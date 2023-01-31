Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra Match Prediction MP 30 % Chance of Winning AP 70 % Bet Now! Defending champions Madhya Pradesh (MP) will clash against Andhra in the fourth quarter-final of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. The match will be played from January 31 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The action will kick start from 9:30 AM IST. Madhya Pradesh topped Elite Group D with 33 points. The side won five matches on the trot before losing to Punjab and then playing a draw against Tripura in their final group stage match. Andhra, on the other hand, finished second despite having as many points (26) as table-toppers Saurashtra. Saurashtra toppled Andhra on the basis of a superior runs per wicket ratio. The side lost two and won three out of their seven group stage matches. Both the sides have played quality in the last one month and an interesting contest is on cards.

Facts Shubham Sharma smashed his fifth fifty of the season during MP's last match against Tripura. The 29-year-old now has scored 440 runs which also includes a hundred. The right-hand batter would again be key to MP's success in the upcoming match.

Avesh Khan has picked two wickets apiece in his last two outings. These are in complete contrast to the stellar he had to the tournament. MP would expect him to come all guns blazing against Andhra.

Andhra captain Hanuma Vihari scored 80 off 123 in his side's last match against Assam. The star player now has 448 runs in seven matches at an average of 37.33 to his name. The fifty was only his second of the season and it would be interesting to see his approach during the knockout encounter. Notably, the 29-year-old hasn't been picked for the first two Test matches against Australia.

Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra Match Chance of Winning

Madhya Pradesh are likely to emerge as the winners in the upcoming match. With a berth in the semi-finals on the line, Madhya Pradesh would be coming all guns blazing against Andhra - a side which has defeated them on the previous two occasions. However, those wins came in 2019 and 2017 and as per the current standings, Madhya Pradesh are the clear favourites. Their batters are in top form. Himanshu Mantri has scored over 500 runs at an average of 45.90, while Rajat Patidar and Shubham Sharma have also racked up 438 and 440 runs respectively at the average of 44 and 54.75 respectively. Yash Dubey has also chipped in with 343 runs at an average of 31.18. The bowling unit also looks well rounded. Avesh Khan, who has picked 31 wickets at an average of 15.64, will be a major threat to Andhra. He has got a perfect company in pacers who has 17 wickets at an average of 23.35. Off-spinner Saransh Jain and Kumar Kartikeya have also scalped 26 and 23 wickets respectively (both averaging below 20).

Andhra are also in the quarter-finals and so it's obvious that the team has done well in all the departments of the game. But do they have the metal to clash against MP at their home ground? As many as three of their batters have scored over 400 runs in the tournament so far but one average more than 40. In fact, KS Bharat, who has scored 205 runs in three matches, is the only other batter from the team to average over 40. Pacers KV Sasikanth and Nitish Kumar Reddy have picked 26 and 23 wickets respectively. Left-arm spinner Lalith Mohan has 25 wickets to his name. Also, off-spinner Shoaib Md Khan has gone on to pick 21 wickets. However, all these bowlers are averaging over 20.

Andhra might have registered a big win in their last match against Assam but doing the same against MP will be a different ball game. With more consistent and in-form players on their side, MP look set to beat Andhra in their home conditions. Also, MP haven't lost a single match in Indore this season.

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Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Madhya Pradesh have surely faced a few hiccups in their last two matches. First they lost to Punjab by an innings and 122 runs after winning five straight matches and then their match against Tripura ended in a draw.

However, the defending champions will look to press the reset button and enter the all-important quarter-final encounter against Andhra with full force. Between MP and Andhra, the former look the stronger side on paper as well as the field. There are high chances of MP entering the semi-final. MPs are also one of the top contenders to win the coveted trophy.

Notably, Saurashtra, Punjab, Bengal, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Uttarakhand are the other six teams in the race to the finals.

Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra Match Toss Prediction

The Holkar Cricket Stadium has hosted four matches in the season so far. Madhya Pradesh won the toss and elected to bat first against Chandigarh in the first match. The hosts ended up winning the match by an innings and 125 runs. Railways won the toss and elected to bat first in the following match. However, they lost the closely-fought contest by 2 wickets. Vidarbha elected to field first and lost the match by 205 runs against Madhya Pradesh in the second last match played at the venue. In the following match, Madhya Pradesh opted to bat and won the match by 260 runs. In the last match, MP elected to bowl after winning the toss. The match against Tripura ended in a draw. The decision by MP in the last match was most probably taken to challenge themselves and the team winning the toss are still expected to bat first.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 26 degree Celsius during the course of the four days. There are no chances of rain and the wind speed is expected to be somewhere between 10 to 18 kmph.

