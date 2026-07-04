Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura Match Prediction

Defending champions Madhya Pradesh will take on Tripura in their final group stage match at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore from January 24. The action will kick off from 9:30 PM IST.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

The match will give Madhya Pradesh, the Group D table-toppers, a chance to recover from their defeat against Punjab. Notably, Madhya Pradesh were unbeaten in the tournament until their first five matches, however, in the sixth match Ounjab handed them an innings and 122-run defeat.

Tripura are already out of the quarter-finals race and would play for pride in the dead rubber. They have failed to register a single win this season after playing six matches.

Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura Match Chance of Winning

Madhya Pradesh would come across as a mighty team for Tripura who have failed to win even one of their six matches so far. Alongside Chandigarh, they are the only side who have failed to grab a win in 8-team Elite Group D. Either the weather has played spoilsport in the matches involving Tripura or the batting unit has crumbled in times of need. Take for example, in their matches against Railways they were bundled out for 96 in the first innings as they lost the match by six-wickets. On another occasion, they were wrapped up for 124 while chasing 345 against Vidarbha. Opener Sudip Chatterjee (434) and captain Wriddhiman Saha (308) have scored a chunk of the runs. Two more batters have scored over 200 runs but they average under 36. All the other players in the team are averaging less than 30. Pacer Manisankar Murasingh (19) is the only bowler in the team with more than 10 wickets.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh have their things sorted. The top three of the team have scored a decent amount of runs. In fact, two of their batters have scored more than 400 runs, and one has scored close to 400 runs. Each of these batters are averaging in excess of 40. India international Avesh Khan is on fire with 29 wickets, and his pace partner Gaurav Yadav has also picked 14 wickets at an average of 22.35. Left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya and off-spinner Saransh Jain have picked 22 and 26 wickets respectively.

Moreover, Madhya Pradesh have inflicted heavy defeats on Tripura in their last two matches. In fact, Tripura have never beaten Tripura in Ranji Trophy till date.

Our Prediction

Madhya Pradesh are the hot favourites to beat Tripura in their upcoming match. The top-three have scored handsomely and inexperienced Tripura bowlers are expected to face a tough time against them. The biggest threat for Tripura will be Avesh Khan, who has 29 wickets at an average of 13.55. Notably, Madhya Pradesh have three bowlers with more than 20 wickets. Tripura's batting unit has failed when it has mattered most. What will make Madhya Pradesh even more dangerous is the fact that they were unbeaten until their first five matches of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 but were beaten hands down by Punjab in their previous fixture. The side would be aching to get on the field and come all guns blazing in their last dress rehearsal before the big quarter-finals.

Madhya Pradesh to win - 1.50 (Melbet)

Tripura to win - 2.4 (Melbet)

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Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

It's certain that defending champions Madhya Pradesh would finish the group stage at the table-toppers. They are six points ahead of second-placed Punjab (26). While they have ensured a place in the quarter-finals they would thrive for more and look to defend the title. The batting collapse against Punjab would have come across as a major warning sign and they would look to fix the problem before locking horns against stronger opponents in the knockout rounds. Madhya Pradesh need to show more spark but for now they remain to be one of the strongest contenders to defend their title.

Tripura started their previous edition of the Ranji Trophy by settling for a draw against Haryana. They later suffered defeats against Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. After losing back to back games, Tripura knocked out from the group stage.

The side is once again on the verge of ending their season without a single win. They have lost two of their six matches and have no chance of qualifying now.

Notably, the top two teams from the groups will qualify for the quarter-finals.

Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura Match Toss Prediction

The Holkar Cricket Stadium has hosted three matches in the season so far. Madhya Pradesh won the toss and elected to bat first against Chandigarh in the first match. The hosts ended up winning the match by an innings and 125 runs. Railways won the toss and elected to bat first in the following match. However, they lost the closely-fought contest by 2 wickets. Vidarbha elected to field first and lost the match by 205 runs against Madhya Pradesh in the second last match played at the venue. In the following match, Madhya Pradesh opted to bat and won the match by 260 runs. Considering the pattern, the team winning the toss would look to bat first.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 27 degree Celsius during the course of the four days. There are no chances of rain and the wind speed is expected to be somewhere between 11 to 18 kmph.

Madhya Pradesh Player List

Madhya Pradesh Squad:

Aditya Shrivastava (c), Rajat Patidar (vc), Anubhav Agarwal, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Avesh Khan, Yash Dubey, Gaurav Yadav, Harsh Gawli, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Himanshu Mantri, Yuvraj Neema, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Sharma, Aman Solanki

Madhya Pradesh Predicted XI:

Yash Dubey Batsman Himanshu Mantri Batsman and Wicket Keeper Shubham Sharma Batsman Rajat Patidar Batsman Aditya Shrivastava Batsman Akshat Raghuwanshi Batsman Saransh Jain All-rounder Anubhav Agarwal All-rounder Avesh Khan Bowler Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Gaurav Yadav Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Madhya Pradesh maintained a clean sheet by winning each of their five matches before losing to Punjab by an innings and 122 runs. They defeated Jammu and Kashmir by an innings and 17 runs to start with before hammering Chandigarh by an innings and 125 runs in the second match. Railways fought bravely against Madhya Pradesh but the defending champions still won the match by two wickets. Later in the match against Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh won by 205 runs. MP defeated Gujarat by 260 runs in their fifth match.

