MAP (Madhya Pradesh) vs ODI (Odisha) Match Prediction MAP 70 % Chance of Winning ODI 30 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.34 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Madhya Pradesh and Odisha will meet in the Ranji Trophy from January 12 to 15, 2025. Their match is set to be played at Emerald High School Ground, Indore, with a scheduled start time of 9:30 A.M IST.

Madhya Pradesh vs Odisha Chances of Winning

Madhya Pradesh engaged in their previous encounter against Uttarakhand, wherein they won the toss and elected to bat first. In their initial innings, they scored 323 runs with massive contributions from the middle order batsmen. Uttarakhand responded with just 192 runs before getting bowled out in their first innings. Madhya Pradesh scored 243 runs with the loss of three wickets in their following innings and declared the total. Uttarakhand amassed 266/8 by the end of the final day which drew the match.

Odisha went head-to-head against Baroda in their first encounter of the season. Having won the toss, they elected to field first and allowed Baroda to score 351 in the first innings. In their response, they were limited to 178 runs and Baroda extended their lead further by 258 runs before they declared the innings. Odisha scored 284 runs in the final innings of the match and conceded defeat by 147 runs.

Madhya Pradesh chance of winning - 70%

Odisha chance of winning - 30%

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Madhya Pradesh vs Odisha Betting Tips

Venkatesh Iyer showcased immense consistency in the first match, having scored 142 runs in two innings which is inclusive of two half-centuries. Saransh Jain achieved a century as he amassed precisely 100 runs in a single innings. Shubham Sharma also contributed 115 runs in two innings so far. Kumar Kartikeya led the bowling attack with eight wickets in two innings.

Shantanu Mishra, Odisha’s captain, was the only batsman to have surpassed the 100-run milestone in the first match, having accumulated 123 runs in two innings. He achieved a half-century alongside three other batsmen from the team - Govinda Poddar, Anurag Sarangi and Sandeep Pattnaik. Rajesh Mohanty is their leading wicket-taker with four wickets under his belt.

Madhya Pradesh vs Odisha Toss Prediction

The match will be hosted at Emerald High School Ground, Indore. The pitch is relatively balanced and offers assistance to batsmen as well as bowlers. However, in the T20 matches held at this venue, the average first innings score stands at 137, which is rather low. The toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to field first and make use of the surface.

Weather Report

The skies are likely to be entirely clear with no chance of rainfall on the day of the match. The temperature is expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

Madhya Pradesh Player List

Aditya Shrivastava (c), Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anubhav Agarwal, Amarjeet Singh, Rishabh Chouhan, Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli, Mihir Hirwani, Saransh Jain, Himanshu Mantri.

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Dubey Batter Harsh Gawli Wicket-keeper Shubham Sharma All-rounder Rajat Patidar Batter Venkatesh Iyer Batter Aditya Shrivastava (C) Batter Saransh Jain Bowler Mihir Hirwani Bowler Anubhav Agarwal Bowler Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Kulwant Khejroliya Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Madhya Pradesh has been in great form and it was evident in their match against Uttarakhand. They look rather competitive at the moment.

Odisha Player List

Shantanu Mishra (c), Anurag Sarangi, Subhranshu Senapati, Sandeep Pattnaik, Debabrata Pradhan, Govinda Poddar, Kartik Biswal, Rajesh Dhuper, Prayash Singh, Rajesh Mohanty, Suryakant Pradhan, Jayanta Behera, Sunil Roul, Sumit Sharma, Aasirwad Swain.

Predicted Playing XI

Shantanu Mishra (C) Batter Anurag Sarangi Batter Sandeep Pattnaik Batter Subhranshu Senapati Batter Kartik Biswal Batter Govinda Poddar All-rounder Aasirwad Swain Wicket-keeper Debabrata Pradhan Bowler Suryakant Pradhan Bowler Rajesh Mohanty Bowler Jayanta Behera Bowler

Odisha Team Form

Odisha’s form has been dwindling and their result against Baroda was unfortunate. They do not seem to have it in them to overcome Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh vs Odisha Head-to-Head

Madhya Pradesh and Odisha have met on two occasions in the past, with the former having emerged victorious both times.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Madhya Pradesh - 2

Odisha - 0

Madhya Pradesh vs Odisha Betting Odds

Odisha to have a better opening partnership than Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh’s opening partnership in their first innings against Uttarakhand was lackluster as Yash Dubey and Harsh Gawli scored a mere 17 runs before the fall of the former’s wicket. In the following innings, they achieved an opening partnership of 58 runs. Odisha, too, was unsuccessful in their first innings against Baroda as their opening pair, Shantanu Mishra and Anurag Sarangi, scored just seven runs before the loss of the latter’s wicket. In the second innings, however, they went on to collaborate for 95 runs before the fall of the first wicket. Taking this into account, Odisha could establish a better first wicket partnership than Madhya Pradesh.

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Madhya Pradesh vs Odisha Best Batters

Venkatesh Iyer to be Madhya Pradesh’s Best Batter

Venkatesh Iyer was incredibly consistent in their previous match against Uttarakhand. In the first innings, he scored 89 runs from 110 deliveries and in the following innings, he amassed 53 runs from 49 balls. Given his reliability as a batsman, he could be expected to emerge as their standout batter in the next game.

Shantanu Mishra to be Odisha’s Best Batter

Shantanu Mishra, Odisha’s skipper, emerged as their leading batsman with 123 runs in two innings against Baroda. In the first innings, he scored 45 runs from 106 deliveries and during the second innings, he accumulated 78 runs from 232 balls. Despite the slow scoring rate, he emerges as a dependable candidate to continue as their top batsman.

Madhya Pradesh vs Odisha Best Bowlers

Kumar Kartikeya to be Madhya Pradesh’s Best Batter

Kumar Kartikeya showcased remarkable wicket-taking prowess in the first match with a haul of eight wickets in two innings. He was equally impressive during both of his spells as he bagged four wickets in 35 overs in the first innings and four more wickets in 40 overs in the second innings. There is a good chance he could continue to be Madhya Pradesh’s leading bowler.

Rajesh Mohanty to be Odisha’s Best Bowler

Rajesh Mohanty delivered a brilliant spell against Baroda in their last match. In the first innings, he delivered 20.5 overs, conceded 74 runs and bowled four maidens, translating to an economy rate of 3.55. He captured four wickets in the process. Although he failed to claim any more wickets in the second innings in eight overs, he could be relied upon to remain their top bowler in the next game.