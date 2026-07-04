Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh Match Prediction

Defending champions Madhya Pradesh will take on Chandigarh in their second match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium from December 20. The side kicked off their campaign by thrashing Jammu & Kashmir by an innings and 17 runs in an away fixture.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

In the 2021-22 season, Madhya Pradesh handed Mumbai a six-wicket defeat to win the coveted trophy. Chandigarh, on the other hand, had finished at the bottom of 4-team Elite Group B table. Out of the three matches Chandigarh played, they lost two. One match ended in a draw. Their first match of the ongoing season against Punjab, ended in a draw in Mohali.

Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh Chance of Winning

Madhya Pradesh are the better poised team to win the match. The team has some very sound batters and the bowling unit led by Avesh Khan was on fire against Jammu & Kashmir. Chandigarh have a lot to worry about after their horrendous batting show in the second innings against Punjab. The bowling unit also looks pale and Madhya Pradesh would be looking to exploit these weaknesses to the maximum.

Our Prediction

Madhya Pradesh are the firm favourites to win the match. Not only has the side started their campaign on a winning note, they have now won four consecutive first class matches including three knockout games. Manan Vohra-led Chandigarh will have to do a lot of hard work to stop a rampaging and upbeat Madhya Pradesh side. After beating Mizoram and Manipur in 2022, the side has now played four matches without winning a game.

Madhya Pradesh to win - 1.50 (Melbet)

Chandigarh to win - 2.4 (Melbet)

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Without beating around the bush, it’s quite evident that Chadigarh are again going to find it difficult to move into the next phase of the competition. Madhya Pradesh registered a win against Jammu & Kashmir in their first match but they would look to surely work on their batting before meeting tougher opponents in the competition.

Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh Toss Prediction

Baroda won the match by one wicket after electing to field first against Madhya Pradesh in the last first-class match held at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu had played a draw after the former elected to field first in the match prior to it. In yet another game before the clash against Tamil Nadu in the 2019-20 season, Madhya Pradesh had played a draw after electing to field first again. No matches were held at the venue in the previous season. The side winning the toss would again look to put in the opposition to bat first.

Weather Report

Sunny weather is the forecast in Indore for all the four days starting December 20. The temperature will hover around 29 degree Celsius with humidity between 42 to 46 percent. Further, the anticipated wind speed will be between 8 to 10 kmph. Overall, Indore is decked up for a perfect cricketing condition.

Madhya Pradesh Player List

Madhya Pradesh Squad:

Aditya Shrivastava (c), Rajat Patidar (vc), Anubhav Agarwal, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Avesh Khan, Yash Dubey, Gaurav Yadav, Harsh Gawli, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Himanshu Mantri, Yuvraj Neema, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Sharma, Aman Solanki

Madhya Pradesh Predicted XI

Yash Dubey Batsman Himanshu Mantri (WK) Batsman Shubham Sharma Batsman Rajat Patidar Batsman Aditya Shrivastava (c) Batsman Akshat Raghuwansh Batsman Anubhav Agarwal Bowler Saransh Jain All-rounder Avesh Khan Bowler Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Gaurav Yadav Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Opener Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma and Rajat Patidar scored a fifty each as Madhya Pradesh posted 308 runs in the only innings they batted against Jammu & Kashmir in their first match. However, it was the bowling unit which came all guns blazing to knock off the opposition twice for paltry totals of 98 and 193 runs respectively. India international Avesh Khan picked a five-wicket haul in the first innings, while off-spinner Saransh Jain picked as many as four wickets. In the second innings, Jain. left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya, and pacer Anubhav Agarwal picked two wickets apiece. Avesh registrered three more scalps to finish the match with eight wickets in his kitty. As Madhya Pradesh eye two wins in a row, the batting unit will also plan to bring their A-game this time.

