Meghalaya vs Hyderabad Match Prediction MEG 1 % Chance of Winning HYD 99 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.23 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the 37th game of the Ranji Trophy 2024, Meghalaya and Hyderabad will clash in a first-class game. The game is scheduled to be played at Meghalaya Cricket Association Cricket Ground, Shillong on January 12, 2024. The game will begin at 9:30 AM IST. Ahead of the game, let’s get to know about the fixture and the competing teams.

Meghalaya vs Hyderabad Chance of Winning

Meghalaya had a fantastic campaign last year and topped the Plate group with four wins and a loss. However, they did not go much further in the competition. They are back in the Plate Group this season. They went against Arunachal Pradesh and managed to win the game. With a win, they are placed at the second place of their group table. The team has 7 points and net run rate of +3.373.

On the other hand, Hyderabad finished at the bottom of their group table last year with no wins in the competition. They were pushed to the Plate Group this year and had a good start in the competition with a win over Nagaland. With a win, Hyderabad (India) are placed at the top of their group table with 7 points and a net run rate of +6.771. They registered a huge win in the last game and will be expected to carry on their momentum.

Meghalaya's chance of winning: 1%

Hyderabad’s chance of winning: 99%

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Meghalaya vs Hyderabad Betting Tips

Hyderabad to score high before 1st dismissal

In their closing game last season, Hyderabad went against 55 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings against Delhi. Coming into this game, Hyderabad scored 8 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st game. Tanmay Agarwal and Rohit Rayudu open for the team and possess spectacular batting skills to carry on a great opening partnership in the next game. Meghalaya have an inexperienced line-up of bowlers in the team and will leak a lot of runs in the next game.

Meghalaya vs Hyderabad Toss Prediction

The pitch of Meghalaya Cricket Association Stadium is generally considered favourable for batters after the ball gets old. Team winning the toss would most probably look to bowl first due to cold and overcast conditions which has been forecasted during the period.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 18 degrees Celsius on the match day. There is no possibility of rain on the match-day and the skies will remain cloudy.

Meghalaya Player List

Raj Biswa (c), Dippu Sangma, Akash Choudhary, Rajesh Bishnoi, Kishan Lyngdoh, Tanmay Mishra, Nakul Verma, Anish Charak, Sanvert Kurkalang, Lakhan Singh, Larry Sangma, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Nafees Siddique, Swarajeet Das, Jaskirat Singh Sachdev.

Predicted Playing XI

Raj Biswa (C) All-rounder Nakul Verma Wicket-keeper Bamanbha Shangpliang Batter Kishan Lyngdoh Batter Tanmay Mishra Batter Jaskirat Singh Sachdev Batter Swarajeet Das Bowler Larry Sangma All-rounder Rajesh Bishnoi Bowler Dippu Sangma Bowler Nafees Siddique Bowler

Meghalaya Team Form

Meghalaya’s form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy was just dismal. However, they were able to win their first game of the season against Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 172 runs.

Hyderabad Player List

Tilak Varma (c), Abhirath Reddy, Chandan Sahani, Rahul Singh Gahlaut, Tanmay Agarwal, Nitesh Reddy, Ravi Teja, Rohit Rayudu, Tanay Thyagarajan, Pragnay Reddy, Chama Milind, Elligaram Sanketh, Kartikeya Kak, Palakodeti Sairam.

Predicted Playing XI

Tanmay Agarwal Batter Rohit Rayudu All-rounder Rahul Singh Gahlaut Batter Tilak Varma (C) Batter Nitesh Reddy Batter Ravi Teja All-rounder Tanay Thyagarajan Bowler Elligaram Sanketh Bowler Pragnay Reddy Wicket-keeper Chama Milind Bowler Kartikeya Kak Bowler

Hyderabad Team Form

Hyderabad started their campaign on a fiery note. They won their last game by an innings and 194 runs.

Meghalaya vs Hyderabad Head-to-Head Record

Hyderabad and Meghalaya have contested once in the format.

Meghalaya Won: 0

Hyderabad Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Meghalaya vs Hyderabad Betting Odds

Meghalaya went against Arunachal Pradesh in their previous outing and their inaugural game of the Ranji Trophy. Arunachal Pradesh batted first and scored 94 runs in the first innings. However, Meghalaya smashed 504 runs in response. There was no coming back for AP who bundled out for 238 runs in the 2nd innings. Meghalaya won the game by an innings and 172 runs. Ram Gurung (132) and Kishan Lyngdoh (268) were the top batters in the game. Whereas Dippu Sangma was terrific with the ball, picking 9 wickets in the game.

Hyderabad entered the tournament and made a statement with a win over Nagaland in the first game. Hyderabad batted first and scored 474 runs in the game. However, their bowling order was far too impressive and dominated the game. Nagaland could only register 153 & 127 runs in the two innings and lost the game by an innings and 194 runs. There were many notable performances in the squad of Hyderabad. Rahul Singh Gahlaut scored 214 runs whereas Tilak Varma scored an unbeaten 100 in the only innings they played. Tanay Thyagarajann picked 8 wickets whereas Chama Milind picked 6 wickets in the game on his own.

As Hyderabad gears up for their next match, their well-rounded performance in both batting and bowling positions them as the stronger side. With players in top form and a convincing victory in their previous game, Hyderabad is poised to continue their winning streak in the upcoming fixture, showcasing their potential as a formidable force in the Ranji Trophy.

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Meghalaya vs Hyderabad Top Batters

Kishan Lyngdoh to be the top batter for Meghalaya

Kishan Lyngdoh will be the top batting pick from Meghalaya in the next game. He scored 347 runs in 12 innings at an average of 31.54 last season for the team. He began his campaign with the score of 268 runs in the last game of the season.

Tanmay Agarwal to be Hyderabad's top batter

Tanmay Agarwal is a terrific batter from Hyderabad. He opens for the team and had a fantastic campaign last year. He scored 562 runs in 14 innings last season at an average of 43.23, including two centuries. He scored 80 runs in the last game.

Meghalaya vs Hyderabad Top Bowlers

Dippu Sangma to be the top bowler for Meghalaya

Dippu Sangma will be the top bowler from Meghalaya in the next game. He picked 11 wickets in the last season for the team. He was pretty impressive in the last game and managed to pick 9 wickets on his own. He will be expected to pick the timely dismissals in the next game.

Tanay Thyagarajann to be the top bowler for Hyderabad

Tanay Thyagarajann is an impressive addition in Hyderabad's bowling order. He was able to pick 8 wickets in his last game against Nagaland. He will be expected to carry on his fantastic momentum in the next game as well.