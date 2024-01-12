Maharashtra vs Jharkhand Match Prediction MAH 62 % Chance of Winning JHA 38 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.50 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Maharashtra and Jharkhand will lock horns from January 12 to 15, 2024, in the Ranji Trophy. Their encounter is going to be held at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, and is scheduled to commence at 9:30 A.M IST.

Maharashtra vs Jharkhand Chances of Winning

Maharashtra’s outing against Manipur in their first match of the season was an absolute cakewalk. The latter won the toss and opted to bat first, but Maharashtra restricted them to a mere 137 runs in the first innings. Maharashtra went on to accumulate 320 runs by the end of their first innings and gained a substantial lead. Manipur faltered in their attempt to chase the total and fell short by an innings and 69 runs.

Jharkhand went up against Saurashtra in their previous match in the Ranji Trophy. The latter won the toss and opted to field first, allowing Jharkhand to set the target. Jharkhand amassed just 142 runs in the first innings and found it rather difficult to curtail Saurashtra’s scoring. Saurashtra went on to garner a whopping 578 runs with the loss of a mere four wickets before declaring the total. Jharkhand scored 306/3 by the end of their second innings and drew the match.

Maharashtra chance of winning - 62%

Jharkhand chance of winning - 38%

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Maharashtra vs Jharkhand Betting Tips

Ankit Bawne put on a brilliant showing during the first match wherein he gathered 153 runs in a single innings. Siddhesh Veer and Kedar Jadhav, their skipper, also managed to score a half-century each as they amassed 58 and 56 runs, respectively. Hitesh Walunj led their bowling attack with a haul of eight wickets, four during each innings.

Kumar Suraj leads Jharkhand’s run charts with 122 runs in two innings, including a century. Kumar Deobrat, their opening batsman, achieved a half-century and accumulated a total of 96 runs in two innings. Four of their bowlers bagged a wicket each in a single innings.

Maharashtra vs Jharkhand Toss Prediction

The match will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The last match played at the venue was between Australia and Bangladesh in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. The former won the toss and elected to field first. They restricted Bangladesh to 306/8 and chased down the total, winning by eight wickets with 32 balls left unused. Taking this recent performance into account, the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to field first and avail the advantage.

Weather Report

The weather is likely to be conducive for a game of cricket as the skies will be clear with no chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to remain around 29 degrees Celsius.

Maharashtra Player List

Kedar Jadhav (c), Ankit Bawne, Nikhil Naik, Naushad Shaikh, Vicky Ostwal, Prashant Solanki, Satyajeet Bachhav, OM Bhosale, Pradeep Dadhe, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Azim Kazi, Vishant More, Ashay Palkar, Dhanraj Shinde, Siddhesh Veer, Hitesh Walunj, Onkar Khatpe.

Predicted Playing XI

Siddhesh Veer All-rounder Onkar Khatpe Batter Naushad Shaikh Batter Kedar Jadhav (C) Batter Ankit Bawne Batter Azim Kazi Batter Nikhil Naik Wicket-keeper Ashay Palkar Bowler Vicky Ostwal Bowler Hitesh Walunj Bowler Pradeep Dadhe Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra seems to have held back a little in their previous match as they had no reason to assert themselves beyond the necessary limit. They appear to be in great shape presently.

Jharkhand Player List

Virat Singh (c), Kumar Deobrat, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Varun Aaron, Shahbaz Nadeem, Supriyo Chakraborty, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Nazim Siddiquie, Aryaman Sen, Kumar Suraj, Vikash Singh, Vikash Vishal, Vinayak Vikram, Rahul Shukla, Ashish Kumar, Aditya Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Kumar Deobrat Batter Nazim Siddiquie Batter Aditya Singh All-rounder Kumar Suraj Batter Virat Singh (C) Batter Kumar Kushagra Wicket-keeper Anukul Roy Bowler Shahbaz Nadeem Bowler Rahul Shukla Bowler Ashish Kumar Bowler Vikash Vishal Bowler

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand’s form has been middling for a while but their display against Saurashtra was rather lackluster in comparison to their usual form.

Maharashtra vs Jharkhand Head-to-Head

Maharashtra and Jharkhand have faced each other thrice in the tournament, wherein the former achieved an edge with two victories, including their last match against each other. The remaining match was won by Jharkhand.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Maharashtra - 2

Jharkhand - 1

Maharashtra vs Jharkhand Betting Odds

Ankit Bawne to score a half-century against Jharkhand

Ankit Bawne stole the limelight with a show-stopping century against Manipur in their previous match. In a single innings, he scored 153 runs from 172 balls. He was one of three people from the team to achieve a 50 in the game, however, his First Class figures speak for themselves. He has participated in 175 innings so far, wherein he has garnered 7494 runs which is inclusive of 22 centuries and 38 half-centuries. Based on his current form, he is predicted to achieve another half-century against Jharkhand.

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Maharashtra vs Jharkhand Best Batters

Ankit Bawne to be Maharashtra’s Best Batter

Ankit Bawne displayed an exceptional knock against Manipur in their previous match. In a single innings, he managed to gather 153 runs in 172 deliveries. He single handedly anchored Maharashtra’s innings and leads their run charts by an incredible margin. Taking this recent performance into account, he could be Maharashtra’s top batsman once again.

Kumar Suraj to be Jharkhand’s Best Batter

Kumar Suraj made an underwhelming start to the campaign with just nine runs from 24 deliveries in their first innings against Saurashtra. However, he found his footing in the next innings, wherein he went on to amass 113 runs from 261 deliveries. Considering this display, he could be anticipated to be their standout batsman once more.

Maharashtra vs Jharkhand Best Bowlers

Hitesh Walunj to be Maharashtra’s Best Bowler

Hitesh Walunj is the leading wicket-taker for Maharashtra with eight wickets in two innings. In the first innings, he captured five wickets in 20.1 overs with an economy rate of just 1.63. During his second spell, he claimed three wickets in 23 overs with an economy rate of 1.34. His performance was brilliant and he could be relied upon to replicate it in the upcoming match.

Ashish Kumar to be Jharkhand’s Best Bowler

Ashish Kumar was tied as Jharkhand’s top wicket-taker in the first match with a single wicket under his belt. In a single innings, he delivered 29 overs, conceded 90 runs and bowled seven maidens, resulting in an economy rate of 3.10. Given that he was rather economical during his spell, he can be expected to emerge as their premier bowler.