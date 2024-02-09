Manipur vs Services Match Prediction MANP 1 % Chance of Winning SER 99 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.005 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Manipur will take on Services in their sixth Elite Group A match of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 at the ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad on Friday, February 9. The match is scheduled to start from 9:30 AM IST.

Manipur vs Services Chance of Winning

Services are red hot favourites to beat Manipur in their sixth Elite Group A match of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24. Services have lost one of their last five matches till date, in complete contrast to Manipur who have lost each of their five games.

Manipur have not only lost each of their five games, but hammered by an innings margin on each occasion. In their last match against Jharkhand, they lost by an innings and 102 runs.

Services, on the other hand, lost their first match against Vidarbha but have bounced back since then. They played three consecutive draws before beating Haryana in their last encounter.

There is no match between the quality of two teams and Haryana look set for a big win.

Manipur chance of winning - 1%

Services chance of winning - 99%

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Manipur vs Services Betting Tips

Prafullomani Singh has the chance of emerging as the leading run-scorer for Manipur. He has scored 412 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 25.75. He has scores of 31, 4, 9 and 15 in his last four innings. Overall, he has scored 751 runs in his 20-match first-class career at an average of 21.45.

Ravi Chauhan has hit two hundreds in the season so far. He scored 107 runs against Rajasthan, and 158 against Jharkhand. However, he scored 0, 3 and 0 in his last three innings, but would look to bounce back in the upcoming outing. He has scored 2657 runs in 50 matches at an average of 31.63.

Manipur vs Services Toss Prediction

In the last match at the venue, Manipur elected to field first but lost the match to Haryana. In the first match at the venue this season, Vidarbha opted to field and thrashed Manipur. Team winning the toss, is expected to field once again.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Ahmedabad on Friday, February 9. With a humidity level of 26 percent, the temperature will hover around 28 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue is expected to be close to 13 km/h.

Manipur Player List

Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (c), Ahmed Shah, Al Bashid Muhammed, Basir Rahman, Bikash Singh, Bidash Chingakham, Johnson Singh, L Kishan Singha, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Lamabam Singh, Kishan Thokchom, Kangabam Priyojit, Rex Rajkumar, Prafullomani Singh, Sultan Karim, Laishram Robertson

Manipur Predicted Playing XI

Bishworjit Konthoujam Batter L Keishangbam (CAP) Batter Prafullomani Singh Wicketkeeper-batter Johnson Singh Batter Ronald Longjam Batter K Priyojit Singh All-rounder Basir Rahman All-rounder Ajay Lamabam Singh Bowler Kishan Singha Bowler Kishan Thokchom All-rounder Sultan Karim Bowler

Manipur Recent Form

Manipur have lost each of their five matches this season by an innings margin. Manipur lost to Jharkhand by an innings and 102 runs in their last match. Maharashtra defeated them by an innings and 69 runs in their first match.

Services Player List

Ashok Menaria (c), Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Rahul Tewatia, Sanjay Pahal, Jayant Yadav, Vedant Bhardwaj, Ajit Chahal, Kapil Hooda, Aman Kumar, Mayank Shandilya, Harshal Patel.

Services Predicted Playing XI

Shubham Rohilla Batter Ravi Chauhan Batter Anshul Gupta Batter Vikas Hathwala Batter Rajat Paliwal (CAP) Batter LS Kumar (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Pulkit Narang Batter Arjun Sharma Bowler Poonam Punia Bowler Varun Choudhary Bowler Raj Bahadur Bowler

Services Recent Form

Services lost their first match against Vidarbha by seven wickets. They settled for a draw thrice thereafter against Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Saurashtra. Services won against Haryana by one wicket in their last match.

Manipur vs Services Head-to-Head Record

Manipur and Services have not played against each other till date.

Manipur vs Services Betting Odds

Services opening partnership to be over 19.5

Services openers Shubham Rohilla and Ravi Chauhan partnered for seven runs only in the first innings of their last match against Haryana. They partnered for two runs in the second innings. Rohilla scored a hundred in the second-last match against Saurashtra but his opening partner Chauhan was dismissed for a duck. The partnership between them in the only innings against them played in the match, accounted for three runs only. In the third-last match against Jharkhand, Rohilla and Tanwar partnered for 83 runs in their only outing in the match. The duo partnered for 33 runs in the only innings against Rajasthan. Manipur have lost each of their five matches by an innings margin, and this proves that their bowling unit is extremely weak. Therefore, Services openers have a great chance of scoring over 19 runs together in the match.

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Manipur vs Services Top Batters

Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam to be the top batter for Manipur

Manipur batter Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam has shown good form this season. The 26-year-old right-hand batter has hit a fifty in each of his last three matches. He has featured in 18 first-class matches and scored 922 runs at an average of 29.74. The last 10 matches have seen him score 679 runs at an average of 37.72.

Rajat Paliwal to be the top batter for Services

Experienced Rajat Paliwal has scored heavily in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season. He has scored 86, 14, 44, 111, 108*, 14 and 84 in his last seven innings. Paliwal has featured in 91 first-class matches and scored 6081 runs at an average of 45.38. The 32-year-old has 18 first-class hundreds to his name.

Manipur vs Services Top Bowlers

L Kishan Singha to be the top bowler for Manipur

Left-arm spinner L Kishan Singha will aim to impress once again in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24. He picked two wickets in his last outing against Jharkhand. In his first outing against Maharashtra, he picked three wickets and followed it up with four wickets against Vidarbha. He got the chance to bowl only once in each of their last five matches. He has picked 72 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 23.80. The last 10 matches have seen him pick 51 wickets.

Pulkit Narang to be the top bowler for Services

Off-spinner Pulkit Narang picked eight wickets including a five wickets haul in his last outing against Haryana. The 29-year-old was recently part of the India A squad for the unofficial Test against England Lions. He has picked 90 wickets in 30 matches at an average of 27.80. The last eight matches have seen him pick 30 wickets at a strike rate of 57.7.