Chandigarh Player List

Chandigarh Squad:

Manan Vohra (c), Abhijeet Garg, Akshit Rana, Arjit Pannu, Arslan Khan, Rohit Dhanda, Gaurav Gambhir, Gaurav Puri, Gurinder Singh, Hartejassvi Kapoor, Jagjit Singh, Ankit Kaushik, Bhagmender Lather, Kunal Mahajan, Sandeep Sharma

Chandigarh Predicted XI

Arslan Khan Batsman Arjit Pannu (WK) Batsman Manan Vohra (c) Batsman Ankit Kaushik Batsman Gaurav Puri Batter Kunal Mahajan Batter Bhagmender Lather All-rounder Gurinder Singh All-rounder Sandeep Sharma Bowler Jagjit Singh Bowler Rohit Dhanda Bowler

Chandigarh Team Form

In their last match of the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 season, Chandigarh were handed a 152-run drubbing at the hands of Bengal. In their second-last game of the season, they were on the cusp of a defeat after 349-run first innings lead against Baroda but a spirited batting performance from Harnoor Singh, Manana Vohra and Ankit Kaushik saved the match for Chandigarh who finished their second innings on 473/7.

In their first match of the ongoing season, Chandigarh's batting was again put to test. Despite twin centuries from Arjit Pannu and Gaurav Puri, they were made to follow on by Punjab who posted 586/4d in the first innings. In their second innings, Chandigarh were reduced to 34/5 in 14 overs. They narrowly escaped a defeat as the match ended with their scorecard reading 92/6 at the end of final day's play. The team will have to up their ante in all the departments if they plan to better their performance from the previous season.

Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh Head-to-Head

The two sides will be facing each other for the very first time in a Ranji Trophy match.

Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh Betting Odds

Madhya Pradesh to win

The upbeat Madhya Pradesh side are off to an aggressive start and Chandigarh are clearly lacking the firepower to stop them. Pacer Avesh Khan, who has been dropped from the Indian white-ball squad, has a point to prove and he did that perfectly by picking eight wickets against Jammu and Kashmir. The spinners also joined the party in the innings and 17-run win. Though premier all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer is not in the squad due to an injury, the batting unit will look to come up with a better show to provide further strengthening to the side who aim to defend the title this season. The match against Chandigarh is also a perfect opportunity to warm-up nicely for the later phases of the competition. Chandigarh's most recognised pacer Sandeem Sharma failed to take a single wicket against Punjab (586/4d). Out of the seven bowlers deployed by Vohra, only two of them picked wickets. Chandigarh's batting has been vulnerable for a while now. All the odds suggest that Madhya Pradesh look set for a comfortable win.

Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh Top Batters

Yash Dubey to be Madhya Pradesh's top batter

The 23-year-old right-hand opener was Madhya Pradesh's first opener in the match against Jammu & Kashmir. He played 181 balls to score 81 runs which included as many as 14 exquisite boundaries. In the previous season, he was the side's third-highest run-scorer with 404 runs in eight matches at an average of 31.07. Overall, he has featured in 24 first-class matches and scored 1572 runs at an average of 46.23. He has hit three hundreds and seven fifties in the format.

Manan Vohra to be Chandigarh's top bowler

The 29-year-old Chandigarh captain scored 12 off 59 in the first innings, and got out for a first-ball duck in the second innings. However, we expect the experienced batter to bounce back in the second match against Madhya Pradesh. He amassed 591 runs (most by any batter) in nine matches at an average of 59.10 in the previous edition of the Ranji Trophy. The season saw him score three hundreds and two fifties. Overall, he has scored 2468 runs in 42 first-class matches at an average of 37.39. He has seven hundreds and 11 fifties to his name in the format.

Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh Top Bowlers

Avesh Khan to be Madhya Pradesh's top bowler

The 26-year-old gun pacer picked five wickets for 33 runs in 9.5 overs to help Madhya Pradesh bundle out Jammu & Kashmir for 98 in the first innings. In the second innings, Avesh picked three more wickets as his side won by an innings and 17-run. He played five matches in the previous and ended up picking 28 wickets at an average of 19.85. Overall, he has played 28 first-class matches and picked 128 wickets at an average of 22.48.

Rohit Dhanda to be Chandigarh's top bowler

Chandigarh's most successful bowler in the first match, Rohit Dhanda picked three out of four Punjab wickets in the match. The right-arm pacer bowled a total of 29 overs in which he gave away hundred runs. Notably, he was the most economical bowler for his side as well. Notably, the match was Haryana-born cricketer's first in red-ball cricket.