MAP (Madhya Pradesh) vs DEL (Delhi) Match Prediction MAP 77 % Chance of Winning DEL 23 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.30 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.31 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.3 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Madhya Pradesh and Delhi are set to clash in the Ranji Trophy from January 19 to January 22, 2024, at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Their match will begin at 9:30 A.M IST.

Madhya Pradesh vs Delhi Chances of Winning

Madhya Pradesh looked to be rather competitive in their last match against Odisha. They won the toss and elected to field first, allowing Odisha to set the target. Odisha went on to score 498 runs in their first innings. Madhya Pradesh had their work cut out for them in their chase, but they managed to muster a total of 318 runs in the first innings and, following on, scored an additional 291 runs before they declared the innings. Odisha responded with 38 runs with the loss of one wicket in their second innings and drew the match.

Delhi’s previous match against Jammu & Kashmir was marred by misfortune as they could only play one over on the first day after losing the toss and being tasked with batting first. The second day was also lost as there was no play, and day three saw them bat just three more overs. On the fourth and final day of play, Delhi scored 134 runs for the loss of six wickets and concluded their match in a draw.

Madhya Pradesh chance of winning - 77%

Delhi chance of winning - 23%

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Madhya Pradesh vs Delhi Betting Tips

Madhya Pradesh’s batting order is the most evenly distributed, balanced squad so far considering the top run-getter is Harsh Gawli with 199 runs, followed by Venkatesh Iyer, Yash Dubey and Shubham Sharma, who have amassed 177, 176 and 174 runs, respectively. Kulwant Khejroliya has been dominant in the bowling department, having claimed 11 wickets in four innings.

Delhi’s squad has been underperforming and their figures are not particularly impressive. Their leading run scorer is Harsh Tyagi who has accumulated 62 runs in two innings. Hrithik Shokeen and Lakshay Thareja are next in line with 44 and 43 runs, respectively. Hrithik Shokeen and Himanshu Chauhan are tied as the top wicket-takers for the team with four wickets each.

Madhya Pradesh vs Delhi Toss Prediction

The match will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. The last match hosted at this venue during the Ranji Trophy was in the 2023 season between Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. The former won the toss and elected to bat first which, in hindsight, was an incredible decision. Bengal scored a whopping 438 runs in the first innings and added 279 runs to the tally in the second innings. Madhya Pradesh had their work cut out for them and they struggled to chase it down, losing by a substantial margin of 306 runs. Keeping this outcome in mind, the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests clear conditions which would allow for uninterrupted play as there is no chance of rainfall. The temperature is likely to remain around 23 degrees Celsius.

Madhya Pradesh Player List

Aditya Shrivastava (c), Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anubhav Agarwal, Amarjeet Singh, Rishabh Chouhan, Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli, Mihir Hirwani, Saransh Jain, Himanshu Mantri, Aryan Pandey.

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Dubey Batter Himanshu Mantri Wicket-keeper Shubham Sharma Batter Harsh Gawli Batter Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder Aditya Shrivastava (C) Batter Saransh Jain Bowler Aryan Pandey Bowler Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Amarjeet Singh Bowler Kulwant Khejroliya Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Madhya Pradesh has showcased strong form lately and seem to be on the right path so far.

Delhi Player List

Himmat Singh (c), Yash Dhull, Ayush Badoni, Anuj Rawat, Kshitiz Sharma, Vaibhav Rawal, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma, Hrithik Shokeen, Vikas Mishra, Kuldip Yadav, Himanshu Chauhan, Tishant Dabla, Hiten Dalal, Gagan Vats, Harsh Tyagi, Jonty Sidhu, Vaibhav Kandpal, Salil Malhotra, Divij Mehra, Prince Choudhary, Arpit Rana, Jitesh Singh, Lakshay Thareja, Shivam Tripathi, Vaibhav Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Salil Malhotra Batter Yash Dhull Batter Vaibhav Kandpal Batter Himmat Singh (C) Batter Jonty Sidhu Batter Ayush Badoni All-rounder Anuj Rawat Wicket-keeper Hrithik Shokeen Bowler Divij Mehra Bowler Prince Choudhary Bowler Himanshu Chauhan Bowler

Delhi Team Form

Delhi appears to be grappling with their form as their squad has undergone changes and the captaincy has changed. It appears as though they could take some time to recuperate before they get back into strong form.

Madhya Pradesh vs Delhi Head-to-Head

Madhya Pradesh and Delhi have locked horns four times in the history of the tournament, out of which the former won a single match. Delhi emerged victorious twice and the remaining match ended in a draw.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 4

Madhya Pradesh - 1

Delhi - 2

Draw - 1

Madhya Pradesh vs Delhi Betting Odds

Himanshu Mantri to score a half-century against Delhi

Himanshu Mantri, Madhya Pradesh’s wicket-keeper batsman, scored a century in their previous match against Odisha, wherein he scored 119 runs from 153 deliveries in the second innings. Although his first innings was rather underwhelming with just one run from three deliveries, his overall figures seem compelling, considering he has amassed 1318 runs in 36 innings in the First Class format. This total is inclusive of four centuries and four half-centuries. Given his current form, he could score a half-century against Delhi in the upcoming match.

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Madhya Pradesh vs Delhi Best Batters

Himanshu Mantri to be Madhya Pradesh’s Best Batter

Himanshu Mantri has only participated in two innings so far, which were in their previous match against Odisha. Although he scored just a single run in the first innings, he turned things around and achieved a century with 119 runs from 153 deliveries. He could be anticipated to continue as their top batsman, considering he has accumulated 120 runs in just two innings.

Anuj Rawat to be Delhi’s Best Batter

Anuj Rawat stands as their second highest run scorer so far with 47 runs in a single innings, which he achieved against Jammu & Kashmir in their previous match. He narrowly missed out on a half-century in his first match of the season and could be anticipated to continue as their leading batsman.

Madhya Pradesh vs Delhi Best Bowlers

Kumar Kartikeya to be Madhya Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Kumar Kartikeya leads Madhya Pradesh’s bowling attack with eleven wickets in just four innings. In their first innings against Odisha, he captured two wickets in 47 overs with an economy rate of 2.31. In the following innings, he bagged one wicket in five overs with an economy rate of 3.00. There is a good chance he could be their top bowler once again.

Hrithik Shokeen to be Delhi’s Best Bowler

Hrithik Shokeen is tied as Delhi’s top wicket-taker with four wickets in two innings. In their first match of the season against Puducherry, he delivered an incredible spell in the first innings wherein he bowled ten overs, conceded 46 runs and claimed four wickets, giving him an economy rate of 4.60. He could be relied upon to replicate his performance and be their top bowler.