Maharashtra vs Assam Match Prediction

Assam and Maharashtra will go face to face against each other for their 4th match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The match will take place on 3rd January in Pune. Maharashtra and Assam are a part of Elite Group B in the Ranji Trophy along with 6 other teams in Elite Group B.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Assam have 0 Ranji Trophy titles in their cabinet, while Maharashtra on other hand has emerged victorious in the Ranji Trophy thrice and finished runner-up 3 times.

Maharashtra has had a great start this season as they have not lost a single game this edition as of now. They defeated Andhra Pradesh and Delhi in their previous games and had a draw against Saurashtra. Maharashtra was batting first in their last game against Andhra Pradesh, they were bowled out at 200 runs in the first innings. Saurabh Navale and Ruturaj Gaikwad were the top batters with 70 and 28 runs respectively.

Saurashtra batsmen stood strong with their heads held high and made 211 runs in their first innings. P C Dadhe and SS Bachhav tried their best to bowl Saurashtra out by taking 3 wickets each in the first innings of Saurashtra. Maharashtra later gave them a target of 240 runs with the help of Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 63 runs. They bowled out Saurashtra at just 108 runs and won the game by 131 runs. P C Dadhe picked 6 wickets in the second innings of Saurashtra.

Assam on the other hand has also not lost a single game in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 but had 2 draws and one win against Hyderabad. Assam managed 205 runs and 252 runs in their respective first and second innings. They posted a target of 250 runs for Hyderabad to chase.

Swarupam Purkayastha and Riyan Paragi were the only batsmen who could get going for Assam. Riyan Parag also played an important role with the ball picking 8 wickets for his team during the entire match, Mukhtar Hussain picked 4 wickets in both innings.

Assam will look forward to continuing the same execution against Maharastra as well.

Here we are with our analysis of the Maharashtra vs Assam Elite Group B Ranji Trophy Match.

Maharashtra vs Assam Chance of Winning

Three-time champions, Maharashtra are a tough team to defeat. The squad looks full of game-changers and hungry to win. They looked in fine good touch in the previous match as they defeated Andhra Pradesh by a huge margin of 131 runs.

Assam couldn’t do much in their first 2 matches against Mumbai and Delhi but soon got back on the winning track by defeating Hyderabad in the last game. The squad contains a list of crucial players who can turn around the match.

Ankit Bawne led Maharashtra in the last game. They destroyed Andhra Pradesh in the match and will be eyeing to do the same against Assam.

Both the teams are equally skilled and expert in Cricket but we are leaning more towards Maharashtra with a 70/30 chance to win the game given the past performances in the Ranji Trophy.

Our Prediction

Maharashtra, the runners-up of the Vijay Hazare Trophy have an upper hand on Assam given their recent performance against Delhi, Saurashtra and Andhra Pradesh. They also have the winning momentum and are currently in the 2nd spot of the Group B points table with 13 points. Moreover, Maharashtra has a more skilled squad as compared to Assam. Hence, we are leaning more toward Maharashtra to win the upcoming game.

Our Prediction - Maharashtra to win the forthcoming match.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Maharashtra vs Assam Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Maharashtra has been in the form of the year since Vijay Hazare and has averaged around 280 runs in the first innings of all the matches they’ve played in this edition of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. They have enough prominent batsmen such as Ankit Bawne and Ruturaj Gaikwad to take on the bowling attack of Assam and bowlers such as SS Bachhav and Manoj Ingale who can defend the target.

If Maharashtra bats first, we expect a score of 320 plus runs. If Assam bats first, expect somewhere between 260 to 280 runs in the first innings.

Naushad Shaikh and Ruturaj Gaikwad are major threats to Assam. They will look to score big runs in the first innings. They together can put a huge total on the scoreboard.

We are backing Maharashtra to win the next match.

