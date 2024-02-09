Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Match Prediction MAH 57 % Chance of Winning VID 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Maharashtra and Vidarbha are poised to take on each other at the Ranji Trophy from February 9 to February 12, 2024. They will meet at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, at 9:30 A.M IST.

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Chances of Winning

Maharashtra lost their second match of the season so far at the hands of Saurashtra in their previous outing. The latter won the toss and elected to bat first, wanting to set the target and maintain an advantage over the opposition. It seemed to work well in their favor considering they amassed 202 runs in the first innings, while their bowling unit managed to limit Maharashtra’s scoring and kept them down to 159 runs. Saurashtra batted once again and extended their lead further, having scored 169 additional runs in their second innings. Maharashtra failed to chase it down as they got bowled out for 164 runs, losing by a mere 48 runs.

Vidarbha drew their last encounter against Rajasthan despite having won the toss. They chose to field first and allow Rajasthan to set the target, which prompted them to accumulate a total of 432 runs in the first innings. Vidarbha retaliated by scoring 391 runs but, unfortunately, their allotted time was up and the match was drawn.

Maharashtra chance of winning - 57%

Vidarbha chance of winning - 43%

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Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Betting Tips

Ankit Bawne is Maharashtra’s top contributor with the bat, having amassed 435 runs in eight innings so far. He leads by quite a margin as the second highest run scorer is Kedar Jadhav, their skipper, with 312 runs in six innings. Hitesh Walunj leads their bowling attack with a whopping 36 wickets to his credit, followed by Pradeep Dadhe who has captured 16 wickets in ten innings.

Atharva Taide, Vidarbha’s opening batsman, stands as their leading run scorer with 267 runs in five innings which is inclusive of two half-centuries and a century. Karun Nair and skipper Akshay Wadkar have also made valuable contributions of 247 runs and 241 runs, respectively. On the bowling front, Aditya Thakare is their leading wicket-taker with 23 wickets while Aditya Sarwate trails closely behind with 21 wickets to his credit.

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The home side went head-to-head against Jharkhand in the last match held here, wherein the former elected to field first. Although Jharkhand scored 403 runs in the first innings, Maharashtra took advantage of home soil and amassed 601 runs. Jharkhand added 167 runs to their original tally but the match was ultimately drawn. However, considering the advantage that chasing seemed to offer, the toss winner could be prompted to field first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests sunny conditions in Pune with no chance of precipitation. The temperature is predicted to be around 33 degrees Celsius.

Maharashtra Player List

Kedar Jadhav (c), Ankit Bawne, Nikhil Naik, Naushad Shaikh, Vicky Ostwal, Prashant Solanki, Satyajeet Bachhav, OM Bhosale, Pradeep Dadhe, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Azim Kazi, Vishant More, Ashay Palkar, Dhanraj Shinde, Siddhesh Veer, Hitesh Walunj, Onkar Khatpe, Pavan Shah, Kaushal Tambe, Siddharth Mhatre, Taranjitsingh Dhillon.

Predicted Playing XI

Kaushal Tambe All-rounder OM Bhosale Batter Ankit Bawne Batter Siddharth Mhatre Batter Vishant More Wicket-keeper Azim Kazi Batter Kedar Jadhav (C) All-rounder Dhanraj Shinde Batter Taranjitsingh Dhillon Bowler Hitesh Walunj Bowler Pradeep Dadhe Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra has experienced a mixed bag of results and their form remains rather inconsistent. However, they could overcome Vidarbha in the next game.

Vidarbha Player List

Akshay Wadkar (c), Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Faiz Fazal, Karun Nair, Mohit Kale, Sanjay Raghunath, Shubham Dubey, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Siddhesh Wath, Aditya Thakare, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Sarwate, Lalit Yadav, Jitesh Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide Batter Dhruv Shorey Batter Yash Rathod Batter Karun Nair All-rounder Mohit Kale Batter Akshay Wadkar (C) Wicket-keeper Harsh Dubey Bowler Aditya Sarwate Bowler Darshan Nalkande Bowler Umesh Yadav Bowler Aditya Thakare Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha has been in brilliant shape as they occupy the top spot in the standings, having won three out of five matches so far.

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Head-to-Head

In their previous five matches against each other, Maharashtra has emerged victorious twice while Vidarbha won on one occasion. Their last two matches concluded in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Maharashtra - 2

Vidarbha - 1

Draw - 2

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Betting Odds

Akshay Wadkar to score a half-century against Maharashtra

Akshay Wadkar, Vidarbha’s skipper and wicket-keeper batsman, has been performing incredibly well. In seven innings, he has amassed 241 runs and achieved four half-centuries during the process. In their previous match against Rajasthan, he amassed a half-century with 59 runs off 114 deliveries. Moreover, in the First Class format, he has accumulated 2747 runs in 67 innings, including 14 half-centuries and eight centuries. Considering his recent form, he could be relied upon to score yet another half-century.

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Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Best Batters

Ankit Bawne to be Maharahstra’s Best Batter

Ankit Bawne is Maharashtra’s top run scorer at the moment with 435 runs in eight innings. He was their only consistent batter against Saurashtra, wherein he scored 34 runs from 43 deliveries in the first innings and 25 runs off 27 balls in the second innings. Given his reliability, he could be expected to emerge as their leading batsman.

Akshay Wadkar to be Vidarbha’s Best Batter

Akshay Wadkar has been mighty impressive this season as he has amassed 241 runs in seven innings so far. He achieved his fourth half-century of the season against Rajasthan, having scored 59 runs off 114 deliveries. Considering his consistency with the bat, there is a good possibility he could be their standout batsman in the forthcoming match.

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Best Bowlers

Hitesh Walunj to be Maharashtra’s Best Bowler

Hitesh Walunj has been nothing short of sensational with 36 wickets to his credit in just ten innings so far. He was absolutely incredible in both innings against Saurashtra, having captured six wickets in the first innings and eight more in the following innings. He could be relied upon to remain their premier bowler in the next game as well.

Aditya Sarwate to be Vidarbha’s Best Bowler

Aditya Sarwate is currently Vidarbha’s second highest wicket-taker, having captured 21 wickets in just nine innings so far. In their sole innings against Rajasthan, he delivered 28 overs, conceded 83 runs and bowled six maidens, resulting in an economy rate of 2.96. He also bagged two wickets along the way. He could be anticipated to be their premier bowler in the next match.