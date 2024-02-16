MAP (Madhya Pradesh) vs JAK (Jammu & Kashmir) Match Prediction MAP 75 % Chance of Winning JAK 25 % Bet Now! Madhya Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir will meet in the Ranji Trophy from February 16 to February 19, 2024. Their clash is going to be held at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, with a scheduled start time of 9:30 A.M IST.

Madhya Pradesh vs Jammu & Kashmir Chances of Winning

Madhya Pradesh defeated Odisha by a significant margin in their previous match as they won the toss and elected to bat first. After an incredible innings with valuable contributions from the entire batting order, Madhya Pradesh went on to post 454 runs on the board. Baroda was tasked with chasing it down but it did not seem to be working in their favor as their top order was dismantled in quick succession and the rest of the batsmen could not handle the pressure. They were eventually dismissed for 132 runs in the first innings. Following on, they managed to gather 270 runs but their foundation began to collapse towards the tail end of their innings. They ended up losing by an innings and 52 runs.

Jammu & Kashmir won their last match against Puducherry even though the odds did not seem to be in their favor. They won the toss and elected to bat first but their batting order fell through in just 28.4 overs and they were dismissed for 106 runs. Puducherry took the lead during their innings and managed to score 172 runs before they were bowled out. They also successfully limited Jammu & Kashmir to 152 runs in the second innings but miraculously, the latter managed to take out the opposition in 35.3 overs and ended up winning by just 19 runs.

Madhya Pradesh chance of winning - 75%

Jammu & Kashmir chance of winning - 25%

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Madhya Pradesh vs Jammu & Kashmir Betting Tips

Venkatesh Iyer stands as the top run-getter for Madhya Pradesh, having amassed 430 runs in eight innings. He has achieved three half-centuries and a ton so far in the tournament. On the bowling front, Kumar Kartikeya is their leading wicket-taker with 30 wickets in 12 innings, followed by Saransh Jain who has captured 23 wickets in ten innings.

Shubham Pundir and Vivrant Sharma have performed similarly well with the bat, considering they have scored 286 runs and 265 runs, respectively, for Jammu & Kashmir. In the bowling department, Umar Nazir Mir is their top wicket-taker with 12 wickets in five innings while Vanshaj Sharma, Rohit Sharma and Abid Mushtaq are tied with ten wickets each.

Madhya Pradesh vs Jammu & Kashmir Toss Prediction

The match will be held at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Batting first appears to be advantageous at this venue, considering the fact that two out of the last three matches played here were won by the teams batting first while the remaining match ended in a draw. The most recent match hosted at the venue between Madhya Pradesh and Baroda witnessed the home side win by a sizable margin. Given these recent outcomes, the toss winner of the upcoming match could choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests sunny conditions on the day of the match with no chance of rainfall. The temperature is likely to be around 28 degrees Celsius.

Madhya Pradesh Player List

Shubham Sharma (c), Aditya Shrivastava, Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anubhav Agarwal, Amarjeet Singh, Rishabh Chouhan, Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli, Mihir Hirwani, Saransh Jain, Himanshu Mantri, Aryan Pandey, Sumit Kushwah.

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Dubey Batter Himanshu Mantri Wicket-keeper Sumit Kushwah Batter Shubham Sharma (C) Batter Venkatesh Iyer Batter Rishabh Chouhan Batter Saransh Jain All-rounder Aryan Pandey Bowler Anubhav Agarwal Bowler Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Kulwant Khejroliya Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

All three of Madhya Pradesh’s victories were won by substantial margins, suggesting that they are genuinely invincible and it would take a massive effort to dismantle them.

Jammu & Kashmir Player List

Shubham Khajuria (c), Abdul Samad, Abhinav Puri, Shubham Pundir, Qamran Iqbal, Vivrant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Umran Malik, Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi, Fazil Rashid, Lone Nasir, Musaif Ajaz, Sahil Lotra, Umar Nazir Mir, Waseem Bashir, Vanshaj Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Shubham Khajuria (C) Batter Qamran Iqbal Batter Vivrant Sharma All-rounder Abdul Samad Batter Shubham Pundir Batter Sahil Lotra Bowler Fazil Rashid Wicket-keeper Abid Mushtaq Bowler Vanshaj Sharma Bowler Umar Nazir Mir All-rounder Umran Malik Bowler

Jammu & Kashmir Team Form

Jammu & Kashmir has also had a decent run of form but given that both of their victories were achieved by such tight margins, their success could be attributed to luck or the folly of the opposition.

Madhya Pradesh vs Jammu & Kashmir Head-to-Head

Madhya Pradesh has been invincible in their previous five encounters as they have emerged victorious in all of them.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Madhya Pradesh - 5

Jammu & Kashmir - 0

Draw - 0

Madhya Pradesh vs Jammu & Kashmir Betting Odds

Madhya Pradesh to have a better opening partnership than Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir played two innings against Puducherry, wherein their openers, Shubham Khajuria and Qamran Iqbal, scored 17 runs together in the first innings but failed to achieve a partnership in the following innings. Madhya Pradesh’s openers, on the other hand, established a significantly better partnership in their solitary innings against Baroda as Himanshu Mantri and Yash Dubey collaborated for 57 runs and kept their partnership alive for 13.5 overs before the latter’s wicket fell. It seems likely that Madhya Pradesh could outperform Jammu & Kashmir in terms of first wicket partnership.

Madhya Pradesh vs Jammu & Kashmir Best Batters

Himanshu Mantri to be Madhya Pradesh’s Best Batter

Himanshu Mantri, Madhya Pradesh’s wicket-keeper batsman, achieved his second century of the season against Baroda in their previous encounter, having scored 111 runs off 183 deliveries. With 349 runs to his credit in eight innings, he could be anticipated to continue as their leading batsman.

Shubham Pundir to be Jammu & Kashmir’s Best Batter

Shubham Pundir is Jammu & Kashmir's top run scorer with 286 runs in seven innings. In their first innings against Puducherry, he scored 21 runs off 32 deliveries and went on to score 30 runs off 84 balls in the second innings. Given his form, he could emerge as their top run-getter in the upcoming match as well.

Madhya Pradesh vs Jammu & Kashmir Best Bowlers

Kulwant Khejroliya to be Madhya Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Kulwant Khejroliya has captured a total of 15 wickets in the tournament so far in nine innings. He was the top wicket-taker for Madhya Pradesh in their last encounter against Baroda given that he claimed two wickets in 8.1 overs during the first innings and added five more wickets to the tally in 13.3 overs during the second innings. He could be their premier bowler once again in the next game.

Vanshaj Sharma to be Jammu & Kashmir’s Best Bowler

Vanshaj Sharma participated in his first match of the season against Puducherry, wherein he was tied as the team’s leading wicket-taker with a haul of five wickets in each of the two innings. With a whopping ten wickets under his belt in a mere two innings, he could remain their top bowler in the next match, too.