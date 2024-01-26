Manipur vs Rajasthan Match Prediction MANP 1 % Chance of Winning RAJ 99 % Registration Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.001 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Manipur and Rajasthan are going to clash in the Ranji Trophy from January 26 to January 29, 2023. Their encounter will be played at Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad, and it is scheduled to commence at 9:30 A.M IST.

Manipur vs Rajasthan Chances of Winning

Manipur were left absolutely speechless in their previous match against Haryana, despite having won the toss. They elected to field first and allowed Haryana to set the target which, in hindsight, turned out to be a massive mistake as they went on to amass 508 runs and only lost three wickets in the process. Manipur was in no position to retaliate and they ended up scoring a mere 77 runs in their first innings. Following on, they added just 93 runs to their tally and lost by an innings and 338 runs.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, bested Maharashtra in their previous outing. They won the toss and opted to field first, while Maharashtra posted a total of 189 runs. Rajasthan chased it down with ease and established a lead with 270 runs on the board, to which Maharashtra responded with 184 runs. However, it was not nearly enough to keep Rajasthan at bay as they chased it down with all ten wickets still in hand.

Manipur chance of winning - 1%

Rajasthan chance of winning - 99%

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Manipur vs Rajasthan Betting Tips

Manipur’s squad has been underwhelming to say the least considering they have participated in three matches so far and no batsman has surpassed the 100-run milestone yet. Their top run scorer at the moment is Kangabam Priyojit, their all-rounder, with 80 runs in four innings, followed by Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam, their skipper, who has amassed 79 runs in six innings. On the bowling front, L Kishan Singha has captured eight wickets in three innings while Bishworjit Konthoujam has bagged six wickets.

Rajasthan’s opening batsmen, Yash Kothari and Abhijeet Tomar, are the top two run scorers of the team and are nearly tied with 140 runs and 139 runs, respectively. Shubham Sharma is next in line with 107 runs in two innings, including two half-centuries. Aniket Choudhary is their leading wicket-taker with seven wickets in four innings, followed closely by Kukna Ajay Singh who has amassed six wickets in three innings.

Manipur vs Rajasthan Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad. The last match held here was between Karnataka and Mizoram during the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The latter won the toss and elected to bat first and set the target. However, they could only muster 124 runs in 50 overs, to which Karnataka retaliated by completing the match in 17.1 overs, winning by a margin of six wickets with 197 balls left unused. Taking this result into account, the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to field first and chase down the total.

Weather Report

The weather at Ahmedabad is expected to be mostly cloudy with no chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to be around 27 degrees Celsius.

Manipur Player List

Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (c), Basir Rahman, Bikash Singh, Johnson Singh, L Kishan Singha, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Lamabam Singh, Kishan Thokchom, Kangabam Priyojit, Rex Rajkumar, Prafullomani Singh, Ronald Longjam, Narisingh Yadav, Nitesh Sedai, Karnajit Yumnam.

Predicted Playing XI

Karnajit Yumnam Batter Narisingh Yadav Batter Nitesh Sedai All-rounder Johnson Singh Batter Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (C) Batter Kangabam Priyojit All-rounder Prafullomani Singh Wicket-keeper L Kishan Singha Bowler Kishan Thokchom Bowler Bishworjit Konthoujam Bowler Rex Rajkumar Bowler

Manipur Team Form

Manipur’s form has been lackluster and they have not shown any indication of improvement. It would take a monumental effort on their part to overcome a formidable team like Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Player List

Deepak Hooda (c), Kunal Singh Rathore, Abhijeet Tomar, Mahipal Lomror, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Arafat Khan, Sahil Dhiwan, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Samarpit Joshi, Ram Chouhan, Karan Lamba, Manav Suthar, Ramnivas Golada, Kamlesh Patel, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Shubham Sharma, Kukna Ajay Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Abhijeet Tomar Batter Yash Kothari Batter Karan Lamba Batter Deepak Hooda (C) Batter Mahipal Lomror All-rounder Kunal Singh Rathore Wicket-keeper Shubham Sharma All-rounder Kukna Ajay Singh Bowler Arafat Khan Bowler Aniket Choudhary Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Rajasthan Team Form

Rajasthan encountered their first win of the season against a comparable rival, Maharashtra. They seem to be on an upward trajectory and are likely to achieve a landslide victory over Manipur.

Manipur vs Rajasthan Head-to-Head

Manipur and Rajasthan are going to meet in the Ranji Trophy for the first time and, therefore, no head-to-head history exists between the teams.

Manipur vs Rajasthan Betting Odds

Rajasthan to have a better opening partnership than Manipur

Manipur’s openers, Karnajit Yumnam and Narisingh Yadav, did not contribute much to the opening stand in their previous match against Haryana, wherein they scored five runs together in the first innings and only collaborated for four runs in their second innings. Rajasthan, on the other hand, displayed a significantly better opening partnership in their last match against Maharashtra. Abhijeet Tomar and Yash Kothari, Rajasthan’s opening duo, added 12 runs to the first wicket during the first innings. In the second innings, however, they achieved a partnership of 106 runs and scored the winning runs for the team. They could be expected to accumulate a better first wicket partnership than Manipur’s openers.

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Manipur vs Rajasthan Best Batters

Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam to be Manipur’s Best Batter

Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam, Manipur’s skipper, achieved his first half-century this season in their previous match against Haryana. He scored just 14 runs from 17 deliveries in the first innings, but went on to amass exactly 50 runs from 70 deliveries in the following innings. He is their second highest run scorer with 79 runs in six innings and can be expected to emerge as their top batsman.

Abhijeet Tomar to be Rajasthan’s Best Batter

Abhijeet Tomar, Rajasthan’s opening batsman, is their second highest run scorer at the moment with 139 runs in four innings. In their previous match against Maharashtra, he got out for a mere 13 runs from 33 deliveries. However, he amassed a half-century in the second innings of the match with 53 runs from 89 deliveries. He could be anticipated to remain their leading batsman.

Manipur vs Rajasthan Best Bowlers

L Kishan Singha to be Manipur’s Best Bowler

L Kishan Singha stands as Manipur’s leading wicket-taker with eight wickets in three innings. Against Haryana, he delivered 29 overs, conceded 132 runs and captured one wicket, translating to an economy rate of 4.55. There is a good possibility he could remain their top bowler in the upcoming match.

Kukna Ajay Singh to be Rajasthan’s Best Bowler

Kukna Ajay Singh is Rajasthan’s second highest wicket-taker with six wickets in three innings. He was incredible against Maharashtra in their previous match, wherein he claimed five wickets in 19 overs during the first innings, and added one more wicket to the tally in the next innings. He is also highly economical given that his overall economy rate stands at 3.02. He could continue to remain as Rajasthan’s premier bowler.