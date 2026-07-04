Mizoram vs Meghalaya Match Prediction

As many as 19 matches will be played in the first round as Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season kicks off from Tuesday, December 13. Mizoram and Meghalaya, who are part of the plate group, will also start their campaign on the same day at the GS Patel Stadium in Nadiad. The 4-day encounter will commence from 9 AM IST.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

In the 2021-22 season, Meghalaya finished at the bottom of the Elite Group A after losing each of their three matches. On the other hand, Mizoram finished at the bottom of the 6-team Plate Group after failing to register a single victory. In the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Mizoram won all their six matches. Meghalaya also lost six of their seven matches in the 50-over tournament. Both the sides would be looking for change in fortunes when they take on each other in the red-ball format.

Mizoram vs Meghalaya Chance of Winning

Mizoram will have to fight very hard if they plan to beat Meghalaya in their series opener. The side has failed to register a single win in their last five Ranji Trophy matches. In the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy they flunked badly and failed to get on the scoreboard, losing as many as six matches in a row.

Meghalaya also aren't a force to reckon with but they still have a team which can get the better of Mizoram. After losing back-to-back six matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, they defeated Sikkim by 59 runs in their last encounter. They also have won two out of their last five Ranji Trophy matches. They have a good chance of breaking their three match losing streak against Mizoram. Notably, the two sides have played two first-class matches against each other, and Meghalaya have emerged victorious on both the occasions. They first won in 2018 by an innings and 324 runs. In 2022, they thrashed Mizoram by an innings and 425 runs.

Our Prediction

Meghalaya are looking the firm favourites to win this match. The reasons behind it are obvious. The side have comprehensively beaten Mizoram in both the Ranji Trophy matches they played against them till date. The current form of Mizoram is also not promising. They have lost each of their six matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Further, they have failed to register a single win in their last five first-class games.

In the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season, both Meghalaya and Mizoram were in the Plate Group. The former won five of their nine matches, while Mizoram lost six and won only one. Meghalaya were promoted to Elite Group in the following season.

Mizoram to win - 1.85 (Melbet)

Meghalaya to win - 1.85 (Melbet)

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Mizoram vs Meghalaya Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Manipur found themselves in the Plate Group in the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy and the luck of the draw saw them play against Bihar, Manipur and Nagaland. While they were able to come away with commendable draws against both Bihar and Manipur, it meant that their campaign had come to a swift end. Playing the last game against an in-form Nagaland, who had already beaten the likes of Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, it was always goint to be a tough ask. Having conceded 509 in the first innings, what did not help was scoring just 95 in response. A loss by 448 runs followed as they ended their campaign without a win.

Meghalaya were one of the teams that were promoted to the Elite Groups in the Covid format of the Ranji Trophy. They were bound to have a tough campaign and it showed in the results as they found themselves going up against Kerala, Gujarat and eventual champions Madhya Pradesh. They started their campaign against the team from the South of India and were handed a loss by an innings and 166 runs. What followed was no different as they succumbed to another defeat, this time by an innings and 301 runs to Madhya Pradesh. In the final game against Gujarat, who had also lost both their games upto that point, they were handly beaten by an innings and 139 runs as their campain in the big leagues came to an expected end.

Mizoram vs Meghalaya Toss Prediction

The Kheda District Cricket Association Ground hosted a match between Gujarat and Andhra during the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season. Andhra won the toss and elected to bat first, however, they lost the match by eight wickets. In the 2018-19 season, Gujarat won the toss and elected to bat against Saurashtra. The match ended in a draw. In the season previous to it, Kerala won the toss and elected to bat first against Gujarat. However, Gujarat ended up winning the match by four wickets. The venue did not host any Ranji Trophy match the last season. Side winning the toss is again expected to elect to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather in Nadiad, Gujarat is expected to be mostly Sunny on Tuesday (December 13). The temperature is expected to hover around 30 degree Celsius. 61 percent humidity and wind speed of 16 kmph is the forecast. Day 2 can expect some rain but the final two days of the match would most probably find no interruption due to rain.

