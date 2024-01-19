Meghalaya vs Nagaland Match Prediction MEG 70 % Chance of Winning NAGL 30 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.34 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.37 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Meghalaya and Nagaland will meet in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group from January 19 to January 22, 2024. The match is going to be hosted at Meghalaya Cricket Association Cricket Ground, Polo Ground, Shillong, at 9:30 A.M IST.

Meghalaya vs Nagaland Chances of Winning

Meghalaya endured a beating and a half against Hyderabad in their previous match of the tournament. Hyderabad won the toss and elected to field first, allowing Meghalaya to set the target. This turned out to be a disaster for Meghalaya as they could only muster 111 runs in the first innings and 154 runs in the second innings. Meanwhile Hyderabad batted a single innings and accumulated 346 runs before they declared the total. Meghalaya struggled to chase it down and conceded defeat by an innings and 81 runs.

After a humiliating defeat at the hands of Hyderabad, Nagaland seem to have found their footing against Mizoram in their last encounter. Nagaland won the toss and elected to bat first as they went on to score 211 runs in the first innings. Mizoram retaliated by taking the lead with 356 runs but Nagaland, pleasantly surprising as it was, responded by accumulating 463/7 before they declared the total. Mizoram scored 221/8 in the final innings but the match concluded in a draw.

Meghalaya chance of winning - 70%

Nagaland chance of winning - 30%

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Meghalaya vs Nagaland Betting Tips

Kishan Lyngdoh, Meghalaya’s skipper, is currently leading their run charts with 366 runs in just three innings which is inclusive of a century and a half-century. He is in a league of his own considering the second highest run scorer is Ram Gurung with 135 runs in three innings. Dippu Sangma leads their bowling attack with a whopping ten wickets in three innings, followed by Swarajeet Das who has bagged five wickets.

Sedezhalie Rupero is the leading batsman for Nagaland with 242 runs in four innings so far, including a century. RS Jaganath Sinivas and Sumit Kumar are next in line with 183 and 182 runs in four innings, respectively. Their bowling unit is led by Imliwati Lemtur who has claimed seven wickets so far, followed closely by Karan Tewatiya and Tahmeed Rahman with four wickets to each of their credit.

Meghalaya vs Nagaland Toss Prediction

The match is set to be held at Meghalaya Cricket Association Cricket Ground, Polo Ground, Shillong. The last match played here during the tournament was between Meghalaya and Hyderabad, wherein the latter won the toss and opted to field first. This worked out favorably as they beat Meghalaya by a sizable margin. Taking this recent outcome into account, the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to field first.

Weather Report

The skies are expected to be clear with periodic clouds and absolutely no chance of rainfall. The temperature is likely to remain around 14 degrees Celsius.

Meghalaya Player List

Kishan Lyngdoh (c), Akash Choudhary, Arbin Singh, Raj Biswa, Bijon Dey, Ram Gurung, Jaskirat Singh Sachdev, Sanvert Kurkalang, Dippu Sangma, Larry Sangma, Arien Sangma, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Nafees Siddique, Swarajeet Das, Tarique Siddique, Adarsh Joshi.

Predicted Playing XI

Arien Sangma Wicket-keeper Swarajeet Das All-rounder Bamanbha Shangpliang Batter Ram Gurung All-rounder Kishan Lyngdoh (C) Batter Tarique Siddique Batter Jaskirat Singh Sachdev Batter Dippu Sangma Bowler Bijon Dey Bowler Sanvert Kurkalang Bowler Adarsh Joshi Bowler

Meghalaya Team Form

Meghalaya faltered in their match against Hyderabad but their overall form is quite convincing. They seem poised to overcome Nagaland in the next game.

Nagaland Player List

Rongsen Jonathan (c), Nzanthung Mozhui, Joshua Ozukum, Imliwati Lemtur, Chopise Hopongkyu, RS Jaganath Sinivas, Tahmeed Rahman, Khrievitso Kense, Nagaho Chishi, Sedezhalie Rupero, Sumit Kumar, Karan Tewatiya, Sepichem Jingru, Vishal Sahani, Yugandhar Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Joshua Ozukum Batter Vishal Sahani Batter Sedezhalie Rupero Batter Rongsen Jonathan (C) All-rounder Sumit Kumar Wicket-keeper Yugandhar Singh Batter RS Jaganath Sinivas All-rounder Imliwati Lemtur Bowler Tahmeed Rahman Bowler Nagaho Chishi Bowler Karan Tewatiya Bowler

Nagaland Team Form

Nagaland showed signs of improvement in their encounter against Mizoram, but it may not be good enough to defeat Meghalaya.

Meghalaya vs Nagaland Head-to-Head

Meghalaya and Nagaland have faced each other twice in the past with the former having won on both occasions by landslide margins.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Meghalaya - 2

Nagaland - 0

Meghalaya vs Nagaland Betting Odds

Meghalaya to have a better opening partnership than Nagaland

Meghalaya and Nagaland displayed comparable performance in terms of opening partnerships in their previous respective matches. Nagaland’s openers, Joshua Ozukum and Vishal Sahani, in their match against Mizoram, scored just one run in the first innings and 15 runs in the following innings. Meghalaya’s opening pair, Arien Sangma and Swarajeet Das, failed to achieve a partnership in their first innings against Hyderabad and went on to amass ten runs together in the second innings. However, considering their form, it seems likely that Meghalaya could establish a better first wicket partnership than Nagaland.

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Meghalaya vs Nagaland Best Batters

Kishan Lyngdoh to be Meghalaya’s Best Batter

Kishan Lyngdoh, Meghalaya’s skipper, stands as their leading run scorer so far with 366 runs in just three innings. In their previous match against Hyderabad, he achieved a half-century with 51 runs from 73 deliveries in the first innings. In the following innings, he narrowly missed out on one as he scored 47 runs from 56 balls. He could be anticipated to remain their standout batsman.

Sedezhalie Rupero to be Nagaland’s Best Batter

Sedezhalie Rupero emerged as Nagaland’s leading run-getter in both their innings against Mizoram in their previous match. In the first innings, he scored 45 runs from 96 deliveries. He kicked it up a notch in the following innings, wherein he amassed 179 runs from 349 balls. Although he strikes at a rather slow pace, he can be expected to emerge as their top batter once again.

Meghalaya vs Nagaland Best Bowlers

Dippu Sangma to be Meghalaya’s Best Bowler

Dippu Sangma is the leading wicket-taker for Meghalaya at the moment with ten wickets in three innings. He managed to claim a single wicket in their previous match against Hyderabad, but considering his performance against Arunachal Pradesh prior to that with four wickets in the first innings and an additional five wickets in the next innings, he can be relied upon to be their top bowler.

Imliwati Lemtur to be Nagaland’s Best Bowler

Imliwati Lemtur is Nagaland’s top wicket-taker with seven wickets in three innings. He played incredibly well against Mizoram in their last match, wherein he captured two wickets in the first innings and four wickets in the next innings. Taking his form into account, he could continue as their premier bowler in the upcoming match as well.