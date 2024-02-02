Maharashtra vs Saurashtra Match Prediction MAH 45 % Chance of Winning SAUR 55 % Bet Now! Saurashtra and Maharashtra will clash in the next Elite Group A fixture of the Ranji Trophy 2024. The game is scheduled to be played at Indira Gandhi Stadium, Solapur from February 2, 2024. The game will begin at 9:30 AM IST. Ahead of the game, let’s get to know about the fixture and the competing teams.

Maharashtra vs Saurashtra Chance of Winning

Maharashtra began their campaign with a win. But their campaign took a different turn after that as they faced two draws and loss in three games. The team has to work better on strategy to convert the draws into the wins. They have been lacking majorly in the batting department since the past two games. The team is placed fourth in the Group A table with 11 points and a net run rate of +0.653.

On the other hand, Saurashtra are a point behind Maharashtra in the Group A points table. They began their campaign with a loss but somehow got control of their batting and bowling order to deliver better performances after that. The team has a win, a loss and two draws in four games. With that, they are placed 5th in the Group A table with 10 points and a net run rate of +0.392.

Saurashtra's chance of winning: 55%

Maharashtra’s chance of winning: 45%

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Maharashtra vs Saurashtra Betting Tips

Saurashtra to score low before 1st dismissal

Saurashtra have a splendid line-up of batters in the tournament. They have displayed great potential with the bat in the deep order. However, their opening line-up struggled earlier in the competition. Harvik Desai and Snell Patel opened for the team and posted the scores of 27 & 16 runs in the 1st innings of first two games. Snell Patel did not yield a promising performance and was replaced by Kevin Jivrajani who lived up to the expectations. The pair of Jivrajani and Desai posted 63 & 46 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the next two games. Desai averages at 34.33 whereas Jivrajani has a spectacular average of 41.33 in the competition. That said, the team should be able to muster a good score for the opening partnership in the next game.

Maharashtra vs Saurashtra Toss Prediction

The match will be hosted at Indira Gandhi Stadium, Solapur. The venue hosted a single game this season. The surface is a balanced one. However, the conditions should favour the team batting first here. Taking this into account, it appears to be highly likely that the toss winner could elect to bat first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover between 18 to 33 degrees Celsius on the match day. There is no possibility of rain on the match-day and the skies will remain cloudy.

Maharashtra Player List

Kedar Jadhav (c), Ankit Bawne, Nikhil Naik, Naushad Shaikh, Vicky Ostwal, Prashant Solanki, Satyajeet Bachhav, OM Bhosale, Pradeep Dadhe, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Azim Kazi, Vishant More, Ashay Palkar, Dhanraj Shinde, Siddhesh Veer, Hitesh Walunj, Onkar Khatpe, Pavan Shah.

Predicted Playing XI

Pavan Shah Batter Siddhesh Veer Batter Ashay Palkar All-rounder Naushad Shaikh Batter Ankit Bawne Batter Kedar Jadhav (C) All-rounder Nikhil Naik Wicket-keeper Ramakrishna Ghosh Bowler Hitesh Walunj Bowler Prashant Solanki Bowler Pradeep Dadhe Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra’s sole victory so far came against a struggling Manipur in the beginning of the season. After facing defeat at the hands of Rajasthan, they seemed to have fallen off their form. They need to do better in both, batting and bowling departments.

Saurashtra Player List

Jaydev Unadkat (c), Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson, Cheteshwar Pujara, Tarang Gohel, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Samarth Vyas, Yuvraj Chudasama, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parth Bhut, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jay Gohil, Devang Karamta, Ankur Panwar, Aditya Jadeja

Predicted Playing XI

Harvik Desai Wicket-keeper Samarth Vyas Batter Jaydev Unadkat (C) All-rounder Cheteshwar Pujara Batter Prerak Mankad All-rounder Jay Gohil Batter Chirag Jani Bowler Dharmendrasinh Jadeja Bowler Arpit Vasavada Bowler Aditya Jadeja Bowler Yuvrajsinh Dodiya Bowler

Saurashtra Team Form

Saurashtra faced a draw in their last game. They scored pretty well but their bowling order were also punished with a shower of runs.

Maharashtra Player List

Ashok Menaria (c), Himanshu Rana, Ankit Kumar, Mayank Shandilya, Yashu Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Dinesh Bana, Rohit Sharma, Sarvesh Rohilla, Aman Kumar, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yuvraj Singh, Amit Rana

Predicted Playing XI

Yuvraj Singh Batter Ankit Kumar Batter Himanshu Rana Batter Ashok Menaria (C) Batter Rohit Sharma Wicket-keeper Nishant Sindhu All-rounder Rahul Tewatia Bowler Sumit Kumar Bowler Harshal Patel Bowler Anshul Kamboj Bowler Amit Rana Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra has been in tremendous form considering their run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Maharashtra vs Saurashtra Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes between Maharashtra and Saurashtra, the tally is tied at 1-1.

Saurashtra Won: 1

Maharashtra Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 3

Maharashtra vs Saurashtra Betting Odds

Maharashtra met Haryana in their last Ranji game but the game ended up in a draw. Haryana batted first and secured 195 runs in the first innings. Maharashtra replied with 194 runs, trailing by a single run. Haryana compiled another 211 runs in the second innings. However, the designated time elapsed before the end of Maharashtra’s second innings, who had scored 96/2 by the end of the game. Pradeep Dadhe was the highlight from Maharashtra’s bowling line-up with 5 wickets. Ankit Bawne scored an unbeaten 50 in the 2nd innings.

On the other hand, Saurashtra met with Services in the last game that ended up in a draw. Both the sides played a single inning with a soaring score in both those innings. Services scored 536 runs while batting whereas Saurashtra scored 462 runs in the game. There were many notable batting performances from Saurashtra. Arpit Vasadeva (71), Cheteshwar Pujara (91), Vishvaraj Jadeja (88) were the top scorers from the side. Whereas Dharmendrasinh Jadeja was the top wicket taker with 3 picks in the game.

Maharashtra vs Saurashtra Top Batters

Cheteshwar Pujara to be the top batter for Saurashtra

Cheteshwar Pujara has an experience of over 260 First-class games. He gave an apt representation of his skill as he scored 91 runs in the last game against Services. He has scored a total of 535 runs in 6 innings at an average of 107.00. He is also the second highest run-scorer of the team.

Ankit Bawne to be Maharashtra's top batter

Ankit Bawne is the top run-scorer from Maharashtra. He has scored 376 runs in 6 innings at an average of 75.20. He scored 50* in his last outing.

Maharashtra vs Saurashtra Top Bowlers

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja to be the top bowler for Saurashtra

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja is the top bowler from Saurashtra. He picked a total of 13 wickets in 6 innings and has an economy rate of 2.40 in the competition. He picked 10 wickets in his last outing.

Hitesh Walunj to be the top bowler for Maharashtra

Hitesh Walunj is the bowling backbone of the team. He has picked 22 wickets in 8 games and possesses an economy rate of 2.51.