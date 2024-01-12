Manipur vs Vidarbha Match Prediction MANP 1 % Chance of Winning VID 99 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.001 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Manipur and Vidarbha will lock horns for the first time in the history of the Ranji Trophy on January 12, 2024. Their encounter is going to be played at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad, and it is scheduled to commence at 9:30 A.M IST.

Manipur vs Vidarbha Chances of Winning

Manipur went head-to-head against Maharashtra in their initial match of the 2024 Ranji Trophy. They had nothing to write home about despite having won the toss. They elected to bat first, but it was all to no avail as they amassed 137 runs in the first innings and 114 runs in the follow-on innings. Maharashtra, however, overcame them rather quickly and completed the match in their first innings, having scored 320 runs. They emerged victorious by an innings and 69 runs.

Vidarbha had a favorable outing against Services in their previous match of the season. They lost the toss to Services and were tasked with fielding first. However, they quickly turned things around and established a major advantage over their rivals. They restricted Services to 241 runs in the first innings and allowed them to score 155 runs in the following innings. In their response, they accumulated 219 runs and 178 runs, having lost just three wickets in their second innings. They clinched victory by seven wickets in the end.

Manipur chance of winning - 1%

Vidarbha chance of winning - 99%

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Manipur vs Vidarbha Betting Tips

Manipur’s squad was rather underwhelming in the first match of the season as Kangabam Priyojit leads Manipur’s run charts with 47 runs in two innings. Prafullomani Singh is next in line with 36 runs in two innings. Their bowling department, however, performed quite well considering Bishworjit Konthoujam captured four wickets in a single spell, while L Kishan Singha bagged three wickets.

Sanjay Raghunath, Vidarbha’s opening batsman, showcased a brilliant knock as he accumulated 109 runs in two innings, while includes a half-century. He is miles ahead of the rest of the batting order, given that Karun Nair is the second highest run-getter with 60 runs in two innings. Their bowling unit was particularly impressive as Aditya Thakare captured seven wickets while Umesh Yadav took four wickets in two innings.

Manipur vs Vidarbha Toss Prediction

The match will be held at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad. The last match played at the venue was between Chandigarh and Bihar in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The pitch seems conducive for high scoring considering the former won the toss, opted to field first and went on to score 253/8 in 50 overs. They won by 100 runs in the end. Taking this recent outcome into account, the toss winner of the upcoming match could also be inclined to bat first and avail the advantage.

Weather Report

The weather is predicted to be rather sunny on the day of the match with absolutely no possibility of precipitation. The temperature is likely to be around 28 degrees Celsius.

Manipur Player List

Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (c), Basir Rahman, Bikash Singh, Johnson Singh, L Kishan Singha, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Lamabam Singh, Kishan Thokchom, Kangabam Priyojit, Rex Rajkumar, Prafullomani Singh, Ronald Longjam, Narisingh Yadav, Nitesh Sedai, Karnajit Yumnam.

Predicted Playing XI

Karnajit Yumnam Batter Basir Rahman Batter Nitesh Sedai All-rounder Johnson Singh Batter Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (C) All-rounder Kangabam Priyojit Batter Prafullomani Singh Wicket-keeper Rex Rajkumar Bowler L Kishan Singha Bowler Lamabam Singh Bowler Bishworjit Konthoujam Bowler

Manipur Team Form

Manipur’s form seems to be incredibly lackluster at the moment. It would take a miracle for them to beat Vidarbha given their current form.

Vidarbha Player List

Akshay Wadkar (c), Dhruv Shorey, Faiz Fazal, Karun Nair, Mohit Kale, Sanjay Raghunath, Shubham Dubey, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Siddhesh Wath, Aditya Thakare, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Sarwate, Lalit Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Faiz Fazal Batter Sanjay Raghunath Batter Dhruv Shorey Batter Karun Nair Batter Shubham Dubey Batter Akshay Wadkar (C) Wicket-keeper Aditya Sarwate All-rounder Darshan Nalkande Bowler Umesh Yadav Bowler Akshay Wakhare Bowler Aditya Thakare Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha is in a comfortable spot at the moment with a victory under their belt. They are likely to get past Manipur with no trouble in their next match.

Manipur vs Vidarbha Head-to-Head

Manipur and Vidarbha are set to face each other for the first time in the Ranji Trophy. No head-to-head record has been established between the teams.

Manipur vs Vidarbha Betting Odds

Vidarbha to have a better opening partnership than Manipur

Manipur achieved decent opening partnerships in both their innings against Maharashtra in their previous match. Karnajit Yumnam and Basir Rahman, their opening pair, achieved 15 runs together in the first innings and 31 runs in the second innings. Vidarbha, conversely, had a dismal collaboration in their first innings against Services as their opening duo, Faiz Fazal and Sanjay Raghunath, scored a single run before the death of their partnership. However, in the following innings, they recuperated and achieved 60 runs together before the fall of their first wicket. Considering this, it seems highly likely that Vidarbha could establish a better first wicket partnership than Manipur.

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Manipur vs Vidarbha Best Batters

Kangabam Priyojit to be Manipur’s Best Batter

Kangabam Priyojit was the top batsman for Manipur in their first innings against Maharashtra, having scored 45 runs from 87 deliveries. His performance in the following innings was rather underwhelming, given that he scored just two runs from six balls. However, taking his current form into account, he could be their leading batsman.

Sanjay Raghunath to be Vidarbha’s Best Batter

Sanjay Raghunath, Vidarbha’s opening batter, displayed a subpar performance against Services in the first innings of the game as he scored just 25 runs from 82 deliveries. However, he turned things around in the second innings, considering he went on to amass 84 runs from 180 balls. Given this recent performance, he can be expected to emerge as their top batter once again.

Manipur vs Vidarbha Best Bowlers

Bishworjit Konthoujam to be Manipur’s Best Bowler

Bishworjit Konthoujam delivered an impressive spell against Maharashtra in their previous match of the tournament. In 23 overs, he conceded 77 runs and bowled six maidens, giving him an economy rate of 3.34. He bagged four wickets in the process and can be anticipated to showcase a similar performance in the upcoming match.

Aditya Thakare to be Vidarbha’s Best Bowler

Aditya Thakare emerged as Vidarbha’s top wicket-taker in their first match against Services with seven wickets in two innings. He was immensely consistent considering he bagged three wickets in 21.5 overs during the first innings, and went on to capture four more in the following innings in 17.3 overs. Given his upward trajectory, there is a good chance he could remain their standout bowler in the upcoming match.