KER (Kerala) vs UTP (Uttar Pradesh) Match Prediction

KER

52%

Chance of Winning

UTP

48%

Parimatch

1.83
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Megapari

1.85
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Batery

1.90
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Test

Sanatana Dharma College Ground

From January 5 to January 8, 2024, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh will face each other for the first time since 2003 in the Ranji Trophy. The match will be held at Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, at 9:30 A.M IST.

Facts:

  • Sudhesan Midhun of Kerala achieved the best economy rate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (1.43).
  • Nitish Rana, Uttar Pradesh’s skipper, achieved the third highest strike rate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (166.66).

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Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh Chances of Winning

Kerala seem to have faltered in their final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Railways despite having won the toss. They chose to field first and tasked Railways with batting first and setting a target. Railways mustered a total of 255/5, but Kerala struggled to chase it down. Unfortunately, they could only attain 237/8 by the end of 50 overs and lost by a mere 18 runs.

Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, found themselves in a spot of luck against a struggling Arunachal Pradesh in their previous match. The latter won the toss and opted to bat first, but it was all to no avail as they only posted a total of 102 runs. Uttar Pradesh breezed past them in just 13.3 overs, having won by eight wickets with 219 balls remaining.

  • Kerala chance of winning - 52%
  • Uttar Pradesh chance of winning - 48%

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Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Tips

Sachin Baby was nothing short of sensational in the previous season of the Ranji Trophy, having amassed a whopping 830 runs in 13 innings. Sanju Samson, their current skipper, proved himself to be a worthy competitor during the Vijay Hazare Trophy as he scored 293 runs in seven innings, making him their leading run-getter. Akhil Scaria and Akhin Sathar were tied as Kerala’s top wicket-takers with 14 wickets to each of their credit.

Aryan Juyal, Uttar Pradesh’s wicket-keeper batsman, emerged as their highest run scorer during the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 208 runs in five innings. Dhruv Jurel was amongst the top batsmen with 158 runs in four innings. He was their leading run scorer in the last season of the Ranji Trophy with 429 runs in seven innings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar joined their squad and established himself as their top wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with eleven wickets in just five innings.

Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh Toss Prediction

The match is scheduled to be played at Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha. No test or first class cricket matches have been held at this venue before. Among the T20 matches, the average score batting first has been 118 runs. Batting first does not seem to be the optimal decision at the venue. It appears likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to field first.

Weather Report

It is predicted to be sunny on the morning of the match but scattered showers can be expected later in the day. The temperature is likely to be around 31 degrees Celsius.

Kerala Player List

Sanju Samson (c), Ajnas M, Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Baby, Salman Nizar, Abdul Basith, Abijith Praveen, Krishna Prasad, Shreyas Gopal, Sijomon Joseph, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Vishnu Vinod, Akhil Scaria, Akhin Sathar, Basil Thampi, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Sudhesan Midhun, Vaisakh Chandran.

Predicted Playing XI

Sanju Samson (C)

Wicket-keeper

Krishna Prasad

Batter

Rohan Kunnummal

Batter

Sachin Baby

Batter

Vishnu Vinod

Batter

Shreyas Gopal

All-rounder

Abdul Basith

Bowler

Akhil Scaria

Bowler

Vaisakh Chandran

Bowler

Basil Thampi

Bowler

Akhin Sathar

Bowler

Kerala Team Form

Kerala’s form was quite good during the Vijay Hazare Trophy as they only faced defeat in the first and the last match of the season.

Uttar Pradesh Player List

Nitish Rana (c), Madhav Kaushik, Priyam Garg, Samarth Singh, Sameer Rizvi, Shoaib Siddiqui, Ruturaj Sharma, Saurabh Kumar, Swastik Chikara, Aryan Juyal, Dhruv Jurel, Ankit Rajpoot, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasmer Dhankar, Kartik Tyagi, Mohsin Khan, Shiva Singh, Yash Dayal.

Predicted Playing XI

Swastik Chikara

Batter

Aryan Juyal

Wicket-keeper

Shoaib Siddiqui

Batter

Ruturaj Sharma

Batter

Nitish Rana (C)

Batter

Jasmer Dhankar

All-rounder

Shiva Singh

Bowler

Yash Dayal

Bowler

Ankit Rajpoot

Bowler

Kartik Tyagi

Bowler

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Batter

Uttar Pradesh Team Form

Uttar Pradesh faced a similar fate to that of Kerala as they only lost two matches throughout the season.

Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh Head-to-Head

Kerala and Uttar Pradesh faced each other just once in the past during the 2003 season of the Ranji Trophy. The latter emerged victorious by a margin of 90 runs.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Kerala - 0

Uttar Pradesh - 1

Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds

Sanju Samson to score a half-century against Uttar Pradesh

Sanju Samson ended his campaign in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy on a high note, having scored an impressive century against Railways. He single-handedly carried his team to victory by scoring 128 runs from 139 deliveries. He had also previously achieved a half-century against Mumbai, wherein he scored 55 runs from 83 balls. He seems to be in brilliant form and could carry this momentum into their upcoming encounter against Uttar Pradesh.

Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh

Test

Sanatana Dharma College Ground, null

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Kerala

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1.83
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1.85
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Uttar Pradesh

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1.90
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Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh Best Batters

Sanju Samson to be Kerala’s Best Batter

Sanju Samson, Kerala’s captain, had an incredible run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as he was their top batsman with 293 runs in seven innings. His performance in their last match of the season against Railways was remarkable, having accumulated 128 runs from 139 deliveries. He also achieved a half-century against Mumbai wherein he scored 55 runs from 83 balls. Considering the form he is in, there is a great chance he could be their top batter.

Aryan Juyal to be Uttar Pradesh’s Best Batter

Aryan Juyal, Uttar Pradesh’s wicket-keeper batsman, was their most impressive batter during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He was their top run scorer with 208 runs in five innings, which includes three half-centuries. Against Assam, he played his best knock given that he scored 67* runs from just 48 balls, resulting in a strike rate of 139.58. Considering his upward trajectory, it seems highly likely that he could be their top batter.

Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh Best Bowlers

Akhil Scaria to be Kerala’s Best Bowler

Akhil Scaria was tied as Kerala’s top wicket-taker with 14 wickets in nine innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His best performance was in their match against Tripura - in six overs, he only allowed 11 runs and bowled a maiden, giving him an economy rate of 1.83. He captured three wickets during his spell. He was incredibly consistent with his wicket-taking ability and can absolutely be relied upon to be their top bowler in the next match.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be Uttar Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Bhuvneshwar Kumar emerged as Uttar Pradesh’ top wicket-taker during the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 11 wickets in just five innings. In their match against Rajasthan, he delivered 9.3 overs, conceded just 20 runs and bowled two maidens, resulting in an economy rate of 2.10. During this spell, he managed to claim four wickets. His figures are a testament to his remarkable wicket-taking prowess and he could continue as their best bowler.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Kerala

Kerala and Uttar Pradesh experienced favorable form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Kerala won five out of seven matches while Uttar Pradesh won four out of six matches. Their performances were comparable and both teams did well in their respective standings. However, Kerala appear poised to emerge as the victors in the forthcoming encounter.
  • Kerala to win @ 1.83 (Parimatch)
  • Uttar Pradesh to win @ 1.83 (Parimatch)
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