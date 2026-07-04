Madhya Pradesh vs Railways Match Prediction

Railways and Madhya Pradesh will lock horns with each other in Elite Group D match at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The match will start from 9:30 AM and will be played from December 27 to December 30.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

In the last game against Punjab, Railways played a draw and earned one point from it. Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, thrashed Chandigarh by an inning and 125 runs.

The defending champion, Madhya Pradesh, slammed Mumbai in the final of the previous season and won the title by six wickets, whereas Railways were placed in Elite Group C, where they started their campaign with a draw against Karnataka. Their next match against Puducherry also ended in a draw before they defeated Jammu & Kashmir by nine wickets in their last match.

Madhya Pradesh vs Railways Match Chance of Winning

Madhya Pradesh are the more likely side to win the match against Railways. The pace attack of Railways lacks experience, and the team heavily relies on Karn Sharma. The Railways squad is also devoid of any recognised batters. In the first innings against Punjab, they were bundled out at 102.

On the flip side, Madhya Pradesh batters showed great form. Opener Yash Dubey and middle order batsman Rajat Patidar are in sublime touch. The bowling department also performed well and made Chandigarh to play follow on after wrapping them to 57 in the first innings. In the second innings, Chandigarh was restricted to 127. Kumar Kartikeya and Saransh Jain did well against Chandigarh and all eyes will be on them when they take the field against Railways.

With a more balanced side, Madhya Pradesh should manage to grab a win against Railways.

Our Prediction

Madhya Pradesh, who put on an all-round show against Chandigarh in their second game, are very likely going to beat Railways in their upcoming match. Madhya Pradesh are the superior team with a more compact unit consisting of some very talented players. Railways look weak and vulnerable as a team and might find it difficult to beat Madhya Pradesh. Furthermore, the Railways have yet to win a game this season. They lost their first game against Vidarbha and played a draw against Punjab.

Madhya Pradesh to win - 1.16 (Melbet)

Railways to win - 4.50 (Melbet)

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Madhya Pradesh vs Railways Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Defending champion Madhya Pradesh would be filled with confidence as they thrashed both Jammu & Kashmir and Chandigarh by an inning in their last match.

Railways, on the other hand, were placed in Elite Group C in the previous season . They started their campaign with a draw against Karnataka. Their following encounter against Puducherry likewise resulted in a draw. Although they finished their campaign on high with a win over Jammu & Kashmir.

Madhya Pradesh and Railways are placed alongside Punjab, Vidarbha, Tripura, Gujarat, Chandigarh, and Jammu & kashmir. Notably, the top two teams from the group would qualify for the quarterfinals.Although Madhya Pradesh has the firepower to cover the distance, they must be aware of challenges from Vidarbha and Punjab. Railways' chances of making it to the knockout stages are quite bleak.

Madhya Pradesh vs Railways Match Toss Prediction

Madhya Pradesh won the toss and elected to bat first, as they thrashed Chandigarh by an innings and 125 runs. Notably, there were no matches scheduled at the Holkar Stadium last season. In the 2019-20 season, Baroda defeated Madhya Pradesh by 1 wicket after electing to field first. Madhya Pradesh had elected to field first against Tamil Nadu and Saurashtra in the second and third match of the 2019-20 season at the venue. The trend suggests that the team winning the toss would most likely look to field first.

Weather Report

According to the current weather forecast, bright sunshine is expected over the course of four days. The temperature will hover around 27 to 30 degree celsius with a wind speed between 9 to 10 kmph.

Madhya Pradesh Player List

Madhya Pradesh Squad:

Aditya Shrivastava (c), Rajat Patidar, Anubhav Agarwal , Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri, Harsh Gawli, Shubham Sharma, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Avesh Khan, Gaurav Yadav, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Yuvraj Neema, Kuldeep Sen, Aman Solanki

Madhya Pradesh Predicted XI:

Yash Dubey Batsman Himanshu Mantri Batsman and Wicket Keeper Shubham Sharma Batsman Rajat Patidar Batsman Aditya Shrivastava Batsman Akshat Raghuwanshi Batsman Saransh Jain All-rounder Anubhav Agarwal All-rounder Avesh Khan Bowler Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Gaurav Yadav Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Aditya Shrivastava-led side would be full of confidence before coming to this game as they defeated both Jammu & Kashmir and Chandigarh by an innings in their last two games. Their batting unit is performing consistently, and their bowlers have done a tremendous job.

Railways Player List

Railways squad:

Karn Sharma (c), Shubham Chaubey, Shivam Chaudhary, Arindam Ghosh, Sagar Jadhav, Amit Kuila, Amit Mishra, Mohammad Saif, Akash Pandey, Pratham Singh, Rahul Rawat, Adarsh Singh, Vivek Singh, Upendra Yadav (wk), Yuvraj Singh

Railways Predicted XI

Shivam Chaudhary All-rounder Vivek Singh Batsman Pratham Singh Batsman Arindam Ghosh Batsman Mohammad Saif Batsman Upendra Yadav Batsman and Wicket Keeper Karn Sharma (c) All-rounder Yuvraj Singh All-rounder Amit Mishra All-rounder Akash Pandey Bowler Adarsh Singh Bowler

Railways Team Form

After losing to Vidarbha by an innings in the first game, they performed better against Punjab and played to a draw. On paper Madhya Pradesh is a better team but if Railways play as a compact unit they can upset any team in their group.

Madhya Pradesh vs Railways Head to Head

Railways have failed to defeat Madhya Pradesh in the last five games dating back to 2013, Madhya Pradesh has won one game by 9 wickets in 2015 and the rest four were drawn.

Madhya Pradesh and Railways Betting Odds

Madhya Pradesh to win

The defending have a well balanced side and they are the favourites to win this contest. Madhya Pradesh batsmen have done well in the last game and so have their bowlers. Playing on the home ground will be an added advantage for them as well and Railways will have to play out of their skin to beat Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh vs Railways Top Team Batsman

Rajat Patidar to be Madhya Pradesh top batsman

Rajat Patidar has earned his name in the domestic circuit with his performance. He scored 88 runs in the last game and his team would again expect some runs from his bat. He has amassed 3380 runs in 47 games with the average of 46.30. Patidar has ten centuries and 18 half-centuries to his name in first class cricket.

Vivek Singh to be Railways' top batsmen

The 29-year old Southpaw has scored 495 runs in 16 innings. He will have the responsibility to give Railways a good start against Madhya Pradesh. The former Bengal player has three half-centuries to his name. In the first game against Vidarbha, he played an important knock of 81 runs for his team, but that wasn’t enough to win the game.

Madhya Pradesh vs Railways Top Team Bowler

Kumar Kartikeya to be Madhya Pradesh top bowler

In a short span of time, Kumar Kartikeya has become a go to bowler for his skipper Aditya Shrivastava. He has scalped 75 wickets in 15 games with an economy rate of 2.52. Kartikeya took 10 wickets in the last game against Chandigarh and it won’t be easy for Railways batter to score against him.

Amit Mishra to be Railways top bowler

Amit Mishra who is known for his accuracy and being economical can create pressure on the batting order of Madhya Pradesh. The right-handed all-rounder of Railways was impressive with both bat and bowl in the first game against Vidarbha. He has played 21 matches and scalped 75 wickets with the economy of 3.10. He scored a century in the first game and he definitely has the potential to play some vital knock down the order.