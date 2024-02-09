Kerala vs Bengal Match Prediction
KER
38%
Chance of Winning
BEN
62%
Test
St Xavier's College Ground
Facts:
- Kerala and Bengal have met twice in the format where both the sides managed to win a game each.
- Bengal have lost their last game whereas Kerala is coming from a draw here.
Kerala vs Bengal Chance of Winning
Kerala are not having a great campaign in the competition. They have lost a single fixture whereas the majority of their games ended up in a draw. Kerala are doing decently in the competition in terms of their batting and bowling order but they are facing a tough challenge in finishing their fixtures on a high note. They are placed 6th in the group table with 8 points and a net run rate of +0.837.
Bengal is a terrific Ranji team. They faced a couple of draws in the initial phase of their campaign in the competition. However, they won their next game to gain some confidence. However, they suffered a loss in their last outing against Mumbai. The team is placed 5th in their group table with 12 points. They also have a net run rate of +0.131. They will go in in hope for a win in their next game.
- Bengal's chance of winning: 62%
- Kerala’s chance of winning: 38%
Kerala vs Bengal Betting Tips
Kerala to score low before 1st dismissal
Kerala have a decent batting order. However, their opening order could not establish a consistent performance throughout their campaign. Rohan Kunnummal and Jalaj Saxena average at 32.88 & 7.66 respectively in the competition. They posted the scores of 0,1 33, 46, 14 & 0 for the first wicket in the 1st innings of five games so far. Kunnummal seems to be in terrific form but Saxena is yet to make an impactful impact for his team. Moreover, Bengal has an aggressive bowling unit and will be expected to pick an early wicket in the next game.
Kerala vs Bengal Toss Prediction
The pitch at the St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba is a balanced pitch. The team batting first at this venue has won 55% of its matches, so the toss does not make much of a difference here. The team winning the toss may decide to bat or bowl depending on the ground conditions today.
Weather Report
The temperature will hover around 33 degrees Celsius on the match day. There is no possibility of rain on the match-day and the skies will remain sunny.
Kerala Players List
Rohan Kunnummal (c), Krishna Prasad, Rohan Prem, Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Shreyas Gopal, Jalaj Saxena, Basil Thampi, Suresh Vishweshwar, MD Nidheesh, Akshay Chandran, Vaisakh Chandran, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Vishnu Raj, Anand Krishnan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rohan Kunnummal
|
Batter
|
Krishna Prasad
|
Batter
|
Rohan Prem
|
Batter
|
Sachin Baby
|
Batter
|
Vishnu Vinod
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shreyas Gopal
|
All-rounder
|
Jalaj Saxena
|
All-rounder
|
Basil Thampi
|
Bowler
|
Suresh Vishweshwar
|
Bowler
|
MD Nidheesh
|
Bowler
|
Akshay Chandran
|
Bowler
Kerala Team Form
Kerala are coming from a draw against Chhattisgarh in their last fixture. Kerala has a good batting order but will have to do better with their bowling order.
Bengal Player List
Manoj Tiwary (c), Anustup Majumdar, Pradipta Pramanik, Abishek Porel (wk), Subham Chatterjee, Prayas Barman, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Mohammed Kaif, Ranjot Singh, Ankit Mishra, Kaushik Maity, Suman Das
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Sourav Paul
|
Batter
|
Sayan Ghosh
|
Batter
|
Sudip Kumar Gharami
|
Batter
|
Anustup Majumdar
|
Batter
|
Manoj Tiwary (c)
|
Batter
|
Mohammed Kaif
|
All-rounder
|
Abishek Porel
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Karan Lal
|
All-rounder
|
Pradipta Pramanik
|
Bowler
|
Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal
|
Bowler
|
Ishan Porel
|
Bowler
Bengal Recent Form
Bengal are coming from a loss. However, they have a stellar squad. They will look to make a comeback in the next game.
Kerala vs Bengal Head-to-Head Record
Kerala and Bengal have contested twice in the format. Kerala and Bengal have won a game each.
- Bengal Won: 1
- Kerala Won: 1
- No Result/ Abandoned:
Kerala vs Bengal Betting Odds
Kerala clashed against Chhattisgarh in their last Ranji outing. Kerala scored 350 & 251 runs in the game. Chhattisgarh replied with 312 & 79 runs in the game. Rohan Prem scored 54 runs whereas Sachin Baby exhibited his usual form and smashed 91 & 94 runs in the two innings. Md Azharuddeen also smashed 85 & 50* runs in the game. Md Nidheesh and Jalaj Saxena picked 3 wickets each. The match ended up in a draw.
Bengal went against Mumbai in the last match. Mumbai scored 412 runs whereas Bengal replied with 199 & 209 runs. Suraj Sandhu picked 6 wickets in the game and was the top bowler in the game. Anustup Majumdar mustered an unbeaten 108 in the 1st innings for Bengal. Whereas Abishek Porel shined in the 2nd innings with 82 runs to his name. Nevertheless, Bengal could not reach the target and lost the game by an innings and 4 runs.
Kerala vs Bengal
Test
St Xavier's College Ground, null
Kerala vs Bengal Top Batters
Anustup Majumdar to be the top batter for Bengal
Anustup Majumdar is in terrific form. He is the top batter from Bengal. He has mustered 455 runs in 6 innings and averages at 91.00 in the current competition. He struck an unbeaten 108 runs in the 1st innings of the last game. He has already smashed three centuries and a fifty and will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Sachin Baby to be Kerala's top batter
Sachin Baby is the top batter from Kerala. He has amassed 552 runs in 9 innings and averages at 77.42. He scored two centuries and three fifties in his campaign and is a strong batting presence in the squad. He scored 91 & 94 runs in the last game for Kerala against Chhattisgarh.
Kerala vs Bengal Top Bowlers
Suraj Sandhu Jaiswal to be the top bowler for Bengal
Suraj Sandhu Jaiswal is the top bowling presence for Bengal in the competition. He has already picked 22 wickets in the competition. He has an economy rate of 2.59 in the tournament. He has picked 6 wickets in the previous fixture and will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Jalaj Saxena to be the top bowler for Kerala
Jalaj Saxena is the top bowling pick from Kerala. He has picked 19 wickets so far in 9 games. He has an economy rate of 2.71 in the tournament. He was able to pick 3 wickets in the last game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Bengal
- Bengal to win the match @ 1.62 (Parimatch)
- Kerala to win the match @ 2.15 (Parimatch)
Parimatch