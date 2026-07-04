Maharashtra vs Delhi Match Prediction

Delhi and Maharashtra will start their Ranji Trophy 2022-23 by clashing against each other on 13th December at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Maharashtra and Delhi are a part of Elite Group B in the Ranji Trophy along with 6 other teams in the Elite Group B.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Delhi has won 7 times in the Ranji Trophy and finished runner-up 8 times, while Maharashtra on other hand has won the Ranji Trophy thrice and finished runner-up 3 times.

Delhi finished fourth in the Elite Group H of the last edition of the Ranji Trophy with just 2 points to their name and not a single win. Maharashtra on the other hand also could not make it past the group stage and won 1 of the 3 matches played.

Here we are with our analysis of the Maharashtra vs Delhi Elite Group B Ranji Trophy Match.

Maharashtra vs Delhi Chance of Winning

The 7 times champions Delhi are a team to beat. The squad looks well balanced and eager to win. They have a lot of experienced players in their panel and will be looking to make it all the way.

Maharashtra also couldn’t do much in the previous Ranji Trophy but with the new captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad they almost won the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The squad contains a list of match winners who have the ability to turn around the game.

Both the teams are equally strong but we lean more towards Maharashtra with a 70/30 chance to win the game given the past performances in the Ranji Trophy.

Our Prediction

Maharashtra, the runners up of the Vijay Hazare Trophy have an upper hand on Delhi as Delhi is coming with an inexperienced and young captain Yash Dhull. Moreover, Maharashtra has a more balanced squad as compared to Delhi. Hence, we backing Maharashtra to win this match.

Our prediction - Maharashtra Win

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Maharashtra vs Delhi Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Maharashtra has been in the form of the year since Vijay Hazare and looks more dangerous and knows how to win big matches such as Ranji Trophy. They have enough skilled batsmen to take on any bowling attack and bowlers who can defend.

If Delhi bats first, we expect a score of 250 plus runs. If Maharashtrabat first, expect somewhere between 280 to 300 runs in the first innings.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Pavan Shah are a major threat to Delhi. They will look to score some runs in the first innings. If they get going, then we can see a huge total on board.

We are backing Maharashtra to win the next match.

Maharashtra vs Delhi Match Toss Prediction

The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium pitch is famous for assisting spin bowling as it is made up of black soil. The ball often comes easily on the bat for batsmen to play shots easily at this venue, making it batters paradise. The toss winning captain should pick to field first as the dew could be a major factor later on in the match.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected at Maharashtra Cricket Association to drift around 27°C on the matchday which is ideal for a game of cricket. The wind is expected to blow and might offer some assistance to the bowlers with the new ball. There are very less chances of precipitation during the game as it's winter in India. Hence, the teams need not worry about the game being drawn or abandoned.

Maharashtra player List

Maharashtra Squad - Ankit Bawne, Naushad Shaikh, Pavan Shah, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Azim Kazi, Divyang Hinganekar, Kaushal Tambe, Kedar Jadhav, Satyajeet Bachhav, Saurabh Nawale, Manoj Ingale, Mukesh Choudhary, Nikit Dhumal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shamshuzama Kazi, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Vicky Ostwal

Maharashtra predicted playing XI:

Kedar Jadhav has been added in the Maharashtra squad and Ruturaj Gaikwad has been appointed the new captain for Maharashtra in this edition of Ranji Trophy.

Player Name Role Ruturaj Gaikwad Captain Saurabh Nawale Wicket Keeper Ankit Bawne Batsman Rahul Tripathi Batsman Pavan Shah Batsman Kaushal Tambe All-rounder Kedar Jadhav All-rounder Naushad Shaikh Batsman Mukesh Choudhary Bowler Rajvardhan Hangargekar Bowler Vicky Ostwal Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra has won 4 matches out of their last 5 games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. They will aim to continue their form in the longest format of cricket as well to gain the winning momentum in the Ranji Trophy.

With a New captain and many changes in the team, Maharashtra looks full of confidence to take on any team in the world. Maharashtra is all set to start the tournament with a win.

Delhi Player List

Delhi Squad - Yash Dhull (captain), Himmat Singh (vice captain), Dhruv Shorey, Anuj Rawat (W.K), Vaibhav Rawal, Lalit Yadav, Nitish Rana, Ayush Badoni, Hrithik Shokeen, Shivank Vashisht, Vikas Mishra, Jonty Sidhu, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana, Simarjeet Singh, Lakshay Thareja (wk), Pranshu Vijayan.

Delhi Predicted Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan is not in the Delhi squad anymore and Delhi has appointed the youngster Yash Dhull as their captain.

Player Name Role Yash Dhull Captain Anuj Rawat Wicket Keeper Nitish Rana Batsman Lalit Yadav All-rounder Hrithik Shokeen All-rounder Shivank Vashisht All-rounder Dhruv Shorey Batsman Ayush Badoni Batsman Ishant Sharma Bowler Vikas Mishra Bowler Simarjeet Singh Bowler

Delhi Team Form

Delhi’s performance in the past matches is what we expect from them. They won only one match out of their last 5 games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. It will be interesting to see how things unfold under the captaincy of young Yash Dhull.

The bowling attack will be managed by Ishant Sharma who needs no introduction in the test cricket. He will be supported by Vikas Mishra.

Maharashtra vs Delhi Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Maharashtra to win the game is 1.50, while for Maharashtra it's 1.91. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Maharashtra vs Delhi Top Team Batsman

Ruturaj Gaikwad was the leading run scorer for Maharashtra with 660 runs to his name in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He along with Ankit Bawne will need to keep the scoreboard going for Maharashtra in the upcoming match.

Delhi captain, Yash Dhull, has averaged 35 plus across his last five innings. His consistency is incredible and we are backing him to be Delhi’s highest run scorer in the upcoming fixture

Maharashtra vs Delhi Top Team Bowlers

The skilled right-arm fast medium, Ishant Sharma is our top bowler pick for Delhi in this match.

Mukesh Choudhary was seen in good touch in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings this year. He is expected to take 3 or more wickets in the upcoming game for Maharashtra.