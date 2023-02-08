Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal Match Prediction BEN 80 % Chance of Winning MP 20 % Bet now! Defending champions Madhya Pradesh (MP) will clash against Bengal in the first semi-final of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. The match will be played from February 8 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The action will kick start from 9:30 AM IST. Madhya Pradesh topped Elite Group D with 33 points. The side won five matches on the trot before losing to Punjab and then playing a draw against Tripura in their final group stage match. In the quarter-final, they defeated Andhra by five wickets. On the other hand, Bengal topped Elite Group A with 32 points. They won four and lost just one match. Jharkhand, on the other hand, finished second in Elite Group C with 23 points. They won three and lost two matches. In the quarter-final they defeated Jharkhand by nine wickets. Both the sides have played quality in the last one month and an interesting contest is on cards.

Facts MP's Avesh Khan picked four wickets for 24 runs in the 10 overs he bowled in the second innings against Andhra in the quarter-finals. The spell derailed Andhra's campaign as they ended up losing the match by five wickets despite managing to get a 151-run lead in the first innings.

Rajat Patidar once again showcased consistency after hitting 55 off 76 in the second innings against Andhra in his last outing.

Bengal pacer Akash Deep took a total of six wickets including a four-wicket haul in the first innings of his side's quarter-final match against Jharkhand.

Shahbaz Ahmed scored 82 runs and picked two wickets for Bengal against Jharkhand.

Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal Match Chance of Winning

Both the sides bring a lot of quality with them and choosing a winner gets difficult. However, Madhya Pradesh will have the edge as they play at their home ground in Indore where they haven't lost a single match this season. Also, they will have the psychological advantage of beating Bengal in the semi-final of the previous Ranji Trophy season. Last year, Madhya Pradesh thrashed Bengal by 174 runs to book a spot in the final. Madhya Pradesh showed a lot of character once again in their quarter-final clash against Andhra who managed to take a 151-run first innings lead. But MP bounced back by bundling out the opposition for 93 runs in the second innings before chasing down 245 for the loss of five wickets.

MP batters are in top form. Himanshu Mantri has scored over 558 runs at an average of 42.92, while Rajat Patidar and Shubham Sharma have also racked up 513 and 531 runs respectively at the average of 51.30 and 44.25 respectively. Yash Dubey has also chipped in with 421 runs at an average of 32.38. The bowling unit also looks well rounded. Avesh Khan, who has picked 36 wickets at an average of 17.08, will be a major threat to Bengal. He has got a perfect company in pacer Gaurav Yadav who has 22 wickets at an average of 22.22. Off-spinner Saransh Jain and left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya have also scalped 28 and 27 wickets respectively (both averaging just over 20).

For Bengal, Abhimanyu Easwaran has piled up 738 runs in six matches at an average of 92.25. Anustup Majumdar has also looked in good touch, scoring 590 runs at an average of 59. Sudip Kumar Gharami is the second batter from the team to score over 600 runs. He has scored 636 runs at an average of 53. Captain Manoj Tiwary has scored 341 runs, while all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed has scored 296 runs at an average of 59.20.

Bengal's batting unit is also breathing fire. Akash Deep, Ishan Porel and Mukesh Kumar have picked 31, 23 and 15 wickets respectively. Left-arm spinners Shahbaz and Pradipta Pramanik have also chipped in with 17 and 13 wickets respectively.

At one point, Bengal look the stronger side but MP's performance at Holkar has been exemplary. They have restricted the opposition to scores under 250 as many as seven times in five matches in this season. The bowling unit has a perfect balance of searing pacers and very guileful spinners. MP batters have displayed tremendous game sense. Without any star batter in the team, they have acted as a unit to do the job. Take for example the quarter-final clash against Andhra. After the first innings collapse, MP batters displayed a lot of caution and character to chase down 245. Three of the top four batters scored over 40 runs. All-rounder Saransh Jain was promoted at fifth and he stayed unbeaten on 28.

MP are not panicking and that is expected to come in very handy against a side which can choke under pressure in an away game.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

MP were expected to press the reset button against Andhra Pradesh in the quarter-finals and they did after falling behind in the first-half of the match. The kind of win which came against Andhra will surely lift the morale of the defending champions who have become a force to reckon with in the domestic circuit. For now, they look geared up for entering their second consecutive Ranji Trophy final, however, they would wish to evade Karnataka in the summit clash. Notably, Karnataka clash against Saurashtra in the second semi-final.

Bengal have lived up to their expectation and are a step away from entering the final. The side can not be written off considering the quality they carry with them. The semi-final clash in away conditions against MP won't at all be easy for Bengal. They would have to play their skin out if they wish to be crowned champions this season.

Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal Match Toss Prediction

The Holkar Cricket Stadium has hosted five matches in the season so far. Madhya Pradesh won the toss and elected to bat first against Chandigarh in the first match. The hosts ended up winning the match by an innings and 125 runs. Railways won the toss and elected to bat first in the following match. However, they lost the closely-fought contest by 2 wickets. Vidarbha elected to field first and lost the match by 205 runs against Madhya Pradesh in the second last match played at the venue. In the following match, Madhya Pradesh opted to bat and won the match by 260 runs. In the last group stage match, MP elected to bowl after winning the toss. The match against Tripura ended in a draw. The side chose to do the same against Andhra in the quarter-final. They won the match but conceded leads on both occasions. Considering that teams are declared winners on the basis of first innings lead in knockout Ranji Trophy matches, MP would look to avoid the risk and opt to bat after winning the toss. Bengal are also expected to do the same.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 30 degree Celsius during the course of the five days. There are no chances of rain and the wind speed is expected to be somewhere between 10 to 18 kmph.

