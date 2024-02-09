MAP (Madhya Pradesh) vs BOB (Baroda) Match Prediction MAP 52 % Chance of Winning BOB 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Madhya Pradesh and Baroda will lock horns in the Ranji Trophy from February 9 to February 12, 2024. Their clash is going to be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, with a scheduled start time of 9:30 A.M IST.

Madhya Pradesh vs Baroda Chances of Winning

Madhya Pradesh drew yet another match in their previous encounter against Himachal Pradesh. They won the toss and had the advantage of choosing their strategy, which led them to field first. Himachal Pradesh amassed 169 runs during the first innings but, unfortunately, there was no play for the following two days. Madhya Pradesh snatched the lead and scored 217 runs, to which Himachal Pradesh was poised to retaliate but they ran out of time as they scored 42/5, drawing the match.

Baroda also managed to draw their match against Delhi despite having achieved a sizable lead. The latter won the toss and relegated Baroda to bat first. However, Baroda took advantage of their situation and posted 435 runs for the loss of nine wickets, at which point they declared the innings. Delhi responded with a mere 177 runs during the first innings and, following on, added 68 runs to their original tally while having lost a single wicket. Given that their scheduled time came to an end, the result was drawn.

Madhya Pradesh chance of winning - 52%

Baroda chance of winning - 48%

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Madhya Pradesh vs Baroda Betting Tips

Venkatesh Iyer has been brilliant this season as he stands as Madhya Pradesh’s leading batsman with 395 runs in seven innings. Yash Dubey, their opener, and Shubham Sharma, their captain, have also made major contributions of 339 runs and 313 runs, respectively. In the bowling department, Kumar Kartikeya leads with 26 wickets under his belt while Saransh Jain has bagged 20 wickets.

Jyotsnil Singh claimed the top spot for Baroda as their leading batter after his impressive double century against Delhi. He has accumulated 494 runs in seven innings so far, followed by Shashwat Rawat who has amassed 416 runs. Bhargav Bhatt and Mahesh Pithiya are among the top wicket-takers with 22 wickets and 21 wickets, respectively.

Madhya Pradesh vs Baroda Toss Prediction

The match is scheduled to be held at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. The previous match hosted at the venue during the tournament was between Madhya Pradesh and Delhi, where the home side elected to bat first and tasked Delhi with the chase. It worked out favorably as Madhya Pradesh scored 171 runs in the first innings and added 251 runs to the tally while Delhi struggled and scored 205 and 131. Considering this result, it seems highly likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to bat first and secure a target.

Weather Report

Clear skies are anticipated on match day with absolutely no possibility of rainfall. The temperature is expected to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

Madhya Pradesh Player List

Shubham Sharma (c), Aditya Shrivastava, Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anubhav Agarwal, Amarjeet Singh, Rishabh Chouhan, Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli, Mihir Hirwani, Saransh Jain, Himanshu Mantri, Aryan Pandey, Sumit Kushwah.

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Dubey Batter Himanshu Mantri Wicket-keeper Harsh Gawli Batter Shubham Sharma (C) Batter Anubhav Agarwal All-rounder Kumar Kartikeya All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer Bowler Sumit Kushwah Batter Rishabh Chouhan Batter Aryan Pandey Bowler Kulwant Khejroliya Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Madhya Pradesh has been in brilliant form and could be in a position to overcome Baroda in the upcoming fixture.

Baroda Player List

Vishnu Solanki (c), Krunal Pandya, Jyotsnil Singh, Kinit Patel, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Ninad Rathva, Mitesh Patel, Atit Sheth, Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya, Soyeb Sopariya, Pratyush Kumar, Shivang Sane, Akash Singh, Babashafi Pathan.

Predicted Playing XI

Jyotsnil Singh Batter Kinit Patel Batter Shashwat Rawat Batter Vishnu Solanki (C) Batter Shivalik Sharma Batter Mitesh Patel Wicket-keeper Atit Sheth All-rounder Mahesh Pithiya Bowler Bhargav Bhatt Bowler Soyeb Sopariya Bowler Babashafi Pathan Bowler

Baroda Team Form

Baroda appears to be in comparable form and could offer tough competition to Madhya Pradesh in their next game.

Madhya Pradesh vs Baroda Head-to-Head

Madhya Pradesh has been rather daunting in their history against each other, having won three out of their last five matches. Their most recent encounter was won by Baroda while the remaining match was drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Madhya Pradesh - 3

Baroda - 1

Draw - 1

Madhya Pradesh vs Baroda Betting Odds

Madhya Pradesh to have a better opening partnership than Baroda

Baroda’s openers failed to achieve a respectable opening stand in their previous match against Delhi, given that Jyotsnil Singh and Kinit Patel only collaborated for three runs until the latter’s wicket fell in 2.6 overs. Madhya Pradesh’s openers, Yash Dubey and Himanshu Mantri put up a much more competitive partnership against Himachal Pradesh in their sole innings, having scored 54 runs together until the latter’s wicket was taken in 17.5 overs. Taking this recent showing into account, Madhya Pradesh could establish a better first wicket partnership than Baroda.

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Madhya Pradesh vs Baroda Best Batters

Venkatesh Iyer to be Madhya Pradesh’s Best Batter

Venkatesh Iyer leads the run charts of Madhya Pradesh with 395 runs in seven innings which is inclusive of three half-centuries and a century. He was their leading run scorer in their sole innings against Himachal Pradesh, having amassed 72 runs off 107 deliveries. He could be anticipated to remain their standout batsman.

Jyotsnil Singh to be Baroda’s Best Batter

Jyotsnil Singh is currently Baroda’s leading run-getter, having accumulated 494 runs in seven innings. He achieved a remarkable double century in their solitary innings against Delhi wherein he scored 234 runs off 422 deliveries. Taking his current form into account, he could be their premier batsman once again in the upcoming match.

Madhya Pradesh vs Baroda Best Bowlers

Anubhav Agarwal to be Madhya Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Anubhav Agarwal has captured ten wickets in seven innings so far. In their previous match against Himachal Pradesh, he bagged two wickets in 12 overs during the first innings and added four wickets to his tally in the following innings. Given this recent performance, he could continue as their leading bowler.

Bhargav Bhatt to be Baroda’s Best Bowler

Bhargav Bhatt stands as Bardoa’s leading wicket-taker with 22 wickets under his belt in just ten innings. In their previous match against Delhi, he claimed three wickets in seven overs during the first innings with an economy rate of 2.57. Although he did not take any wickets in the following innings, he could be expected to emerge as their top bowler.