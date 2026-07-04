Manipur vs Mizoram Match Prediction

Manipur will take on Mizoram in their fourth match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the action will begin from 9:30 AM IST from 3rd January.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Manipur lost two out of three games so far in this season. Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh rattled them by eight wickets and played a draw with Bihar. On the other hand, Mizoram has won a match against Arunachal Pradesh. They suffered defeat against Meghalaya and Sikkim in a close encounter. Mizoram managed to reach 252 runs against Meghalaya in the first inning and restricted them to 171 runs. Meghalaya bowled beautifully and stopped Mizoram on 216 in the second innings and chased down the target with two wickets to spare.

In the previous season, Manipur won against Arunachal Pradesh, drew with Mizoram, and lost to Sikkim whereas, Mizoram played a draw against Bihar and Manipur and lost to Nagaland.

Manipur vs Mizoram Match Chance of Winning

Manipur’s confidence would be on top as they are coming after defeating Arunachal Pradesh by eight wickets. Batting first Arunachal Pradesh scored 233 runs in the first inning. They were struggling after losing four wickets on 40 runs but contribution from lower order helped them to post 233 runs on the board. In reply, Manipur reached 287 runs and didn’t allow them to make any comeback.

Mizoram lost to Sikkim by four wickets in their last match against Sikkim. Mizoram skipper Taruwar Kohli smashed half centuries in both innings but it wasn’t enough for them to finish the crossing line. Along with Kohli, Opening batter Zothanzuala scored 48 runs.

Our Prediction

Manipur is more likely to emerge victorious in this contest. Both the batting and bowling department of Manipur has done well in the last game and it will be a tough task for Mizoram to stop them. The Young campaigner L Kishan Singha has been very effective in both departments. He took eight wickets in the last game and scored crucial 58 runs in the first inning. For Mizoram, except for their skipper, Avinash Yadav has been effective in the bowling unit. He took a five wicket haul in the first inning at an economy rate of 3.38. Also Manipur has dominated in the last three games against Mizoram and it would be a good opportunity for them to continue their winning streak.

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Manipur vs Mizoram Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Manipur started their campaign with an emphatic win over Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 25 runs, but they played a draw against Mizoram in their second match and lost to Sikkim by 190 runs in their last game.

Mizoram started their campaign with two draws in two matches and lost to Nagaland in their last game. They finished at sixth position in the point table of the Plate group.

With Changes in the format to avoid one-sided games, both teams are placed in the Plate Group and they have equal chances to impress everyone with their game. Manipur might have lost their first game but they made a comeback. First they settled with a draw against Bihar and then defeated Arunachal Pradesh by eight wickets and they have a good chance of finishing in top-two in the point table.

Manipur vs Mizoram Toss Prediction

Gujarat defeated Jammu & Kashmir in the last game played at this venue. After electing to bat first, Gujarat scored 307 runs in the first inning and after that Jammu & Kashmir bundled out at 135 and couldn’t recover after that. Spectators can expect a cracking game of cricket between both teams. The forecast before the game is ideal and the team winning the toss would like to bat first and take advantage of the condition.

Weather Report

During this match, the sun is predicted to shine brightly in Ahmedabad. The temperature would hover around 25 to 30 degree celsius and the wind appears to blow at 10 to 17 km/hr.

Manipur Player List

Manipur Squad:

Karnajit Yumnam, Basir Rahman, Prafullomani Singh, Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (c), Johnson Singh, Kangabam Singh, Ronald Longjam, Rex Rajkumar, L Kishan Singha, Pheiroijam Singh, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Ahmed Shah, Bikash Singh, Najarul Islam, Kishan Thokchom

Manipur Predicted XI

Karnajit Yumnam Batsman Basir Rahman Batsman Prafullomani Singh (wk) Batsman and Wicket Keeper Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (c) Batsman Johnson Singh Batsman Kangabam Singh All-rounder Ronald Longjam All-rounder Rex Rajkumar All-rounder L Kishan Singha All-rounder Pheiroijam Singh Bowler Bishworjit Konthoujam Bowler

Manipur Team Form

Manipur’s confidence would be on top as they are coming after defeating Arunachal Pradesh by eight wickets. Batting first Arunachal Pradesh scored 233 runs in the first inning. They were struggling after losing four wickets on 40 runs but contribution from lower order helped them to post 233 runs on the board. In reply, Manipur reached 287 runs and didn’t allow them to make any comeback.

