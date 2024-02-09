Kerala vs Bengal Match Prediction

KER

38%

Chance of Winning

BEN

62%

Parimatch

1.62
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1.63
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

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1.62
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Test

St Xavier's College Ground

Bengal and Kerala will clash in the next game of the Ranji Trophy 2024. The game is scheduled to be played at St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba on February 9, 2024. The game will begin at 9:30 AM IST. Ahead of the game, let’s get to know about the fixture and the competing teams.

Facts:

  • Kerala and Bengal have met twice in the format where both the sides managed to win a game each.
  • Bengal have lost their last game whereas Kerala is coming from a draw here.

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Kerala vs Bengal Chance of Winning

Kerala are not having a great campaign in the competition. They have lost a single fixture whereas the majority of their games ended up in a draw. Kerala are doing decently in the competition in terms of their batting and bowling order but they are facing a tough challenge in finishing their fixtures on a high note. They are placed 6th in the group table with 8 points and a net run rate of +0.837.

Bengal is a terrific Ranji team. They faced a couple of draws in the initial phase of their campaign in the competition. However, they won their next game to gain some confidence. However, they suffered a loss in their last outing against Mumbai. The team is placed 5th in their group table with 12 points. They also have a net run rate of +0.131. They will go in in hope for a win in their next game.

  • Bengal's chance of winning: 62%
  • Kerala’s chance of winning: 38%

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Kerala vs Bengal Betting Tips

Kerala to score low before 1st dismissal

Kerala have a decent batting order. However, their opening order could not establish a consistent performance throughout their campaign. Rohan Kunnummal and Jalaj Saxena average at 32.88 & 7.66 respectively in the competition. They posted the scores of 0,1 33, 46, 14 & 0 for the first wicket in the 1st innings of five games so far. Kunnummal seems to be in terrific form but Saxena is yet to make an impactful impact for his team. Moreover, Bengal has an aggressive bowling unit and will be expected to pick an early wicket in the next game.

Kerala vs Bengal Toss Prediction

The pitch at the St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba is a balanced pitch. The team batting first at this venue has won 55% of its matches, so the toss does not make much of a difference here. The team winning the toss may decide to bat or bowl depending on the ground conditions today.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 33 degrees Celsius on the match day. There is no possibility of rain on the match-day and the skies will remain sunny.

Kerala Players List

Rohan Kunnummal (c), Krishna Prasad, Rohan Prem, Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Shreyas Gopal, Jalaj Saxena, Basil Thampi, Suresh Vishweshwar, MD Nidheesh, Akshay Chandran, Vaisakh Chandran, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Vishnu Raj, Anand Krishnan

Predicted Playing XI

Rohan Kunnummal

Batter

Krishna Prasad

Batter

Rohan Prem

Batter

Sachin Baby

Batter

Vishnu Vinod

Wicket-keeper

Shreyas Gopal

All-rounder

Jalaj Saxena

All-rounder

Basil Thampi

Bowler

Suresh Vishweshwar

Bowler

MD Nidheesh

Bowler

Akshay Chandran

Bowler

Kerala Team Form

Kerala are coming from a draw against Chhattisgarh in their last fixture. Kerala has a good batting order but will have to do better with their bowling order.

Bengal Player List

Manoj Tiwary (c), Anustup Majumdar, Pradipta Pramanik, Abishek Porel (wk), Subham Chatterjee, Prayas Barman, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Mohammed Kaif, Ranjot Singh, Ankit Mishra, Kaushik Maity, Suman Das

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Sourav Paul

Batter

Sayan Ghosh

Batter

Sudip Kumar Gharami

Batter

Anustup Majumdar

Batter

Manoj Tiwary (c)

Batter

Mohammed Kaif

All-rounder

Abishek Porel

Wicket-keeper

Karan Lal

All-rounder

Pradipta Pramanik

Bowler

Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal

Bowler

Ishan Porel

Bowler

Bengal Recent Form

Bengal are coming from a loss. However, they have a stellar squad. They will look to make a comeback in the next game.

Kerala vs Bengal Head-to-Head Record

Kerala and Bengal have contested twice in the format. Kerala and Bengal have won a game each.

  • Bengal Won: 1
  • Kerala Won: 1
  • No Result/ Abandoned:

Kerala vs Bengal Betting Odds

Kerala clashed against Chhattisgarh in their last Ranji outing. Kerala scored 350 & 251 runs in the game. Chhattisgarh replied with 312 & 79 runs in the game. Rohan Prem scored 54 runs whereas Sachin Baby exhibited his usual form and smashed 91 & 94 runs in the two innings. Md Azharuddeen also smashed 85 & 50* runs in the game. Md Nidheesh and Jalaj Saxena picked 3 wickets each. The match ended up in a draw.

Bengal went against Mumbai in the last match. Mumbai scored 412 runs whereas Bengal replied with 199 & 209 runs. Suraj Sandhu picked 6 wickets in the game and was the top bowler in the game. Anustup Majumdar mustered an unbeaten 108 in the 1st innings for Bengal. Whereas Abishek Porel shined in the 2nd innings with 82 runs to his name. Nevertheless, Bengal could not reach the target and lost the game by an innings and 4 runs.

Kerala vs Bengal

Test

St Xavier's College Ground, null

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Kerala

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2.15
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Bengal

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1.63
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1.62
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Kerala vs Bengal Top Batters

Anustup Majumdar to be the top batter for Bengal

Anustup Majumdar is in terrific form. He is the top batter from Bengal. He has mustered 455 runs in 6 innings and averages at 91.00 in the current competition. He struck an unbeaten 108 runs in the 1st innings of the last game. He has already smashed three centuries and a fifty and will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Sachin Baby to be Kerala's top batter

Sachin Baby is the top batter from Kerala. He has amassed 552 runs in 9 innings and averages at 77.42. He scored two centuries and three fifties in his campaign and is a strong batting presence in the squad. He scored 91 & 94 runs in the last game for Kerala against Chhattisgarh.

Kerala vs Bengal Top Bowlers

Suraj Sandhu Jaiswal to be the top bowler for Bengal

Suraj Sandhu Jaiswal is the top bowling presence for Bengal in the competition. He has already picked 22 wickets in the competition. He has an economy rate of 2.59 in the tournament. He has picked 6 wickets in the previous fixture and will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Jalaj Saxena to be the top bowler for Kerala

Jalaj Saxena is the top bowling pick from Kerala. He has picked 19 wickets so far in 9 games. He has an economy rate of 2.71 in the tournament. He was able to pick 3 wickets in the last game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Bengal

Kerala and Bengal have contested twice in the format. Both the sides have won a game each. Their latest clash took place in 2019 where Bengal won the game by 8 wickets. Bengal have a stellar batting order. They have several options in their line-up and will be expected to win their next outing. They also have few extraordinary bowling options in the team. Kerala has a good squad but failed to cash in on any game in the competition. That said, Bengal will be expected to win the next fixture.
  • Bengal to win the match @ 1.62 (Parimatch)
  • Kerala to win the match @ 2.15 (Parimatch)
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