Mizoram vs Bihar Match Prediction

Manipur will take on Mizoram in their fourth match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season. The match will be played at the GS Patel Stadium in Nadiad and the action will begin from 9:30 AM IST from 10th January.

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Bihar settled with a draw in their last game against Sikkim. In their first match, they defeated Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 221 runs. After restricting Arunachal Pradesh on 212 runs Bihar piled up 517 runs in the first innings and took a 305-run lead. In the second innings, Arunachal Pradesh batting order collapsed and managed to score only 84-run and Bihar registered a thumping win over them. On the other hand, Mizoram has won a match against Arunachal Pradesh. They suffered defeat against Meghalaya, Sikkim and Manipur in a close encounter. Mizoram managed to reach 252 runs against Meghalaya in the first inning and restricted them to 171 runs. Meghalaya bowled beautifully and stopped Mizoram on 216 in the second innings and chased down the target with two wickets to spare.

In the previous season, Bihar drew with Mizoram and Sikkim and lost to Arunachal Pradesh, while Mizoram played a draw against Bihar and Manipur and lost to Nagaland.

Mizoram vs Bihar Match Chance of Winning

Bihar performed exceptionally well in their first game and it will be a hard nut to crack for Mizoram. They are coming to this match after playing a draw against Sikkim. Bihar started their campaign by thrashing Arunachal Pradesh in a one-sided contest and on the other side Mizoram suffered a defeat against Meghalaya in their first game. Sachin Kumar and Adhiraj Johri smashed a century in the first game and would look to continue their form with the bat. Sakibul Gani and Rishav Raj also scored half centuries and took their side to a massive score of 517 runs. Spin wizard Ashutosh Aman took four-fer in the first inning and Malay Raj pace did the trick for Bihar in the second inning as he bundled out Arunachal in the second inning and claimed a five wicket-haul.

Mizoram lost to Manipur by 36 runs in their last match against Sikkim. Mizoram wicket keeper batsman Shreevats Goswami smashed half centuries in both innings but it wasn’t enough for them to finish the crossing line. Along with Goswami, Opening batter Vanlalhruailuanga scored 42 runs in the second inning.

Our Prediction

Bihar is more likely to emerge victorious in this contest. Both the batting and bowling department of Bihar has done well in the last game and it will be a tough task for Mizoram to stop them. Experienced campaigner Ashutosh Aman has led his side from the front and provided a breakthrough at the important phase of the game. For Mizoram Shreevats Goswami and Taruwar Kohli has shown the potential with the bat. Gosawmi scored half centuries in both innings in the last game against Manipur. Also Bihar has dominated in the last three games against Mizoram and it would be a good opportunity for them to continue their winning streak.

Mizoram to win - 2.6 (Melbet)

Bihar to win - 1.44 (Melbet)

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Mizoram vs Bihar Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Bihar played two draw matches in the previous edition of Ranji Trophy. They were up against Mizoram in the first game, which saw the marathon inning of 341 runs from Sakibul Gani. Bihar played their second match against Sikkim and saved the match by batting the whole day. They lost their last game against Arunachal Pradesh by 15 runs in a close encounter and finished fifth in the Point table in their group.

Mizoram started their campaign with two draws in two matches and lost to Nagaland in their last game. They finished at sixth position in the point table of the Plate group.

Bihar and Mizoram are placed alongside Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Manipur in the plate group. After winning their first game, Bihar lost their momentum and played two draws and lost against Meghalaya.

Mizoram vs Bihar Toss Prediction

Meghalaya defeated Mizoram in the last game played at this venue. Meghalaya restricted Mizoram to 252 in the first inning after electing to field first and scored only 171 runs in the reply. But things changed in the second inning where Meghalaya reached the 300 runs mark and won the game. Spectators can expect a cracking game of cricket between both teams. The forecast before the game is ideal and the team winning the toss would like to field first and take advantage of the condition.

Weather Report

During this match, the sun is predicted to shine brightly in Nadiad. The temperature would hover around 25 to 30 degree celsius and the wind appears to blow at 10 to 17 km/hr.

Mizoram Player List

Mizoram squad:

Zothanzuala, Lalhruaizela, Taruwar Kohli (c), Jehu Anderson, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Joseph Lalthankhuma, Vikash Kumar, Avinash Yadav, Remruat Dika Ralte, Naveen Gurung, G Lalbiakvela, Bobby Zothansanga, Rinsangzela Hmamte, Rosiamliana Ralte, Lalrinchhana.

