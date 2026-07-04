Kerala vs Goa Match Prediction

Kerala will be up against Goa in their 4th match of Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba from 3rd January 2023. The contest will begin at 9:30 AM.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Kerala beat Chhattisgarh in their last game by 7 wickets at their home. Sanju Samson won the toss, elected to field first, and restricted their opponents to just 149 runs in their first innings on the back of Jalaj Saxena’s five-wicket-haul. In response, they scored 311 runs in their first innings. Chasing 126 for the win Kerala chased down the total in under 20 overs. Goa on the other hand has not won a single game this season. They were kept under pressure throughout their last game by Karnataka who scored 603 runs in the first innings.

Kerala vs Goa Chance of Winning

Kerala have played quite well on their home ground. Their senior players are in top form with Sachin Baby leading the run charts for them while Sanju is not that far behind either. Jalaj Saxena is the leading wicket-taker for them this season. In the last game, he picked up 11 wickets and in the process became the highest wicket-taker for Kerala in their history of domestic red-ball cricket. Goa meanwhile is still finding its feet in the tournament. Senior pro-Siddesh Lad still has not contributed in the way that was expected of him. Only Suyansh Prabhudesai is amongst the runs for them who has scored more than 300 runs in 3 games. Their bowling has lacked penetration as they have failed to take regular wickets.

Our Prediction

Considering Kerala will be playing at their home ground, we predict that they would be the favourites to win. Their side has played as a unit and everyone has contributed at some stage. They are yet to lose a game this season and they would be up against a side which needs to win this game at any cost to remain in contention for the next round.

Kerala to win - 1.75 (Melbet)

Goa to win - 1.95 (Melbet)

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Kerala vs Goa Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The Sanju Samson-led side has won 2 games this season out of the three they have played and have drawn one. They look set to qualify for the next round as they have 13 points from 3 games and a win against Goa will definitely help them in getting closer to the next round. Goa, on the other hand, has struggled this season. The addition of Siddhesh Lad and Arjun Tendulkar has not really helped them as they are yet to win a game this season. They are in the bottom half of the points table and as of now, they would need a miracle to get through to the next round.

Kerala vs Goa Match Toss Prediction

Kerala won the toss in the last game and chose to field first and dismissed their opponents for 149 runs thanks to Jalaj Saxena's five-wicket haul. In response, they scored 311 runs in their opening innings. Kerala completed the required run chase in under 20 overs, needing 126 to win in the 4th innings. So the team winning the toss would be tempted to bowl first again.

Weather Update

The weather may play spoilsport as there are chances of rain on all the 4 days of the game.

Kerala Player List

Kerala Team

Sanju Samson (c), Sijomon Joseph, Sachin Baby, Ponnan Rahul (wk), Jalaj Saxena, Akshay Chandran, Shoun Roger, Basil Thampi, Rohan Prem, Fazil Fanoos, MD Nidheesh Rohan Kunnummal, Vaisakh Chandran, Vathsal Govind, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Krishna Prasad, Suresh Sachin

Kerala Predicted XI:

P Rahul Wicket-keeper R Prem Batsman S Roger Batsman Sachin Baby Batsman Samson Batsman JalaJ Saxena All-rounder A Chandran Batsman B Thampi Bowler F Fanoos Bowler Nidheesh Bowler Suresh Sachin Bowler

Kerala Team Form

Kerala has performed admirably on their home ground. Their senior players are in excellent shape, with Sanju not too far behind Sachin Baby on the run rankings. This season, Jalaj Saxena has taken the most wickets for them. He recorded his highest-ever wicket total for Kerala in domestic red-ball cricket during the last game when he took 11 wickets.

Goa Player List

Goa squad:

Darshan Misal (c), Felix Alemao, Sumiran Amonkar, Amogh Sunil Desai, Samar Dubhashi, Ishaan Gadekar, Deepraj Gaonkar, Lakshay Garg, Snehal Kauthankar, Eknath Kerkar, Siddhesh Lad, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mohit Redkar, Ruthvik Naik, Shubham Desai, Arjun Tendulkar

Goa Predicted XI:

Sumiran Amonkar Batsman Amogh Sunil Desai Batsman Suyash Prabhudessai Batsman Snehal Kauthankar Batsman Siddhesh Lad Batsman Eknath Kerkar Batsman and wicket-keeper Arjun Tendulkar All-rounder Darshan Misal (c) All-rounder Mohit Redkar Bowler Lakshay Garg Bowler Ruthvik Naik Bowler

Goa Team Form

Goa is still getting used to the competition in the meanwhile. Senior pro-Siddesh Lad has yet to make the kind of contribution that was anticipated of him. Only Suyansh Prabhudesai has scored more than 300 runs for them in just three games. They haven't taken consistent wickets with their bowling, so it lacks penetration.

Kerala vs Goa head-to-head

In the last 5 games between these two teams three games have ended in a draw while Kerala and Goa have won each. Kerala won in the 2015-16 season while Goa’s win came 9 years ago when they defeated Kerala by three wickets.

Kerala vs Goa Betting Tips

Kerala to win

We anticipate Kerala will be the favourites to win because they would be playing on their home field. Everyone on their team played as a cohesive unit and made a contribution at some point. They have not yet suffered a loss in a game this year, and they will be facing a team that must win this match in order to keep themselves in the running for the next round. Out of the three games they have played this year, the team led by Sanju Samson has won two and drawn one. With 13 points after three games, they appear to be in good shape to go to the next round, and a victory over Goa would undoubtedly get them closer to that goal.

Kerala vs Goa Top team batter

Sachin Baby is to be Kerala’s best batter

This season, the seasoned Sachin Baby has been in excellent form and helped his team win the most recent game. He scored 77 in the first innings in the last game and in the game prior to that the southpaw rallied his side by scoring a century and a half-century in two innings. In total, he has scored 311 runs in 6 innings this season.

Suyash Prabhudessai is Goa’s top batter

Suyansh scored a double ton against Rajasthan and has also scored two half-centuries against Karnataka when the other batters in the team struggled. In his last 10 FC matches, he has scored more than 700 runs at an average of more than 50.

Kerala vs Goa Top Team Bowlers

Jalaj Saxena to be Kerala’s top bowler

Saxena is a red ball colossus in Indian FC cricket. He has taken 26 wickets this season in just 6 innings. He recorded two fifers against Chattisgarh, and his contribution to the team's triumph in the first three games of the year was significant. He has 386 wickets overall in 129 FC cricket games. He is one of the very few bowlers that bowl classic off-spin and leg break googly, and if the pitch starts to turn from day 2 onwards, he may be lethal with all his variations.

Arjun Tendulkar to be Goa's top bowler

In his first Ranji Trophy game, Arjun Tendulkar made the most of it by taking three wickets, including those of Salman Khan and the well-positioned Mahipal Lomror. He struggled in the last game against Karnatka but he can be expected to make a strong comeback. Once more, therefore, all eyes will be on the left-arm pacer. Tendulkar has not been faced by the majority of Kerala hitters previously, which might prove advantageous for the young pacer.