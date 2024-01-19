Kerala vs Mumbai Match Prediction KER 29 % Chance of Winning MUM 71 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the third round of the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season, Kerala will lock horns with Mumbai at the St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba in Thiruvananthapuram, from January 19, 2024. While Kerala are going into the home encounter with two back-to-back drawn games, Mumbai have secured two consecutive wins to ensure that they stay at the top of the Elite Group B points table.

Kerala vs Mumbai Chance of Winning

Kerala have been impressive on the domestic circuit for a while now, with the regular impetus of talents who are raking from it at regular intervals. Even though they lacked the services of Sanju Samson for the last two games, they were ably led by Rohan Kunnummal to secure the first-innings lead against Riyan Parag-led Assam.

Mumbai, on the other hand, were impressive from the very first day and ensured that their second consecutive victory would land them at the top of the table. At the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Mumbai, Shreyas Iyer, Bhupen Lalwani, and Shams Mulani were at the peak of their powers to hand Andhra Pradesh a disheartening 10-wicket loss. So expect them to stay the course and secure a comfortable victory once again.

KER’s chance of winning is 29%

MUM’s chance of winning is 71%

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Kerala vs Mumbai Betting Tips

Shams Mulani needs to be the first name you must bet on for better output in the upcoming encounter. Mulani means business in the Ranji Trophy, and picking 10 wickets against Andhra Pradesh seemed so normal. Further, I would bet on Ajinkya Rahane to come good as well - for he knows how to maximize his run-scoring potential in domestic cricket. At home, it is only logical that we put our money on Rohan Kunnummal.

Kerala vs Mumbai Match Toss Prediction

The St Xavier's College Ground in Thiruvananthapuram has hosted 21 first-class matches to date, with the toss-winning captains deciding to bat first in 17 encounters. That gives a trend to what to expect in the upcoming encounter. The average first innings score at the venue is 275/10 and that is reduced to 269/10 in the second innings.

Weather Report

There is no prediction in Thiruvananthapuram during the match, but the cold wave will ensure that there is some dew on the surface. That will keep the pacers interested, but no major change is expected in terms of how the wicket at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha operated during the Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh encounter in the first round.

Kerala Players List

Rohan Kunnummal (c), Krishna Prasad, Rohan Prem, Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Shreyas Gopal, Jalaj Saxena, Basil Thampi, Suresh Vishweshwar, MD Nidheesh, Akshay Chandran, Vaisakh Chandran, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Vishnu Raj, Anand Krishnan

Predicted Playing XI

Rohan Kunnummal Batter Krishna Prasad Batter Rohan Prem Batter Sachin Baby Batter Vishnu Vinod Wicket-keeper Shreyas Gopal All-rounder Jalaj Saxena All-rounder Basil Thampi Bowler Suresh Vishweshwar Bowler MD Nidheesh Bowler Akshay Chandran Bowler

Kerala Team Form

Kerala drew their last two games of the Ranji Trophy. After drawing against Uttar Pradesh at home, they travelled far east to Guwahati, but could take the first-innings lead. They will desperately want to secure their first win of the tournament, but that is impossible to achieve unless they step up their game by a fair margin in the upcoming encounter.

Mumbai Player List

Jay Gokul Bista, Bhupen Lalwani, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Suved Parkar, Shams Mulani (c), Prasad Pawar (wk), Royston Dias, Atharva Ankolekar, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Tamore

Predicted Playing XI

Jay Gokul Bista Batter Bhupen Lalwani Batter Suved Parkar Batter Ajinkya Rahane Batter Sarfraz Khan Batter Shivam Dube All-rounder Prasad Pawar Wicket-keeper Shams Mulani Bowler Tanush Kotian Bowler Atharva Ankolekar Bowler Mohit Avasthi Bowler

Mumbai Team Form

After securing an innings victory against Bihar, Mumbai managed to beat Andhra Pradesh by a margin of 10 wickets to secure their second back-to-back victory. High on confidence, Mumbai will be aiming to surge ahead by getting the better of Kerala in the upcoming encounter.

Kerala vs Mumbai Head-To-Head

Kerala and Mumbai have played each other only once in the Ranji Trophy, that too it was way back in 2003 when Mumbai won by an innings and 91 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Kerala vs Mumbai Betting Odds

If you want to make money, first place your bet on Ajinkya Rahane. He may have failed to make a lasting impression in the second-round game, but we all know the quality he possesses. Leaving out Shams Mulani would be dispassionate. So that’s not an option either. How can you leave out Basil Thampi too? He has been too good for them in recent times.

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Kerala vs Mumbai Best Batters

Ajinkya Rahane to be Mumbai’s best batter (Parimatch)

When Ajinkya Rahane bats, you better sit and savour. You don’t score 13,011 first-class runs without any substance to back it up. Rahane still maintains a first-class average of 46.80 with 39 centuries and 55 half-centuries. He was Mumbai’s highest run-scorer in the 2022-23 season. So it is only logical that we bet on him.

Rohan Kunnummal to be Kerala’s best batter (Parimatch)

Rohan Kunnummal scored 83 runs in the away game against Assam, showcasing the versatility he has as a batter. An average of 55.40 doesn’t lie - he is a gift for Kerala cricket that keeps giving. In just 21 first-class innings, he has four centuries and five half-centuries, underlining his virtue as a batter.

Kerala vs Mumbai Best Bowlers

Shams Mulani to be Mumbai’s best bowler (Parimatch)

With ten wickets in his last game against Andhra, Shams Mulani has taken his first-class tally to 149 from 30 games at an average of 23.03. His economy rate of 3.16 adds allure to his bowling, and batters find it really hard to negotiate. In literal terms, he is the best player from the Mumbai set-up.

Basil Thampi to be Kerala's best bowler (Parimatch)

Basil Thampi has already picked up eight wickets in the last two Ranji Trophy games, including a five-wicket haul in the last game against Assam. While form is on his side, one must remember that he has 110 wickets at an average of 30.60 in first-class cricket. So trust him to do well.