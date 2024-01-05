Maharashtra vs Manipur Match Prediction MAH 99 % Chance of Winning MANP 1 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.005 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 From January 5 to January 8, 2024, Maharashtra and Manipur are going to lock horns during the Ranji Trophy. Their clash will be held at Indira Gandhi Stadium, Solapur, with a scheduled start time of 9:30 A.M IST.

Maharashtra vs Manipur Chances of Winning

Maharashtra and Manipur went head-to-head in their final match of the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The latter won the toss and opted to field first, allowing Maharashtra to set the target. Manipur would come to regret this as Maharashtra posted an incredible total of 427/6 by the end of 50 overs. Manipur faced an uphill battle in their attempt to chase down the target but eventually fell short. They managed to score 260/6 and lost by a 167-run margin in the end.

Maharashtra enjoyed a streak of four wins towards the tail end of their campaign in the tournament. They won five matches overall out of the seven that they participated in, having beaten Services, Meghalaya, Hyderabad, Chhattisgarh and Manipur. Manipur, conversely, had nothing to write home about as they failed to secure a single victory in the entire season.

Maharashtra chance of winning - 99%

Manipur chance of winning - 1%

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Maharashtra vs Manipur Betting Tips

Ankit Bawne was an absolute menace with the bat during the Vijay Hazare Trophy considering he accumulated 506 runs, making him Maharashtra’s leading batsman. OM Bhosale, their opener, was a close second with 467 runs. Kedar Jadhav was their top run scorer in the Ranji Trophy, having amassed 555 runs in just six innings, including two centuries and two half-centuries. Pradeep Dadhe was their leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 24 wickets.

Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam has been Manipur’s sole contributor with the bat, having scored 317 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and 561 runs in the Ranji Trophy, making him their leading run-scorer on both occasions. L Kishan Singha led their bowling attack in the Ranji Trophy, having captured 44 wickets in 14 innings.

Maharashtra vs Manipur Toss Prediction

The match will be hosted at Indira Gandhi Stadium, Solapur. No test or first-class cricket matches have been played at the venue in the past. However, two One Day International matches were conducted here and both were won by the teams batting first. The average first innings score at this pitch stands at 345 runs and the highest recorded total is 376/2 scored by England Women against Pakistan Women. Taking these outcomes into account, it appears to be highly likely that the toss winner could elect to bat first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests partly cloudy skies with no possibility of precipitation. The temperature is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius.

Maharashtra Player List

Kedar Jadhav (c), Ankit Bawne, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nikhil Naik, Naushad Shaikh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Manoj Ingale, Vicky Ostwal, Prashant Solanki, Satyajeet Bachhav, OM Bhosale, Sachin Bhosale, Pradeep Dadhe, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Azim Kazi, Siddharth Mhatre, Kaushal Tambe, Sohan Jamale.

Predicted Playing XI

OM Bhosale Batter Kaushal Tambe Batter Kedar Jadhav (C) All-rounder Ankit Bawne Batter Siddharth Mhatre Batter Azim Kazi All-rounder Nikhil Naik Wicket-keeper Ramakrishna Ghosh Bowler Pradeep Dadhe Bowler Sohan Jamale Bowler Manoj Ingale Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra ended their season in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with four back-to-back victories.

Manipur Player List

Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (c), Ahmed Shah, Al Bashid Muhammed, Basir Rahman, Bikash Singh, Bidash Chingakham, Johnson Singh, L Kishan Singha, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Lamabam Singh, Kishan Thokchom, Kangabam Priyojit, Rex Rajkumar, Prafullomani Singh, Sultan Karim, Laishram Robertson.

Predicted Playing XI

Prafullomani Singh Wicket-keeper Al Bashid Muhammed Batter Kangabam Priyojit All-rounder Johnson Singh Batter Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (C) Batter Rex Rajkumar All-rounder L Kishan Singha Bowler Laishram Robertson All-rounder Bishworjit Konthoujam Bowler Kishan Thokchom Bowler Sultan Karim Bowler

Manipur Team Form

It would take a monumental effort for Manipur to overcome Maharashtra. They pale in comparison and do not seem to be in a position to secure a victory.

Maharashtra vs Manipur Head-to-Head

Maharashtra and Manipur are going to meet for the first time in the Ranji Trophy. There is no head-to-head record between the teams.

Maharashtra vs Manipur Betting Odds

Maharashtra to have a better opening partnership than Manipur

Maharashtra and Manipur went head-to-head in their final encounter of the Vijay Hazare Trophy during the group stage. Manipur achieved a decent partnership of 40 runs between their opening pair, Prafullomani Singh and Al Bashid Muhammed, until the former lost his wicket in 6.5 overs. Maharashtra outperformed Manipur significantly in terms of opening partnership since OM Bhosale and Kaushal Tambe, their openers, collaborated for 91 runs before the latter’s wicket was taken in 16.2 overs. Given this disparity, Maharashtra seems to be in a brilliant position to establish a better first wicket partnership against Manipur.

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Maharashtra vs Manipur Best Batters

Ankit Bawne to be Maharashtra’s Best Batter

Ankit Bawne was the leading batsman for Maharashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, having amassed 506 runs in seven innings. In their last match against Manipur, he was the top scorer of the entire match considering he scored 167 runs from just 105 deliveries, giving him a strike rate of 159.04. He can be expected to remain their premier batsman in the next match.

Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam to be Manipur’s Best Batter

Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam emerged as Manipur’s top run scorer during the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 317 runs in seven innings. In their final match of the season against Maharashtra, he scored 76 runs from just 45 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 168.88. He can be expected to emerge as their top batsman.

Maharashtra vs Manipur Best Bowlers

Azim Kazi to be Maharashtra’s Best Bowler

Azim Kazi was tied as Maharashtra's top batsman in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with eight wickets in eight innings. His best spell was against Vidarbha, wherein he delivered eight overs, allowed 29 runs and captured three wickets, resulting in an economy rate of 3.62. He could be anticipated to continue as their top bowler.

Bishworjit Konthoujam to be Manipur’s Best Bowler

Bishworjit Konthoujam was Manipur’s top wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, having captured nine wickets in seven innings. Against Maharashtra, he delivered nine overs and conceded 50 runs, having claimed two wickets in the process. He could remain their standout bowler in the upcoming match.