of Ranji Trophy 2022-23. Uttarakhand are also unbeaten but they have failed to win any of their last four matches. The likes of Bengal, UP, Baroda and Haryana have held Uttarakhand to draws. On the flip side, Karnataka have managed to beat teams like Rajasthan and Jharkhand. The international experience and supreme quality of Mayank Agarwal and Manish Pandey have kept Karnataka in the good stead. Other batters in the team have also chipped in beautifully and the pacer unit has done an exemplary job as a unit. Uttarakhand's batting unit are under pressure, having failed to cross the 300-run mark even once in their last four matches. Karnataka are the hot favourites to hunt Uttarakhand at their home turf.

Karnataka vs Uttarakhand Top Bowler

Mayank Agarwal to be Karnataka’s top batter

Karnataka captain has gained some tremendous form during the course of the tournament is now his teams leading run-scorer. He has amassed 603 runs in seven matches at an average of 67. Two hundreds and four fifties have come off his blade already. The 31-year-old slammed a double hundred in his second last match against Kerala. Overall, he has played 88 first-class matches and scored 6457 runs at an average of 44.84. He has 14 hundreds and 35 fifties to his name in first-class cricket.

Kunal Chandela to be Uttarakhand's top batter

With 509 runs in seven matches at an average of 56.55, Kunal Chandela is the leading run-scorer for his team. He has shown consistency by scoring a hundred and three fifties. Overall, he has scored 1419 runs at an average of 38.35 in 24 first-class matches. The 28-year-old has three hundreds and nine fifties to his name in red-ball cricket.

Karnataka vs Uttarakhand Top Bowler

Vasuki Koushik to be Karnataka’s top bowler

The pacer has picked 20 wickets at an average of 13.25 from four matches in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. The 30-year-old picked three wickets in the second innings of Karnataka's last match against Jharkhand. Overall, he has picked 33 wickets in seven matches at an average of 14.06.

Mayank Mishra to be Uttarakhand's top bowler

Left-arm spinner Mayank Mishra is the leading wicket-taker for Uttarakhand. He has picked 32 wickets in seven matches at an average of 20.12. The 32-year-old picked five wickets during his last outing against Haryana. Overall, he has picked 86 wickets at an average of 21.41 in 22 first-class matches. In his short career Mayank has picked five, five-wicket hauls.