Mizoram Player List

Mizoram squad:

Zothanzuala, Lalhruaizela, Taruwar Kohli (c), Jehu Anderson, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Joseph Lalthankhuma, Vikash Kumar, Avinash Yadav, Remruat Dika Ralte, Naveen Gurung, G Lalbiakvela, Bobby Zothansanga, Rinsangzela Hmamte, Rosiamliana Ralte, Lalrinchhana.

Mizoram Predicted XI:

Zothanzuala Batsman Lalhruaizela Batsman Taruwar Kohli (c) All-rounder Jehu Anderson Batsman Shreevats Goswami (wk) Batsman and Wicket Keeper Joseph Lalthankhuma Batsman Vikash Kumar Batsman Avinash Yadav All-rounder Remruatdika Ralte All-rounder Naveen Gurung Bowler G Lalbiakvela Bowler

Mizoram Team Form

Mizoram suffered a defeat in their last game against Sikkim. Half of the time they were into the game but lost the plot in the second inning where they failed to capitalise on the lead. The Taruwar Kohli-led side seems balanced, as he performed with both bat and ball in the last game and was Man of the Match against Meghalaya. Mizoram bowling attack looks lethal with the inclusion of Avinash Yadav in the squad, he took 11 wickets against Meghalaya and a fifer in the last game against Sikkim.

Manipur vs Mizoram Head to Head

Manipur holds the upper hand in head-to-head encounters. In the last three games, Manipur has defeated Mizoram twice and one game resulted in a draw.

Manipur vs Mizoram Betting Odds

Manipur to win

Manipur is most likely to win this contest of the Plate Group. The last time both teams met, it resulted in a draw. Manipur top order is in red hot form and they showed their class against Arunachal Pradesh in the last game. For Mizoram, they have too many things to ponder about, their major concern would be their batting department. They will be expecting some extra effort from their batsmen except for Shreevats Goswami and Taruwar Kohli who are contributing most of the runs in the team total.

Manipur vs Mizoram Top Team Batsman

Ronald Longjam to be Manipur’s top batter

Ronald Longjam made his debut in this season against Sikkim and impressed everyone with his batting. In the first game against Sikkim when wickets were falling around him, he kept his calm and scored 41 runs in 71 balls. When he came to bat in the second inning, he seemed more determined. Longjam took his time to complete his first half century, it came in 198 balls. Before he could have converted it into a big knock, he was run out. His last outing against Arunachal Pradesh wasn’t as good as Sikkim’s but he would definitely look to score more runs against Mizoram.

Taruwar Kohli to be Mizoram’s top batter

Taruwar Kohli has been one man army for his team. He scored 94 runs in the first inning against Sikkim but didn’t get any assistance from other batsmen. He again smashed a half century in the second innings but that went in vain as they lost it by four wickets. Mizoram skipper was outstanding with the bat against Meghalaya as well. He scored 123 runs and kept his team in the game. The inform batter would look to make most of his form and provide stability once again. Overall, the former Rajasthan Royals batsman has scored 4337 runs in 52 matches at an average of 54.21. He has 13 centuries and 17 half centuries in his first class career.

Manipur vs Mizoram Top Team Bowlers

Pheiroijam Singh to be Manipur’s top bowler

The 16-year-old made his debut against Sikkim in this season and gave a sensational performance in the first inning of the game. He took nine wickets in the first inning at an economy rate of 3.13 that became his best figure. In the last match against Arunachal Pradesh, Singh took three wickets and contributed in a famous win for his side. The Manipur team and their fans would be expecting from him to repeat something similar to that against Mizoram in Ahmedabad.

Avinash Yadav to be Mizoram’s top bowler

The 36-year-old, left arm-spinner of Mizoram gave a sensational performance in the first game. He took a fifer in the last game against Sikkim and will be a headache for Mizoram’s batter. Yadav featured in 35 games and had 105 wickets to his name, his economy is also impressive as it’s below 3.