Madhya Pradesh Player List

Madhya Pradesh Squad:

Aditya Shrivastava (c), Rajat Patidar (vc), Anubhav Agarwal, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Avesh Khan, Yash Dubey, Gaurav Yadav, Harsh Gawli, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Himanshu Mantri, Yuvraj Neema, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Sharma, Aman Solanki

Madhya Pradesh Predicted XI:

Yash Dubey Batsman Himanshu Mantri Batsman and Wicket Keeper Shubham Sharma Batsman Rajat Patidar Batsman Aditya Shrivastava Batsman Akshat Raghuwanshi Batsman Saransh Jain All-rounder Anubhav Agarwal All-rounder Avesh Khan Bowler Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Gaurav Yadav Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Madhya Pradesh maintained a clean sheet by winning each of their five matches before losing to Punjab by an innings and 122 runs. They defeated Jammu and Kashmir by an innings and 17 runs to start with before hammering Chandigarh by an innings and 125 runs in the second match. Railways fought bravely against Madhya Pradesh but the defending champions still won the match by two wickets. Later in the match against Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh won by 205 runs. MP defeated Gujarat by 260 runs in their fifth match. In their final group match, MP played a draw against Tripura. In the quarter-final, MP defeated Andhra by five wickets.

Bengal Player List

Bengal Squad:

Manoj Tiwary (c), Abishek Porel, Akash Deep, Ankit Mishra, Suvankar Bal, Writtick Chatterjee, Abhishek Das, Durgesh Dubey, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Koushik Ghosh, Smanta Gupta, Anustup Majumdar, Sayan Mondal, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Pradipta Pramanik, Geet Puri, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bengal Predicted XI

Abhimanyu Easwaran Batsman Karan Lal Batsman Sudip Gharami Batsman Anustup Majumdar All-rounder Manoj Tiwari Batsman Suvankar Bal All-rounder Abhishek Porel (wk) Batsman and Wicket Keeper Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder Akash Deep Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler Ishan Porel Bowler

Bengal Team Form

Bengal kicked off their campaign with a six-wicket win over Uttar Pradesh. They settled for a draw against Himachal Pradesh before registering a thumping innings and 161-run win over Nagaland. Another draw against Uttarakhand followed. Bengal's fifth match witnessed them beat Baroda by seven wickets and Haryana by an innings and 50 runs. Odisha defeated Bengal by seven wickets in their seventh and final group stage match. Bengal defeated Jharkhand by nine wickets in their quarter-final clash.

Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal Head to Head

Bengal have failed to beat Madhya Pradesh in their last five attempts. Three matches have ended in draws, while Madhya Pradesh have won two including the last one in 2022.

Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal Betting Odds

Madhya Pradesh to win

Madhya Pradesh will be having the upper hand when they lock horns against Bengal at their home ground. Bengal bowling line-up may have some big names in them and their batters have piled up a lot of runs but Madhya Pradesh look ahead of them in terms of balance. MP top four have taken the responsibility, shown character and consistency. The bowling unit has none other than Avesh Khan, who picked four wickets in the second innings against Andhra. The same turned the momentum of the game in MP's favour. Notably, MP had conceded a massive 151-run first innings lead. On paper Bengal have batters who have scored over 600 runs and are carrying handsome batting averages with them, however, the team has seen frequent collapses. Odisha held Bengal to 100 and 276, while Baroda also managed to wrap their innings for 191 once.

Madhya Pradesh haven't lost a single match at their fortress Holkar Cricket Stadium this season. They have choked oppositions including Gujarat, Vidarbha and Andhra Pradesh at the venue by performing as a unit. The team isn't dependent on a single player and is full of match-winners. The same is expected to come handy in the upcoming all-important fixture.

Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal Top Team Batsmen

Rajat Patidar to be Madhya Pradesh's top batter

MP's in-form batter Rajat Patidar did not play in the last two group games against Punjab and Tripura but as expected he stood tall against Andhra in the quarter-final and scored a match-winning fifty in the second innings. The right-hand batter has been the most consistent batter for Madhya Pradesh in this season. He is also the team's third leading run-scorer with 513 runs at an average of 51.30 in six matches. He has smashed a hundred and five fifties. Overall, he has played 51 first-class matches and scored 3743 runs at an average of 46.20. He has 11 first-class hundreds and 21 fifties to his name.

Abhimanyu Easwaran to be Bengal's top batsman

Abhimanyu Easwaran is the leading run-scorer for Bengal with 738 runs in six matches at an average of 92.25. Three hundreds and as many fifties have come off his blade. Overall, the 27-year-old has scored 6314 runs in 84 matches at an average of 48.19. In his last outing against MP, Easwaran 78 runs off 157.

Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal Top Team Bowler

Avesh Khan to be Madhya Pradesh's top bowler

The 26-year-old gun pacer has been on fire since the start of the season. He is the leading wicket-taker for his team with 36 scalps to his name at an average of 17.08. In the seven matches so far, he has picked three five-wicket hauls. In the match against Vidarbha, he picked a total of 12 wickets (7 in the first innings and five in the second). He did not play against Gujarat and returned to action during the clash against Punjab where he picked two wickets in the only innings he got to bowl. He got to bowl only in an innings against Tripura as well. Avesh again picked two wickets in the match. In the all-important, Avesh Khan picked five wickets including a match-winning four-wicket haul in the second innings. Overall, he has played 34 first-class matches and picked 136 wickets at an average of 21.74.

Ishan Porel to be Bengal's top bowler

Talented pacer Ishan Porel is the second-highest wicket-taker for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. He has picked 23 wickets in eight matches at an average of 25.13. The right-arm pacer picked four wickets in his second last outing against Odisha and two against Jharkhand in his last match. Overall, he has picked 104 wickets at an average of 25.98 in 37 first-class matches.