Mizoram Predicted XI:

Zothanzuala Batsman Lalhruaizela Batsman Taruwar Kohli (c) All-rounder Jehu Anderson Batsman Shreevats Goswami (wk) Batsman and Wicket Keeper Joseph Lalthankhuma Batsman Vikash Kumar Batsman Avinash Yadav All-rounder Remruatdika Ralte All-rounder Naveen Gurung Bowler G Lalbiakvela Bowler

Mizoram Team Form

Mizoram lost to Manipur by 36 runs in their last match against Sikkim. Mizoram wicket keeper batsman Shreevats Goswami smashed half centuries in both innings but it wasn’t enough for them to finish the crossing line. Along with Goswami, Opening batsman Vanlalhruailuanga scored 42 runs in the second inning.

Bihar Player List

Bihar Squad:

Ashutosh Aman (c), Sakibul Gani, Sachin Kumar Singh, Yashaswi Rishab, Bipin Saurabh (wk), Abhijeet Saket, Veer Pratap Singh, Harsh Vikram Singh, Anuj Raj, Rishav Raj, Shivam Kumar, Malay Raj, Baljeet Singh Bihari, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, and Adhiraj Johri.

Bihar Predicted XI

Baljeet Singh Bihari Batsman Adhiraj Johri Batsman Rishav Raj Batsman Bipin Saurabh Batsman and Wicket Keeper Sakibul Gani Batsman Sachin Kumar All-rounder Harsh Singh All-rounder Ashutosh Aman (c) All-rounder Veer Pratap Singh All-rounder Shivam Kumar Bowler Malay Raj Bowler

Bihar Team Form

Bihar performed exceptionally well in their first game and it will be a hard nut to crack for Mizoram. They are coming to this match after playing a draw against Sikkim. Bihar started their campaign by thrashing Arunachal Pradesh in a one-sided contest and on the other side Mizoram suffered a defeat against Meghalaya in their first game.

Mizoram vs Bihar Head to Head

Bihar holds the upper hand in head-to-head encounters. In the last three games, Bihar has defeated Mizoram twice and both teams settled with a draw once.

Mizoram vs Bihar Betting Odds

Bihar to Win

Bihar is most likely to win this contest of the Plate Group. Bihar’s batsmen are in sublime touch and would want to make the most of it. Their confidence would be on top as they defeated Arunachal Pradesh in the first game with a huge margin and it would have given them a sense of self-belief . Bihar’s bowling attack also looks lethal with the presence of Malay Raj in the pace department and as usual skipper Ashutosh Aman with his spin has the potential to turn the tide in his favour on any given day.

Mizoram vs Bihar Top Team Batsman

Taruwar Kohli to be Mizoram’s top batter

Taruwar Kohli has been one man army for his team on many occasions. He scored 94 runs in the first inning against Sikkim but didn’t get any assistance from other batsmen. He again smashed a half century in the second innings but that went in vain as they lost it by four wickets. Mizoram skipper was outstanding with the bat against Meghalaya as well. He scored 123 runs and kept his team in the game. Although his last match against Sikkim ended in a scary dream, Kohli got out to duck in both innings and will look to compensate for that against Bihar. Overall, the former Rajasthan Royals batsman has scored 4337 runs in 53 matches at an average of 52.89. He has 13 centuries and 17 half centuries in his first class career.

Sakibul Gani to be Bihar’s top batter

After smashing 300 runs he came into limelight and since then he has performed exceptionally well. In the first game against Arunachal Pradesh, Gani scored 66 runs and made a valuable partnership with Adhiraj Johri. Against Sikkim, Gani was the only batter who looked comfortable on the pitch and smashed 57 runs. In seven games, he amassed 800 runs with an average of 85.30. In 11 innings, Gani smashed two centuries and four half-centuries. With five wickets under his name, he can be a useful bowler for his team.

Mizoram vs Bihar Top Team Bowlers

Avinash Yadav to be Mizoram’s top bowler

The 36-year-old, left arm-spinner of Mizoram gave a sensational performance in the first game. He took a fifer against Sikkim and will be a headache for Bihar's batter. Yadav featured in 35 games and had 105 wickets to his name, his economy is also impressive as it’s below 3.

Ashutosh Aman to be Bihar’s top bowler

Ashutosh Aman, the skipper of Bihar, was the highest wicket taker in the previous season, with 14 wickets in three games at an average of 1.98. The veteran spinner was outstanding with the ball in the first game as he took five wickets. The 36-year-old has taken 145 wickets in 24 games and also played some important knocks for his side.