Kerala vs Karnataka Match Prediction

Kerala will take on Karnataka in their sixth match of Elite Group C at St Xavier's College Ground in Thiruvananthapuram from January 17. The match will kick start at 9:30 AM IST.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Karnataka are the Elite Group C table-toppers after winning three of their last five matches. They are unbeaten in the tournament so far. Kerala are placed behind them in the second spot. They have won and lost one match.

The match will give Karnataka a chance to test themselves against a quality opposition and extend their lead at the top. For Kerala, the match holds a lot more value. In case they lose the match, third-placed Jharkhand will have a golden chance to take their second spot.

Kerala vs Karnataka Match Chance of Winning

Picking a winner between these two sides is a difficult task but one would consider Karnataka as the more likely winners because of the presence of several star players who also have the experience of playing for India. Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal and Krishnappa Gowtham make Karnataka a force to reckon. Pandey and Agarwal have found themselves amongst runs and are averaging over 50. Shreyas Gopal might not have played international cricket but his skill sets can't be taken for granted. Not to forget, opener Ravikumar Samarth is one of the only eleven batters to have scored more than 500 runs in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23. The bowling department is also no different. Pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak has picked 25 wickets, and has been well aided by Vidwath Kaverappa who has 19 wickets to his name. The other two pacers - Vasuki Koushik and Ronit More have also picked 11 wickets apiece. Off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham has also chipped in with 12 wickets.

Kerala batting has mainly revolved around Sachin Baby (613) and Rohan Prem (447). Sanju Samson did not feature in the last match and whether or not he will play in the upcoming against Karnataka is unsure. All the other batters in the team have scored under 300 runs and are averaging under 35. Spinner Jalaj Saxena has been the pick of the Kerala bowling attack with 43 scalps in just five matches. Off-spinner Vaisakh Chandran and left-arm spinner Sijomon Joseph are next in the line with 17 and 10 wickets respectively. It should be noted that no pacer from the team has stood out and delivered. Also, the difference between the performance of Saxena and the other two spinners is massive.

The balance in the Karnataka squad is tremendous and that puts them in a strong position to topple Kerala.

Our Prediction

Karnataka are more likely to win their upcoming contest against Kerala. Pandey (419 at an average of 69.83), Agarwal (375 at an average of 53.57) and Ravikumar have scored heavily and have been supported wonderfully by Nikin Jose ( 253 at an average of 42.16) in the middle-order. Four pacers from the top are in top form and the very experienced Gowtham is leading the charge in the spin department. It would be good for Kerala if their captain Sanju Samson turns out for the game. He would boost the confidence in the batting unit which otherwise is heavily dependent on Baby and Rohan. The same is the case in the bowling department as Saxena has picked 43 wickets and no other bowler has more than 20 wickets in the tournament so far. Saxena too would be up against some world-class batters. Inclusion of Padikkal in the Karnataka eleven will make the challenge tougher for them.

Karnataka to win - 1.40 (Melbet)

Kerala to win - 2.75 (Melbet)

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Kerala vs Karnataka Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Kerala won two of their three matches last season but failed to qualify for the quarter-finals. The side finished second in the four-team Elite Group A points table to bow out of the competition. Interestingly, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh had equal points but the latter pipped the former on the basis of their superior quotient value. While Kerala’s runs per wicket ratio was 1.648, Madhya Pradesh had a quotient of 2.147.

In the ongoing season, they are placed second after Karnataka in Elite Group C and are on the cusp of qualifying for the knockout round. A win against Karnataka and Puducherry will secure a spot for them in the next round.

Meanwhile, Karnataka kicked off their previous edition of the Ranji Trophy by settling for a draw against Railways. They later defeated J&K and Puducherry. After topping Elite Group C, Karnataka lost to Uttar Pradesh in the quarter-finals.

In Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Karnataka have already secured their place into the next round. The unbeaten side have the perfect dress rehearsal opportunity for the knockout matches as they face quality sides in Kerala and Jharkhand in their last two matches. The Mayank Agarwal-led side are also one of the strongest contenders to lift the trophy.

This season, Kerala and Karnataka are joined by Services, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Goa, Jharkhand, and Puducherry in the Elite Group C. Notably, the top two teams from the group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

Kerala vs Karnataka Match Toss Prediction

St Xavier's College Ground in Thiruvananthapuram has hosted three matches in this season of the Ranji Trophy. In the last match, Kerala won the toss and won the match after electing to bat first. Kerala had elected to bat first in the previous match against Goa as well. However, they had ended up losing the match by seven wickets. In the first match of the season at this venue, Kerala opted to field first and ended up winning the match by seven wickets. In the upcoming match, the team winning the toss would most probably win the toss and elect to bat first.

