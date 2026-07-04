Maharashtra vs Saurashtra Match Prediction

Saurashtra and Maharashtra will take on each other for their second match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 after their last encounter at the Vijay Hazare Trophy finals. The match will commence on 20th December at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Maharashtra and Saurashtra are a part of Elite Group B in the Ranji Trophy along with 6 other teams in Elite Group B.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Saurashtra have only 1 Ranji Trophy title in their cabinet which they won in the 2019-2020 season, while Maharashtra on other hand has won the Ranji Trophy thrice and finished runner-up 3 times.

Saurashtra finished second in the Elite Group D of the last edition of the Ranji Trophy with 14 points to their name and not a single loss. Maharashtra on the other hand also could not make it past the group stage and won 1 of the 3 matches played. Saurashtra had a draw in their previous match against Assam, while Maharashtra won their previous game against Delhi by 9 wickets.

Here we are with our analysis of the Maharashtra vs Saurashtra Elite Group B Ranji Trophy Match.

Maharashtra vs Saurashtra Chance of Winning

One-time champions, Saurashtra are a team to beat. The squad looks well-balanced and eager to win. They looked in good touch in the previous game as they scored 492 runs in the first innings which helped them win the first innings and gain 3 points.

Maharashtra also couldn’t do much in the previous Ranji Trophy but with the new captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad they almost won the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The squad contains a list of match winners who have the ability to turn around the game. Rahul Tripathi led Maharashtra in the previous game in the absence of Ruturaj Gaikwad. They totally dominated Delhi in the last match and had an easy win against them.

Both the teams are equally strong but we lean more towards Maharashtra with a 70/30 chance to win the game given the past performances in the Ranji Trophy.

Our Prediction

Maharashtra, the runners-up of the Vijay Hazare Trophy have an upper hand on Saurashtra given their recent performance against Delhi and they also have the winning momentum. Moreover, Maharashtra has a more balanced squad as compared to Saurashtra. Hence, we backing Maharashtra to win this match.

Our prediction - Maharashtra Win

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Maharashtra vs Saurashtra Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Maharashtra has been in the form of the year since Vijay Hazare and looks more dangerous and knows how to win big matches such as Ranji Trophy as they did in the previous match. They have enough skilled batsmen such as Pavan Shah and Rahul Tripathi to take on any bowling attack and bowlers such as Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Manoj Ingale who can defend.

If Maharashtra bats first, we expect a score of 300 plus runs. If Saurashtra bats first, expect somewhere between 250 to 280 runs in the first innings.

Kaushal Tambe and Pavan Shah are a major threat to Saurashtra. They will look to score some runs in the first innings. If they get going, then we can see a huge total on board.

We are backing Maharashtra to win the next match.

Maharashtra vs Saurashtra Match Toss Prediction

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium pitch is a flat pitch. The ball often comes easily on the bat for batsmen to play shots easily at this venue, making it batters paradise. The toss-winning captain should pick to bat first and defend the target as we can expect a high-scoring match in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected at Saurashtra Cricket Association to drift around 27°C on the matchday which is ideal for a game of cricket. The wind is expected to blow and might offer some assistance to the bowlers with the new ball. There are very less chances of precipitation during the game as it's winter in India. Hence, the teams need not worry about the game being drawn or abandoned.

Maharashtra player List

Maharashtra Squad - Ankit Bawne, Naushad Shaikh, Pavan Shah, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Azim Kazi, Divyang Hinganekar, Kaushal Tambe, Kedar Jadhav, Satyajeet Bachhav, Saurabh Nawale, Manoj Ingale, Mukesh Choudhary, Nikit Dhumal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shamshuzama Kazi, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Vicky Ostwal

Maharashtra predicted playing XI:

Kedar Jadhav has been added in the Maharashtra squad and Ruturaj Gaikwad has been appointed the new captain for Maharashtra in this edition of Ranji Trophy.

Player Name Role Rahul Tripathi Captain Saurabh Nawale Wicket Keeper Azim Kazi Bowler SS Bacchhav Bowler Pavan Shah Batsman Kaushal Tambe All-rounder Ashay Palkar All-rounder Naushad Shaikh Batsman Siddhesh Veer Bowler Rajvardhan Hangargekar Bowler Manoj Ingale Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra has won 4 matches out of their last 5 games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and also won their first game of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 against Delhi. They will aim to continue their form in the longest format of cricket as well to gain the winning momentum in the Ranji Trophy.

With a New captain and many changes in the team, Maharashtra looks full of confidence to take on any team in the world. Maharashtra is all set to start the tournament with a win.

Saurashtra Player List

Saurashtra Squad - Jaydev Unadkat (Captain), Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Kamlesh Makwana, Prerak Mankad, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Kevin Jivrajani, Samarth Vyas, Parthkumar Bhut, Yuvrajsinh Chudasama, Devang Karamta, Snell Patel, Kishan Parmar and Aditya Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Jay Chauhan, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya.

Saurashtra Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Arpit Vasavada Captain Harvik Desai Batsman Sheldon Jackson Batsman Dharmendra Jadeja Bowler Chirag Jani Bowler Prerak Mankad All-rounder Chetan Sakariya Bowler Jay Gohil Batsman Kushang Patel Bowler Snell Patel Batsman Parth Bhut All-rounder

Saurashtra Team Form

Cheteshwar Pujara has been called back to the Saurashtra squad. He is expected to score huge runs for his team after he is done with his national duties. The bowling attack will be led by skipper Jaydev Unadkat who also is on national duty.

In the last match, Saurashtra was exceptional but could not win the game. Here is another opportunity for them to continue their phenomenal run from the previous game.

Maharashtra vs Saurashtra Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Maharashtra to win the game is 1.50, while for Saurashtra it's 1.91. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Maharashtra vs Saurashtra Top Team Batsman

Ashay Palkar was one of the leading run scorers for Maharashtra with 100 runs to his name in the previous match. He also picked 4 wickets in the previous test match. He along with Pavan Shah will need to keep the scoreboard going for Maharashtra in the upcoming match.

Saurashtra opener, Harvik Desai scored 108 runs in the first innings of the previous game which helped them win the first innings against Assam. His consistency is incredible and we are backing him to be Saurashtra’s highest run scorer in the upcoming fixture

Maharashtra vs Saurashtra Top Team Bowlers

The young gem of Saurashtra, Chetan Sakariya who picked 6 wickets in the previous test is our top bowler pick for Saurashtra in this match.

Manoj Ingale was seen in good touch in the match against Delhi. He is expected to take 3 or more wickets in the upcoming game for Maharashtra.