Meghalaya vs Mizoram Match Prediction

In the Plate Group Semi-final of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Meghalaya and Mizoram will take on each other at the Mangaldoi Sports Association Ground, Ward No 2, Mangaldoi, from February 9, 2024. While Meghalaya finished with 20 points and thus secured the third spot on the points table, Mizoram, with two wins and two losses, finished in the third position on the points table with 15 points.

Meghalaya vs Mizoram Chance of Winning

While Hyderabad were notch above the rest, Meghalaya have managed to secure the second position on the might of their own will - which reflected in their performance throughout. Apart from the loss to Hyderabad, they had wins in three games and one draw to go with the cause.

Mizoram, on the other hand, have been majorly powered by Agni Chopra - son of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and journalist Anupama Chopra - who have sent waves in Indian cricket with his blistering knocks. But overall, Mizoram have failed to sign off on what matters the most - winning consistently.

MEG’s chance of winning is 60%

MIZ’s chance of winning is 40%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Meghalaya vs Mizoram Betting Tips

You know Techi Doria is going to score runs. How do I know? Because he always does. If Doria fails in his pursuit, then Divyanshu Yadav will add more runs to his side. I am also confident that Agni Chopra will continue his magnificent run of form in the Ranji Trophy to land his side a chance of playing the final against, most likely, Hyderabad.

Meghalaya vs Mizoram Match Toss Prediction

The Mangaldoi Sports Association Ground, Ward No 2, Mangaldoi, has hosted a total of 18 first-class matches, with the batting first team scoring an average of 289 runs at the venue. There is also a strong affinity for pacers to do well; mostly, spinners don’t come into play at the venue.

Weather Report

It’s Meghalaya. So the chance of rain interrupting the game is high. There is also a high reason why we may not see the full game. So a point needs to be made here is that - if both sides can’t finish the first innings, then Meghalaya will go through thanks to their higher standing in the group stage.

Meghalaya Player List

Raj Biswa, Larry Sangma, Kishan Lyngdoh (c), Arien Sangma (wk), Swarajeet Das, Akash Choudhary, Anish Charak, Jaskirat Singh, Yogesh Tiwari, Ram Gurung, Aryan Bora, Tarique Siddique, Dippu Sangma, Bijon Dey, Nafees Siddique, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Sanvert Kurkalang, Arbin Singh, Adarsh Joshi

Predicted Playing XI

Raj Biswa Batter Larry Sangma Batter Kishan Lyngdoh Batter Arien Sangma Wicket-keeper Swarajeet Das Batter Akash Choudhary Batter Anish Charak All-rounder Jaskirat Singh Bowler Yogesh Tiwari Bowler Ram Gurung Bowler Aryan Bora Bowler

Meghalaya Team Form

Meghalaya secured three wins from five matches, the only loss came against - Hyderabad. There was no shame in admitting that Hyderabad were notch above the rest in the Plate Group and there was no challenge to be made.

Mizoram Player List

Andrew Vanlalhruaia, Jehu Anderson (wk), Agni Chopra, Mohit Jangra, G Lalbiakvela, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Lalhruaizela, Bobby Zothansanga, Vikash Kumar, Lalhruai Ralte (c), KC Cariappa, Parvez Ahmed, Zothanzuala, Rosiamliana Ralte, Remruatdika Ralte

Predicted Playing XI

Andrew Vanlalhruaia Batter Jehu Anderson Wicket-keeper Agni Chopra Batter Mohit Jangra Batter G Lalbiakvela Batter Joseph Lalthankhuma All-rounder Lalhruaizela Bowler Bobby Zothansanga Bowler Vikash Kumar Bowler Lalhruai Ralte Bowler KC Cariappa Bowler

Mizoram Team Form

Mizoram won two matches, lost two and drew one game in the Plate Group League stage but somehow managed to secure the third position on the points table. That has somehow helped them be in contention to make it to the final and break out from the Plate draught.

Meghalaya vs Mizoram Head-To-Head

Both sides have played each other eight times in the Ranji Trophy, with Meghalaya winning four games, Mizoram winning two and the remaining two ending in draws. The reason behind the draw is simple - it always rains in Meghalaya.

Meghalaya vs Mizoram Betting Odds

I am not letting you bet on anyone before going gung-ho on Agni Chopra. The Michigan-born cricketer decided to pursue cricket in Mizoram for better opportunities and got him noticed. He is definitely going to score a truckload of runs. Mohit Jangra is another batter I can’t not bet on. He will plunder runs at his will and it is better we go big on him.

Meghalaya vs Mizoram Best Batters

Kishan Lyngdoh to be Meghalaya’s best batter (Parimatch)

Kishan Lyngdoh seemed like he was cut from a different cloth. He was the biggest difference in the league stage for Meghalaya- amassing 572 runs at an average of 81.71 with one century and three fifties. That seems like something. Further, Kishan Lyngdoh has 984 runs in first-class format - so he knows how to score big and we just need to give him the space to explore.

Agni Chopra to be Mizoram’s best batter (Parimatch)

There is no way we can escape this. Agni Chopra has taken to Ranji Trophy like a duck to water, scoring 817 runs from five matches at an average of 81.70. The run-scoring temperament he has shown is straight out of the Mumbai school of batting syllabus. With such swift technique and ability to pounce on opposition makes him such a special prospect.

Meghalaya vs Mizoram Best Bowlers

Akash Choudhary to be Meghalaya’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Akash Choudhary was the most successful bowler for Meghalaya, having grabbed 23 wickets in just three matches. That is close to eight wickets per match. He has maintained a bowling average of 12.52 at an economy rate of 2.74- pretty insane, isn’t it?

KC Cariappa to be Mizoram's best bowler (Parimatch)

KC Cariappa moved to Mizoram for better opportunities and boy, is he delivering in some style! The Karnataka spinner has already taken 34 wickets from nine innings at an average of 20.29 - which makes him an excellent prospect to pick more wickets in the upcoming encounter against Meghalaya. So bet on him without any hesitation.