Maharashtra vs Assam Match Toss Prediction

The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune surface is mainly known for supporting spin bowlers as it is made up of black soil. The ball often comes easily on the bat for batsmen to play shots easily at this pitch, making it a batters surface. The toss-winning captain should elect to field first as the dew can play a major factor later on in the game.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected at Maharashtra Cricket Association to hover around 26°C on the matchday which is ideal for a game of Cricket. The wind is expected to blow and might offer some support to the bowlers in the initial overs. There are very few chances of rain during the game as it's winter in India. Hence, the teams need not worry about the game being drawn or abandoned in the upcoming fixture.

Maharashtra player List

Maharashtra Squad - Pavan Shah, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Azim Kazi, Divyang Hinganekar, Kaushal Tambe, Kedar Jadhav, Satyajeet Bachhav, Saurabh Nawale, Manoj Ingale, Mukesh Choudhary, Nikit Dhumal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shamshuzama Kazi, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Vicky Ostwal, Ankit Bawne, Naushad Shaikh

Maharashtra predicted playing XI:

Kedar Jadhav has been added in the Maharashtra squad but still hasn’t played in the playing XI and Ankit Bawne will lead Maharashtra in this edition of Ranji Trophy.

Player Name Role Ankit Bawne Captain Saurabh Nawale Wicket Keeper SS Bacchhav Bowler P C Dadhe Bowler Ruturaj Gaikwad Batsman Rahul Tripathi Batsman Ashay Palkar All-rounder Naushad Shaikh Batsman Vicky Ostwal Bowler Rajvardhan Hangargekar Bowler Manoj Ingale Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra has won 2 matches in this Ranji Trophy against Delhi and Andhra Pradesh and also had a draw against Saurashtra. They are currently in the 2nd spot on Group B points table with 13 points. Maharashtra will hope to continue their form in the longest format of cricket from their first and third match against Delhi and Andhra Pradesh and win the next match.

With Ankit Bawne leading the team for the past 2 matches, Maharashtra looks in dominant mode to take on any team in the Ranji Trophy. Maharashtra is all set to win against Assam in the next match.

Assam Player List

Assam Squad - Subham Mondal, Rishav Das, Riyan Parag, Sibsankar Roy, Swarupam Purkayastha, Gokul Sharma, Avinav Choudhury, Sidharth Sarmah, Abhishek Thakuri (wk), Akash Sengupta, Sunil Lachit, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Kunal Saikia (captain, wk) and Rahul Hazarika.

Assampredicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Kunal Saikia Captain Rahul Hazarika batsman Sibshankar Roy Batsman Riyan Parag All-rounder Mukhtar Hussain Bowler Rishav Das Batsman Akash Sengupta Bowler Swarupam Purkayastha Bowler Sunil Lachit Bowler Riyan Parag Batsman Gokul Sharma Batsman

Assam Team Form

Assam will be led by Kunal Saikia in the upcoming game as well. Kunal Saikia along with Riyan Parag will shoulder the responsibility of the batting lineup for Assam. Riyan Parag performed phenomenally well in the previous test against Hyderabad.

Mukhtar Hussain and Swarupam Purkayastha will take charge of the bowling line for Assam.

Maharashtra vs Assam Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Maharashtra to win the game is 1.52, while for Assam it's 1.95. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Maharashtra vs Assam Top Team Batsman

Ruturaj Gaikwad was one of the leading run scorers for Maharashtra with 91 runs to his name in the previous match. He also scored 65 runs in the test match against Saurashtra. He along with Naushad Shaikh will need to keep the scoreboard going for Maharashtra in the upcoming match.

We are backing Rishav Das to continue from where he left in the previous game and be the top batsman for Assam yet again. His consistency is incredible and we are backing him to be Assam’s highest run scorer in the upcoming fixture

Maharashtra vs Assam Top Team Bowlers

Purkayashta did well in the last match against Delhi. He has the skills to turn things around. Mrinmoy is a safe bet for the top bowler in Assam.

Manoj Ingale was seen in good touch in the match against Saurashtra. He is expected to take 3 or more wickets in the upcoming game for Maharashtra.