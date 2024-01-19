Manipur vs Haryana Match Prediction MANP 1 % Chance of Winning HAR 99 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.002 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Manipur and Haryana will clash in the next Elite Group A fixture of the Ranji Trophy 2024. The game is scheduled to be played at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad on January 19, 2024. The game will begin at 9:30 AM IST. Ahead of the game, let’s get to know about the fixture and the competing teams.

Manipur vs Haryana Chance of Winning

Manipur reached the plate group final in the previous edition of the competition. They stood third in the plate group with three wins and a loss. That pushed them to compete against the Elite Group members in this year’s Ranji Trophy. However, the team has a long way to go as they lost both the games in the current competition. With that, they are placed at the 8th place of the Elite Group A with a net run rate of -1.177. They will look to redeem themselves in the competition.

On the other hand, Haryana finished near the bottom of the Group A table last year. This led them to an early knock-out in the competition. They were to face Rajasthan in the first game of the season this year but the game could not be completed due to bad weather conditions at Rohtak. Although the team made a comeback with a strong win against Saurashtra in their last outing. With a win and a draw, they are placed third in their group table with 7 points and a net run rate of +0.049.

Manipur's chance of winning: 1%

Haryana’s chance of winning: 99%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Manipur vs Haryana Betting Tips

Haryana to score high before 1st dismissal

Haryana has a strong batting order in the current competition. They played a single game in the competition where the openers posted the score of 35 runs in the 1st innings of the game. Vedant Bhardwaj and Ankit Kumar opened for the side and amassed a respectable score for their opening partnership. Moreover, this betting tip inclines more on the bowling order of Manipur. Manipur has a very weak bowling order and managed to leak 24 & 57 runs before they picked their first wicket in both their games respectively. This indicates their tendency to concede a lot of runs in the next game. That said, Haryana will be expected to score high before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the next game.

Manipur vs Haryana Toss Prediction

The pitch at the ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad is a balanced pitch. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 13 matches is 235 runs. The pitch at the ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad is a balanced one with decent assistance for both batters and bowlers on offer. The team winning the toss may decide to bat or bowl depending on the ground conditions today.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover between 15 to 26 degrees Celsius on the match day. There is no possibility of rain on the match-day and the skies will remain mostly sunny.

Manipur Player List

Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (c), Ahmed Shah, Al Bashid Muhammed, Basir Rahman, Bikash Singh, Bidash Chingakham, Johnson Singh, L Kishan Singha, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Lamabam Singh, Kishan Thokchom, Kangabam Priyojit, Rex Rajkumar, Prafullomani Singh, Sultan Karim, Laishram Robertson

Predicted Playing XI

Prafullomani Singh Wicket-keeper Karnajit Yumnam Batter Nitesh Sedai All-rounder Johnson Singh Batter Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (C) Batter Rex Rajkumar All-rounder L Kishan Singha Bowler Bikash Singh Bowler Bishworjit Konthoujam Bowler Lamabam Singh Bowler Basir Rahman Batter

Manipur Team Form

It would take a monumental effort for Manipur to overcome Haryana in their next game. They pale in comparison and do not seem to be in a position to secure a victory.

Haryana Player List

Ashok Menaria (c), Himanshu Rana, Ankit Kumar, Mayank Shandilya, Yashu Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Dinesh Bana, Rohit Sharma, Sarvesh Rohilla, Aman Kumar, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yuvraj Singh, Amit Rana

Predicted Playing XI

Yuvraj Singh Batter Ankit Kumar Batter Himanshu Rana Batter Ashok Menaria (C) Batter Rohit Sharma Wicket-keeper Nishant Sindhu All-rounder Rahul Tewatia Bowler Sumit Kumar Bowler Harshal Patel Bowler Anshul Kamboj Bowler Amit Rana Bowler

Haryana Team Form

Haryana has been in tremendous form after their victory against Saurashtra in the last game.

Manipur vs Haryana Head-to-Head Record

Haryana and Manipur have never contested in the format. Manipur will however go in as underdogs in the upcoming fixture.

Manipur Won: 0

Haryana Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Manipur vs Haryana Betting Odds

Manipur went against Vidarbha in the last game and were overwhelmed with the level of competition. They could only post 75 & 65 runs respectively in the two innings. There were no impactful innings from the batters. They let Vidarbha score 230 runs in their innings. Manipur could never recover from that score and lost the game by an innings and 90 runs. L Kishan Singha was the top bowler with 4 wickets in the game.

Haryana faced Saurashtra in their previous outing. Against all the odds, they managed to snatch the victory between the sides. Saurashtra batted first and scored 145 runs. In response, Haryana mustered 200 runs in their 1st innings. The game moved forward as Saurashtra posted 220 runs in the second innings. It was a tough challenge but Haryana managed to post 168 runs, winning the game by 4 wickets. Jayant Yadav and Nishant Sindhu were the top bowlers with 6 wickets each in the game. Ankit Yadav posted 74 runs in the first innings whereas Himanshu Rana was far too behind with the score of 70 runs in the same innings.

Manipur vs Haryana Test ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, null Manipur Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 21.00 Bet Now! Haryana Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.002 Bet Now!

Manipur vs Haryana Top Batters

Bikash Singh to be the top batter for Manipur

There has not been any impressive batting innings from Manipur. However, Bikash Singh has decent First-class career numbers. He averages 31.40 in the format and will be expected to score runs in the next game. He scored 21 runs in 2 innings for the team.

Ankit Kumar to be Haryana's top batter

Ankit Kumar was terrific last season and managed to score 476 runs at an average of 52.88. He has 88 runs in 3 innings at an average of 29.33. He smashed 74 runs in the 1st innings of his previous outing.

Manipur vs Haryana Top Bowlers

Bishworjit Konthoujam to be the top bowler for Manipur

Bishworjit Konthoujam was Manipur’s top wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, having captured nine wickets in seven innings. He has picked 6 wickets in 2 games and possesses an economy rate of 2,61 in the competition. He picked 2 wickets in the last game. He could remain their standout bowler in the upcoming match.

Nishant Sindhu to be the top bowler for Haryana

Nishant Sindhu is a promising bowler from the ranks of Haryana in the team. He picked 15 wickets in 10 innings for Haryana last season. He picked 6 wickets in the last game all alone.