MP (Madhya Pradesh) vs AP (Andhra) Match Prediction MP 72 % Chance of Winning AP 28 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.29 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.31 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.3 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR From February 23 to February 27, 2024, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra are poised to take on each other in the fourth quarter-final fixture of the Ranji Trophy. Their meeting will be hosted at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, and it is scheduled to commence at 9:30 A.M IST.

Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra Chances of Winning

Madhya Pradesh encountered an impressive victory in their previous match against Jammu & Kashmir. They won the toss and elected to bat first which looked like a terrible decision by the end of two innings as Madhya Pradesh was dismissed for 200 and Jammu & Kashmir snatched the lead with 242 runs on the board. The odds did not seem to be in their favor at this point but they turned things around rather quickly and added 422 runs to their original tally. Jammu & Kashmir seemed to be unable to handle the pressure as they found themselves dismissed for 124 runs in the final innings, leading Madhya Pradesh to clinch victory by a dominant margin of 256 runs.

Andhra endured an inconclusive result against Kerala in their last outing, wherein they won the toss and decided to bat first and secure the target. In the first innings, they posted a respectable total of 272 runs before getting bundled out. However, they were heavily outperformed by Kerala who scored 514 runs for the loss of seven wickets when they declared the innings. Andhra managed to score an additional 189/9 but it was futile as they ran out of time and the match was drawn.

Madhya Pradesh chance of winning - 72%

Andhra chance of winning - 28%

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Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra Betting Tips

Madhya Pradesh to score high before their first dismissal

Madhya Pradesh has achieved impressive opening partnerships in their previous few matches and they have been highly competitive. In their last three matches, they scored 5, 58, 57 and 54 runs before the fall of their first wicket. They showcased remarkable consistency in three out of four innings, making it likely that they could achieve a high score before their initial dismissal.

Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra Toss Prediction

The match is going to take place at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. In the previous three matches played here during the tournament, the home side won the toss and batted first. This earned them success on all three occasions as they clinched victory by incredibly significant margins of 256 runs, an innings and 52 runs and 86 runs. Taking these recent outcomes into consideration, the toss winner of the upcoming match could choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts clear skies with no chance of precipitation on match day. The temperature is expected to remain around 26 degrees Celsius.

Madhya Pradesh Player List

Shubham Sharma (c), Aditya Shrivastava, Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anubhav Agarwal, Amarjeet Singh, Rishabh Chouhan, Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli, Mihir Hirwani, Saransh Jain, Himanshu Mantri, Aryan Pandey, Sumit Kushwah.

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Dubey Batter Himanshu Mantri Wicket-keeper Harsh Gawli Batter Shubham Sharma (C) Batter Venkatesh Iyer Batter Rishabh Chouhan Batter Saransh Jain All-rounder Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Anubhav Agarwal Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler Kulwant Khejroliya Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Madhya Pradesh has been in stellar form with four victories in their previous five encounters. They are undoubtedly in a position to breeze past Andhra.

Andhra Player List

Ricky Bhui (c), Hanuma Vihari, Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat, Prasanth Kumar, Kuntrapakam Prudhviraj, Shaik Rasheed, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prithvi Raj, KV Sasikanth, Uppara Girinath, Girinath Reddy, CR Gnaneshwar, Lalith Mohan, Maheep Kumar, Manish Golamaru, Shoaib Md Khan, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Satyanarayana Raju, Karan Shinde, Revanth Reddy.

Predicted Playing XI

Revanth Reddy Batter Maheep Kumar Batter Ashwin Hebbar All-rounder Hanuma Vihari Batter Ricky Bhui (C) Wicket-keeper Karan Shinde Batter Shaik Rasheed All-rounder Shoaib Md Khan Bowler Manish Golamaru Bowler Girinath Reddy Bowler Satyanarayana Raju Bowler

Andhra Team Form

Andhra’s form has been quite commendable as they ended their group stage campaign with three victories in their previous five matches.

Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra Head-to-Head

Madhya Pradesh has maintained a slight edge over Andhra with three victories in their last five outings while the remaining two were won by Andhra.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Madhya Pradesh - 3

Andhra - 2

Draw - 0

Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra Betting Odds

Madhya Pradesh to have a better opening partnership than Andhra

Andhra’s openers, Revanth Reddy and Maheep Kumar, failed to achieve competitive partnerships in their encounter against Kerala considering they scored a mere eight runs during the first innings and just five runs in the following innings. Madhya Pradesh’s openers, Yash Dubey and Himanshu Mantri, on the other hand, performed much better against Jammu & Kashmir as they collaborated for five runs in the first innings and added 58 runs to the first wicket in the second innings. They could outdo Andhra in terms of opening partnership in the next game.

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Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra Best Batters

Venkatesh Iyer to be Madhya Pradesh’s Best Batter

Venkatesh Iyer leads Madhya Pradesh’s run charts with 510 runs in ten innings. He achieved his forth half-century of the season against Jammu & Kashmir, having scored 62 runs from 101 balls during the first innings. Although his performance took a dip in the second innings as he scored just 18 runs off 19 balls, he has been mighty consistent and could be their top batter.

Ricky Bhui to be Andhra’s Best Batter

Ricky Bhui has been nothing short of sensational this season as he has garnered 861 runs in a mere 11 innings. He achieved his third half-century of the season in their first innings against Kerala, having scored 87 runs off 152 balls. Although he was dismissed for a single run in the following innings, he has been remarkably consistent and could be anticipated to remain their leading batter.

Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra Best Bowlers

Kulwant Khejroliya to be Madhya Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Kulwant Khejroliya has bagged 22 wickets in 11 innings so far. He was their leading bowler against Jammu & Kashmir in their last game, wherein he claimed four wickets in 16.4 overs during the first innings and three more wickets in 7.3 overs during the second innings. Based on this recent result, he could be their leading bowler in the next game.

Manish Golamaru to be Andhra’s Best Bowler

Manish Golamaru has participated in just three innings and has already captured ten wickets. In their solitary innings against Kerala, he delivered 52 overs, conceded 161 runs and bowled six maidens, resulting in an economy rate of 3.09. He also bagged four wickets during the process and could continue as their top bowler in the next match as well.