Weather Report

Slight cloud cover but it would be mostly sunny in Thiruvananthapuram during the course of the four days. The temperature will hover around 33 degree celsius. The wind speed will be somewhere between 10 to 11 kmph.

Kerala Player List

Kerala Squad

Sanju Samson (c), Sijomon J (vc), Rohan Kunnummal, Krishna Prasad, Vathsal Govind, Rohan Prem, Sachin Baby, Shoun Roger, Akshay Chandran, Jalaj Saxena, Basil Thampi, Nidheesh M D, Fanoos F, Basil N P, Vaisakh Chandran, Sachin S, Rahul P

Kerala Predicted XI

Ponnan Rahul Batsman Rohan Kunnummal Batsman Rohan Prem Batsman Sachin Baby Batsman Sanju Samson (c) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Akshay Chandran All-rounder Sijomon Joseph Batsman Jalaj Saxena All-rounder Basil Thampi Bowler Nedumankuzhy Basil Bowler Vaisakh Chandran Bowler

Kerala Team Form

In the tournament so far, Kerala have contested five games and have emerged victorious in three of them. They defeated Jharkhand by 85 runs before muscling Chhattisgarh by seven wickets in their third match. Their second match against Rajasthan had ended in a draw. Kerala suffered against Goa by seven wickets before registering a 204-run win over Services in their last match.

Karnataka Player List

Karnataka Squad

Mayank Agarwal (c), Ravikumar Samarth (vc), Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shubhang Hegde, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vasuki Koushik, Ronit More, Nikin Jose, Manish Pandey, Srinivas Sharath (wk), BR Sharath (wk), Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Karnataka Predicted XI

Mayank Agarwal (c) Batsman Ravikumar Samarth (vc) Batsman Devdutt Padikkal Batsman Manish Pandey Batsman BR Sharath Batsman and Wicket-keeper Nikin Jose All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham All-rounder Shreyas Gopal Bowler Ronit More Bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Vidwath Kaverappa Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka played a draw against Services to start with. In the second match, they defeated Puducherry by an innings and seven runs. Karnataka made Goa to follow-on and pushed hard for a win but the latter ended up saving the match. In the fourth and fifth match, Karnataka defeated Chandigarh and Rajasthan by seven and 10 wickets respectively.

Kerala vs Karnataka Betting Odds

Karnataka to win

Karnataka are more likely to win their upcoming contest against Kerala. Pandey (419 at an average of 69.83), Agarwal (375 at an average of 53.57) and Ravikumar have scored heavily and have been supported wonderfully by Nikin Jose ( 253 at an average of 42.16) in the middle-order. Four pacers from the top are in top form and the very experienced Gowtham is leading the charge in the spin department. It would be good for Kerala if their captain Sanju Samson turns out for the game. He would boost the confidence in the batting unit which otherwise is heavily dependent on Baby and Rohan. The same is the case in the bowling department as Saxena has picked 43 wickets and no other bowler has more than 20 wickets in the tournament so far. Saxena too would be up against some world-class batters. Inclusion of Padikkal in the Karnataka eleven will make the challenge tougher for them.

Kerala vs Karnataka Top Team Batsmen

Sachin Baby to be Kerala’s top batsman

The very experienced batter is the leading run-scorer for Kerala and . He has scored 613 at an average of 76.62. In the 10 innings Baby has played so far, he has hit two hundreds and three fifties. In the last match against Services, he played 159 and 93 runs respectively. Overall, the 34-year-old has played 80 first-class matches and scored 4149 runs at an average of 35.76.

Manish Pandey to be Karnataka’s top batsman

Senior batter Manish Pandey has scored two hundreds (including one double) in the season and is the second-highest run-scorer for his team. In the five matches he has played, he has scored 419 runs at an average of 69.83. His strike-rate has been an astonishing 90.10. The star batter will enter the match on the back of a hundred against Rajasthan. Overall, he has scored 7287 runs in 102 matches at an average of 52.42.

Kerala vs Karnataka Top Team Bowlers

Jalaj Saxena to be Kerala’s top bowler

In just ten innings, Jalaj Saxena has bagged 43 wickets to emerge as the leading wicket-taker of the competition. The right-arm spinner has an average of 15.88 this season. In the last match against Services, the 36-year-old picked a total of 11 wickets including eight in the second innings. So far, he has picked five five-fer in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. The experienced campaigner made his first-class debut in 2005 and since then he has played 131 matches and has grabbed 403 scalps at an average of 25.73.

Vijaykumar Vyshak to be Karnataka's top bowler

Right-arm pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak is currently the leading wicket-taker for Karnataka. The 25-year-old has picked 25 wickets in five matches at an average of 18.12. In the last match against Rajasthan, Vyshak picked four wickets in each of the innings. Overall, he has played seven first-class matches and picked 32 wickets at an average of 19.28.