KER (Kerala) vs UTP (Uttar Pradesh) Match Prediction KER 52 % Chance of Winning UTP 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 From January 5 to January 8, 2024, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh will face each other for the first time since 2003 in the Ranji Trophy. The match will be held at Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, at 9:30 A.M IST.

Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh Chances of Winning

Kerala seem to have faltered in their final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Railways despite having won the toss. They chose to field first and tasked Railways with batting first and setting a target. Railways mustered a total of 255/5, but Kerala struggled to chase it down. Unfortunately, they could only attain 237/8 by the end of 50 overs and lost by a mere 18 runs.

Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, found themselves in a spot of luck against a struggling Arunachal Pradesh in their previous match. The latter won the toss and opted to bat first, but it was all to no avail as they only posted a total of 102 runs. Uttar Pradesh breezed past them in just 13.3 overs, having won by eight wickets with 219 balls remaining.

Kerala chance of winning - 52%

Uttar Pradesh chance of winning - 48%

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Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Tips

Sachin Baby was nothing short of sensational in the previous season of the Ranji Trophy, having amassed a whopping 830 runs in 13 innings. Sanju Samson, their current skipper, proved himself to be a worthy competitor during the Vijay Hazare Trophy as he scored 293 runs in seven innings, making him their leading run-getter. Akhil Scaria and Akhin Sathar were tied as Kerala’s top wicket-takers with 14 wickets to each of their credit.

Aryan Juyal, Uttar Pradesh’s wicket-keeper batsman, emerged as their highest run scorer during the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 208 runs in five innings. Dhruv Jurel was amongst the top batsmen with 158 runs in four innings. He was their leading run scorer in the last season of the Ranji Trophy with 429 runs in seven innings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar joined their squad and established himself as their top wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with eleven wickets in just five innings.

Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh Toss Prediction

The match is scheduled to be played at Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha. No test or first class cricket matches have been held at this venue before. Among the T20 matches, the average score batting first has been 118 runs. Batting first does not seem to be the optimal decision at the venue. It appears likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to field first.

Weather Report

It is predicted to be sunny on the morning of the match but scattered showers can be expected later in the day. The temperature is likely to be around 31 degrees Celsius.

Kerala Player List

Sanju Samson (c), Ajnas M, Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Baby, Salman Nizar, Abdul Basith, Abijith Praveen, Krishna Prasad, Shreyas Gopal, Sijomon Joseph, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Vishnu Vinod, Akhil Scaria, Akhin Sathar, Basil Thampi, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Sudhesan Midhun, Vaisakh Chandran.

Predicted Playing XI

Sanju Samson (C) Wicket-keeper Krishna Prasad Batter Rohan Kunnummal Batter Sachin Baby Batter Vishnu Vinod Batter Shreyas Gopal All-rounder Abdul Basith Bowler Akhil Scaria Bowler Vaisakh Chandran Bowler Basil Thampi Bowler Akhin Sathar Bowler

Kerala Team Form

Kerala’s form was quite good during the Vijay Hazare Trophy as they only faced defeat in the first and the last match of the season.

Uttar Pradesh Player List

Nitish Rana (c), Madhav Kaushik, Priyam Garg, Samarth Singh, Sameer Rizvi, Shoaib Siddiqui, Ruturaj Sharma, Saurabh Kumar, Swastik Chikara, Aryan Juyal, Dhruv Jurel, Ankit Rajpoot, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasmer Dhankar, Kartik Tyagi, Mohsin Khan, Shiva Singh, Yash Dayal.

Predicted Playing XI

Swastik Chikara Batter Aryan Juyal Wicket-keeper Shoaib Siddiqui Batter Ruturaj Sharma Batter Nitish Rana (C) Batter Jasmer Dhankar All-rounder Shiva Singh Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler Ankit Rajpoot Bowler Kartik Tyagi Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar Batter

Uttar Pradesh Team Form

Uttar Pradesh faced a similar fate to that of Kerala as they only lost two matches throughout the season.

Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh Head-to-Head

Kerala and Uttar Pradesh faced each other just once in the past during the 2003 season of the Ranji Trophy. The latter emerged victorious by a margin of 90 runs.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Kerala - 0

Uttar Pradesh - 1

Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds

Sanju Samson to score a half-century against Uttar Pradesh

Sanju Samson ended his campaign in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy on a high note, having scored an impressive century against Railways. He single-handedly carried his team to victory by scoring 128 runs from 139 deliveries. He had also previously achieved a half-century against Mumbai, wherein he scored 55 runs from 83 balls. He seems to be in brilliant form and could carry this momentum into their upcoming encounter against Uttar Pradesh.

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Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh Best Batters

Sanju Samson to be Kerala’s Best Batter

Sanju Samson, Kerala’s captain, had an incredible run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as he was their top batsman with 293 runs in seven innings. His performance in their last match of the season against Railways was remarkable, having accumulated 128 runs from 139 deliveries. He also achieved a half-century against Mumbai wherein he scored 55 runs from 83 balls. Considering the form he is in, there is a great chance he could be their top batter.

Aryan Juyal to be Uttar Pradesh’s Best Batter

Aryan Juyal, Uttar Pradesh’s wicket-keeper batsman, was their most impressive batter during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He was their top run scorer with 208 runs in five innings, which includes three half-centuries. Against Assam, he played his best knock given that he scored 67* runs from just 48 balls, resulting in a strike rate of 139.58. Considering his upward trajectory, it seems highly likely that he could be their top batter.

Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh Best Bowlers

Akhil Scaria to be Kerala’s Best Bowler

Akhil Scaria was tied as Kerala’s top wicket-taker with 14 wickets in nine innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His best performance was in their match against Tripura - in six overs, he only allowed 11 runs and bowled a maiden, giving him an economy rate of 1.83. He captured three wickets during his spell. He was incredibly consistent with his wicket-taking ability and can absolutely be relied upon to be their top bowler in the next match.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be Uttar Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Bhuvneshwar Kumar emerged as Uttar Pradesh’ top wicket-taker during the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 11 wickets in just five innings. In their match against Rajasthan, he delivered 9.3 overs, conceded just 20 runs and bowled two maidens, resulting in an economy rate of 2.10. During this spell, he managed to claim four wickets. His figures are a testament to his remarkable wicket-taking prowess and he could continue as their best bowler.