Tripura Player List

Tripura Squad:

Wriddhiman Saha (c), Amit Ali, Udiyan Bose, Sudip Chatterjee, Bikramkumar Das, Rajat Dey, Bishal Ghosh, Subham Ghosh, Deepak Khatri, Sanjay Majumder, Manisankar Murasingh, Parvez Sultan, Sridam Paul, Sankar Paul, Rana Dutta, Riman Saha, Ajay Sarkar, Abhijit Sarkar, Nirupam Sen, Arkaprabha Sinha.

Tripura Predicted XI

Bishal Ghosh Batsman Bikram Kumar Das Batsman Sridam Paul All-rounder Sudip Chatterjee Batsman Deepak Khatri All-rounder Wriddhiman Saha (c) Batsman and Wicket Keeper Rajat Dey All-rounder Manisankar Murasingh All-rounder Parvez Sultan Bowler Abhijit Sarkar Bowler Ajay Sarkar Bowler

Tripura Team Form

Tripura opened their campaign against Gujarat with a draw before going down against Vidarbha by 220 runs. Their next two matches against Punjab and Chandigarh were also draws. The side again faced a six-wicket defeat against Railways in their fifth match. Jammu and Kashmir also held Tripura to a draw later.

Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura Head to Head

Madhya Pradesh and Tripura have clashed against each other on four occasions. The teams settled for draws in the first two matches before Madhya Pradesh handed a 10-wicket and an innings and 156-run defeat to Tripura in the following two matches.

Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura Betting Odds

Madhya Pradesh to win

Madhya Pradesh are the hot favourites to beat Tripura in their upcoming match. The top-three have scored handsomely and inexperienced Tripura bowlers are expected to face a tough time against them. The biggest threat for Tripura will be Avesh Khan, who has 29 wickets at an average of 13.55. Notably, Madhya Pradesh have three bowlers with more than 20 wickets. Tripura's batting unit has failed when it has mattered most. What will make Madhya Pradesh even more dangerous is the fact that they were unbeaten until their first five matches of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 but were beaten hands down by Punjab in their previous fixture. The side would be aching to get on the field and come all guns blazing in their last dress rehearsal before the big quarter-finals.

Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura Top Team Batsmen

Rajat Patidar to be Madhya Pradesh's top batter

Punjab's in-form batter Rajat Patidar did not play in the last game against Punjab but he would be raring to get on the pitch and deliver after his team's hefty defeat in their last match. The right-hand batter has been the most consistent batter for Madhya Pradesh in this season. He is also the team's second leading run-scorer with 438 runs at an average of 54.75 in five matches. He has smashed a hundred and four fifties. The hundred came in the first innings of Madhya Pradesh's last match against Vidarbha. Overall, he has played 50 first-class matches and scored 3668 runs at an average of 46.43. He has 11 first-class hundreds and 20 fifties to his name.

Wriddhiman Saha to be Tripura’s top batsman

Veteran wicket-keeper batsman and Tripura captain is expected to give it his all in what could also be his last Ranji Trophy game. The 38-year-old is currently the second-leading run-scorer for his team. He has scored 3018 runs in six matches at an average of 61.60. A hundred and two fifties have come off his blade this season. Overall, he has featured in 128 first-class games and scored 6731 runs at an average of 42.60. He has 14 hundreds and 40 fifties to his name in the format.

Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh Top Team Bowler

Avesh Khan to be Madhya Pradesh's top bowler

The 26-year-old gun pacer has been on fire since the start of the season. He is the leading wicket-taker for his team with 29 scalps to his name at an average of 13.55. In the five matches so far, he has picked three five-wicket hauls. In his second last match against Vidarbha, he picked a total of 12 wickets (7 in the first innings and five in the second). He did not played against Gujarat and returned to action during the clash against Punjab where he picked two wickets in the only innings he got to bowl. The India international played five matches in the previous season and ended up picking 28 wickets at an average of 19.85. Overall, he has played 32 first-class matches and picked 129 wickets at an average of 21.20.

Manisankar Murasingh to be Tripura’s top bowler

Everyone’s eye will be on him in the upcoming match against Madhya Pradesh. The right arm medium pacer took three five wickets haul in his last six outings. However, the 30-year-old has been far from impressive in his last three outings wherein he has picked just one wicket. Murasingh would look to make the maximum use of his last match in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Overall, he has taken 239 wickets in 79 first-class matches at an average of 29.58.