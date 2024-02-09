Manipur vs Services Match Prediction
MANP
1%
Chance of Winning
SER
99%
Test
ADSA Railways Cricket Ground
Facts:
- Services batter Rajat Paliwal has scored 723 runs in his last 10 matches.
- Manipur pacer Bishworjit Konthoujam has picked 29 wickets in his last 10 matches.
- Manipur batter Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam has scored 679 runs in his last 10 matches.
Manipur vs Services Chance of Winning
Services are red hot favourites to beat Manipur in their sixth Elite Group A match of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24. Services have lost one of their last five matches till date, in complete contrast to Manipur who have lost each of their five games.
Manipur have not only lost each of their five games, but hammered by an innings margin on each occasion. In their last match against Jharkhand, they lost by an innings and 102 runs.
Services, on the other hand, lost their first match against Vidarbha but have bounced back since then. They played three consecutive draws before beating Haryana in their last encounter.
There is no match between the quality of two teams and Haryana look set for a big win.
Manipur chance of winning - 1%
Services chance of winning - 99%
Manipur vs Services Betting Tips
Prafullomani Singh has the chance of emerging as the leading run-scorer for Manipur. He has scored 412 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 25.75. He has scores of 31, 4, 9 and 15 in his last four innings. Overall, he has scored 751 runs in his 20-match first-class career at an average of 21.45.
Ravi Chauhan has hit two hundreds in the season so far. He scored 107 runs against Rajasthan, and 158 against Jharkhand. However, he scored 0, 3 and 0 in his last three innings, but would look to bounce back in the upcoming outing. He has scored 2657 runs in 50 matches at an average of 31.63.
Manipur vs Services Toss Prediction
In the last match at the venue, Manipur elected to field first but lost the match to Haryana. In the first match at the venue this season, Vidarbha opted to field and thrashed Manipur. Team winning the toss, is expected to field once again.
Weather Report
No chances of rain in Ahmedabad on Friday, February 9. With a humidity level of 26 percent, the temperature will hover around 28 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue is expected to be close to 13 km/h.
Manipur Player List
Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (c), Ahmed Shah, Al Bashid Muhammed, Basir Rahman, Bikash Singh, Bidash Chingakham, Johnson Singh, L Kishan Singha, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Lamabam Singh, Kishan Thokchom, Kangabam Priyojit, Rex Rajkumar, Prafullomani Singh, Sultan Karim, Laishram Robertson
Manipur Predicted Playing XI
|
Bishworjit Konthoujam
|
Batter
|
L Keishangbam (CAP)
|
Batter
|
Prafullomani Singh
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Johnson Singh
|
Batter
|
Ronald Longjam
|
Batter
|
K Priyojit Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Basir Rahman
|
All-rounder
|
Ajay Lamabam Singh
|
Bowler
|
Kishan Singha
|
Bowler
|
Kishan Thokchom
|
All-rounder
|
Sultan Karim
|
Bowler
Manipur Recent Form
Manipur have lost each of their five matches this season by an innings margin. Manipur lost to Jharkhand by an innings and 102 runs in their last match. Maharashtra defeated them by an innings and 69 runs in their first match.
Services Player List
Ashok Menaria (c), Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Rahul Tewatia, Sanjay Pahal, Jayant Yadav, Vedant Bhardwaj, Ajit Chahal, Kapil Hooda, Aman Kumar, Mayank Shandilya, Harshal Patel.
Services Predicted Playing XI
|
Shubham Rohilla
|
Batter
|
Ravi Chauhan
|
Batter
|
Anshul Gupta
|
Batter
|
Vikas Hathwala
|
Batter
|
Rajat Paliwal (CAP)
|
Batter
|
LS Kumar (WK)
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Pulkit Narang
|
Batter
|
Arjun Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Poonam Punia
|
Bowler
|
Varun Choudhary
|
Bowler
|
Raj Bahadur
|
Bowler
Services Recent Form
Services lost their first match against Vidarbha by seven wickets. They settled for a draw thrice thereafter against Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Saurashtra. Services won against Haryana by one wicket in their last match.
Manipur vs Services Head-to-Head Record
Manipur and Services have not played against each other till date.
Manipur vs Services Betting Odds
Services opening partnership to be over 19.5
Services openers Shubham Rohilla and Ravi Chauhan partnered for seven runs only in the first innings of their last match against Haryana. They partnered for two runs in the second innings. Rohilla scored a hundred in the second-last match against Saurashtra but his opening partner Chauhan was dismissed for a duck. The partnership between them in the only innings against them played in the match, accounted for three runs only. In the third-last match against Jharkhand, Rohilla and Tanwar partnered for 83 runs in their only outing in the match. The duo partnered for 33 runs in the only innings against Rajasthan. Manipur have lost each of their five matches by an innings margin, and this proves that their bowling unit is extremely weak. Therefore, Services openers have a great chance of scoring over 19 runs together in the match.
Manipur vs Services
Test
ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, null
Manipur vs Services Top Batters
Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam to be the top batter for Manipur
Manipur batter Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam has shown good form this season. The 26-year-old right-hand batter has hit a fifty in each of his last three matches. He has featured in 18 first-class matches and scored 922 runs at an average of 29.74. The last 10 matches have seen him score 679 runs at an average of 37.72.
Rajat Paliwal to be the top batter for Services
Experienced Rajat Paliwal has scored heavily in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season. He has scored 86, 14, 44, 111, 108*, 14 and 84 in his last seven innings. Paliwal has featured in 91 first-class matches and scored 6081 runs at an average of 45.38. The 32-year-old has 18 first-class hundreds to his name.
Manipur vs Services Top Bowlers
L Kishan Singha to be the top bowler for Manipur
Left-arm spinner L Kishan Singha will aim to impress once again in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24. He picked two wickets in his last outing against Jharkhand. In his first outing against Maharashtra, he picked three wickets and followed it up with four wickets against Vidarbha. He got the chance to bowl only once in each of their last five matches. He has picked 72 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 23.80. The last 10 matches have seen him pick 51 wickets.
Pulkit Narang to be the top bowler for Services
Off-spinner Pulkit Narang picked eight wickets including a five wickets haul in his last outing against Haryana. The 29-year-old was recently part of the India A squad for the unofficial Test against England Lions. He has picked 90 wickets in 30 matches at an average of 27.80. The last eight matches have seen him pick 30 wickets at a strike rate of 57.7.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Services
Manipur to win @ 13.00 (Parimatch)
Services to win @ 1.00 (Parimatch)
Parimatch