Madhya Pradesh Player List

Madhya Pradesh Squad:

Aditya Shrivastava (c), Rajat Patidar (vc), Anubhav Agarwal, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Avesh Khan, Yash Dubey, Gaurav Yadav, Harsh Gawli, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Himanshu Mantri, Yuvraj Neema, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Sharma, Aman Solanki

Madhya Pradesh Predicted XI:

Yash Dubey Batsman Himanshu Mantri Batsman and Wicket Keeper Shubham Sharma Batsman Rajat Patidar Batsman Aditya Shrivastava Batsman Akshat Raghuwanshi Batsman Saransh Jain All-rounder Anubhav Agarwal All-rounder Avesh Khan Bowler Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Gaurav Yadav Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Madhya Pradesh maintained a clean sheet by winning each of their five matches before losing to Punjab by an innings and 122 runs. They defeated Jammu and Kashmir by an innings and 17 runs to start with before hammering Chandigarh by an innings and 125 runs in the second match. Railways fought bravely against Madhya Pradesh but the defending champions still won the match by two wickets. Later in the match against Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh won by 205 runs. MP defeated Gujarat by 260 runs in their fifth match. In their final group match, MP played a draw against Tripura.

Andhra Player List

Andhra Squad:

Shaik Rasheed, P Tapaswi, Manish G, S Ashish, Uppara Girinath, Karthik Raman, B Ayyappa, K Sudharshan, K V Sasikanth, Vamsi Krishna, Madhav Rayudu, L Mohan, Shoaib Md Khan, Prithvi Raj, Nitish Reddy, Ashwin Hebbar, Karan Shinde, Abhishek Reddy, C R Gnaneshwar, Ricky Bhui (wk), Hanuma Vihari (c)

Andhra Predicted XI

PLAYER NAME ROLE C R Gnaneshwar Batter Abhishek Reddy Batter Ricky Bhui Batter Srikar Bharat (wk) Batter and wicket-keeper Hanuma Vihari (c) Batter Karan Shinde Batter Shoaib Md Khan All-rounder Nitish Reddy All-rounder K Sudharshan Bowler L Mohan Bowler KV Sasikanth Bowler

Andhra Team Form

Andhra lost their first match of the season by nine wickets. In the second match they managed a narrow 8-run win over Tamil Nadu before again losing against Maharashtra by 131 runs. The team has bounced back since then defeating Hyderabad, Saurashtra and Assam by 154 runs, 150 runs and by an innings and 95 runs. They also played a draw against Delhi in between these three matches.

Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra Head to Head

MP and Andhra are levelled at 2-2 in their last five Ranji Trophy encounters. Andhra Pradesh have emerged victorious in their last two matches against Andhra. The two side faced each other last in 2019.

Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra Betting Odds

Madhya Pradesh to win

Madhya Pradesh have more consistent and in-form players on their side and are the clear favourites to win the game against Andhra. MP will be playing at their home ground where they are unbeaten and have won three out of their four matches this season. Only one Andhra batter with more than 250 runs in the tournament is averaging over 39. Four bowlers have picked over 20 wickets but none is averaging under 20.

Madhya Pradesh have quite a few in-form batters in their line-up and the bowlers have also shown a lot of flair. Avesh Khan, the out-of-favour India international has a point to prove and he will come across as a major threat to Andhra.

Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra Top Team Batsmen

Rajat Patidar to be Madhya Pradesh's top batter

Punjab's in-form batter Rajat Patidar haven't played in the last two games against Punjab and Tripura but he would be raring to get on the pitch and deliver after his team's hefty defeat in their last match. The right-hand batter has been the most consistent batter for Madhya Pradesh in this season. He is also the team's second leading run-scorer with 438 runs at an average of 54.75 in five matches. He has smashed a hundred and four fifties. The hundred came in the first innings of Madhya Pradesh's last match against Vidarbha. Overall, he has played 50 first-class matches and scored 3668 runs at an average of 46.43. He has 11 first-class hundreds and 20 fifties to his name.

Srikar Bharat to be Andhra's top batsman

Wicket-keeper batter KS Bharat is very likely to feature in the eleven of the very important quarter-finals clash against MP. He is part of the India squad for the Test series against Australia which kicks off from February 9. He has played three matches in the season so far and scored 205 runs in three matches at an average of 41. Overall, the 29-year-old has played 86 first-class matches and scored 4707 runs at an average of 37.95. He has nine hundreds and 27 fifties to his name in the format.

Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra Top Team Bowler

Avesh Khan to be Madhya Pradesh's top bowler

The 26-year-old gun pacer has been on fire since the start of the season. He is the leading wicket-taker for his team with 31 scalps to his name at an average of 15.64. In the six matches so far, he has picked three five-wicket hauls. In his third last match against Vidarbha, he picked a total of 12 wickets (7 in the first innings and five in the second). He did not play against Gujarat and returned to action during the clash against Punjab where he picked two wickets in the only innings he got to bowl. He got to bowl only in an innings against Tripura as well. Avesh again picked two wickets in the match. The India international played five matches in the previous season and ended up picking 28 wickets at an average of 19.85. Overall, he has played 33 first-class matches and picked 131 wickets at an average of 21.58.

KV Sasikanth to be Andhra's top bowler

Right-arm pacer KV Sasikanth is the leading wicket-taker for Andhra, with 26 scalps to his name at an average of 20.23. His best figures in the tournament came against Hyderabad when he picked five wickets for 68 runs against Hyderabad. During his last outing, the 27-year-old picked three wickets for 34 runs in the first innings against Assam. Overall, he has picked 102 wickets in 28 matches at an average of 22.06.