Mizoram Player List

Mizoram squad:

Jehu Anderson, Avinash Yadav, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Taruwar Kohli, G Lalbiakvela, Lalhruaizela, Lalrinchhana, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Rosiamliana Ralte, Remruatdika Ralte, Rinsangzela Hmamte, Vikash Kumar, Bobby Zothansanga, Zothanzuala

Mizoram Predicted XI:

Shreevats Goswami (wk) Batsman and Wicketkeeper Vikas Kumar Batsman Lalhruaizela Batsman Jehu Anderson Batsman Taruwar Kohli Batsman Zothanzuala Batsman Joseph Lalthankhuma All-rounder Remruatdika Ralte Bowler Avinash Yadav Bowler G Lalbiakvela Bowler Bobby Zothansanga Bowler

Mizoram Team Form

Taruwar Kohli was the leading run-scorer for Mizoram in the previous season. He scored three hundreds and piled up 526 runs in three matches at an average of 131.50. He was also the highest wicket-taker for his team. He picked 12 wickets at an average of 21.16 and an economy of 2.95. However, Mizoram's over-dependency on Kohli is a worrying sign. Uday Kaul (262) and Iqbal Abdulla (155) who were the second and third-highest run-scorers last season are not part of the squad. Sumit Lama who picked four wickets last season (second-highest for Mizoram) is also not part of the side. The team will have to find new match-winners and play as a unit to find success.

Meghalaya Player List

Meghalaya squad:

Punit Bisht (c), Dippu Sangma (vc), Abhishek Kumar, Rajesh Bishnoi, Raj Biswa, Akash Choudhary, Kishan Lyngdoh, Lakhan Singh, Sylvester Mylliempdah, Larry Sangma, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Nafees Siddique, Swarajeet Das, Tarique Siddique

Meghalaya Predicted XI:

Punit Bisht (c) Batsman and Wicketkeeper Dippu Sangma (vc) Batsman Bamanbha Shangpliang Batsman Raj Biswa Batsman Kishan Lyngdoh Batsman Rajesh Bishnoi All-rounder Swarajeet Das All-rounder Nafees Siddique Bowler Abhishek Kumar Bowler Akash Choudhary Bowler Lakhan Singh Bowler

Meghalaya Team Form

Eyes will again be on Punit Bisht, the Meghalaya captain, who scored 258 runs at an average of 43.00 in the previous season. His experience is expected to play a key role again. Chirag Khurana, the side's leading wicket-taker in the previous season, isn't part of the squad. Aryan Bora - the second-highest wicket-taker for Meghalaya last season - is also not on the team sheet. Dwaraka Ravi Teja who chipped in with 162 runs at an average of 27 is also not part of Meghalaya squad. Like Mizoram, Meghalaya also would have to find a way out to find players who can bat around Bisht. The roles of Tarique Siddique, Akash Choudhary and Dippu Sangma would be very crucial in the bowling department which are sure to face some stiff tests.

Mizoram vs Meghalaya Head to Head

The two sides have played two first-class matches against each other. Meghalaya have emerged victorious on both the occasions.

Meghalaya won by an innings and 324 runs in 2018

Meghalaya won by an innings and 425 runs in 2022

Mizoram vs Meghalaya Betting Odds

Meghalaya to win

As mentioned above Meghalaya will have an upper hand against Mizoram and their past record against them suggest the same. They have twice faced the side in red-ball format and beaten them comprehensively. They registered a win by an innings and 324-run margin in 2018 and in 2020 went a step further to thrash Mizoram by an innings and 425 runs. Moreover, they are winless in their last five Ranji Trophy matches.

Mizoram vs Meghalaya Top Team Batter

Taruwar Kohli to be Mizoram's top batter

33-year-old top-order batter Taruwar Kohli scored 526 runs at an average of 131.50 in three matches last season. The next highest run-scorer from the team was 264 runs behind him. The right-hander is again expected to emerge as the top batter for his side. Overall, he has played 49 first-class matches and scored 3827 runs at an average of 51.02. The Punjab-born cricketer has 11 hundreds and 15 fifties to his name in the format. He will be entering the match on the back of some good knocks in the Vijay Hazare Trophy he scored 89, 23, 47 and 67 runs in his last four outings. Kohli scored 151 unbeaten runs in his last first-class innings against Nagaland in March. He scored 1 and 77 in the two innings of the match he played against Meghalaya in 2022. Expect to come all guns blazing in the upcoming match.

Punit Bisht to be Meghalaya's top batter

With the experience of 97 first-class matches, Punit Bisht will again be the key to Meghalaya's fate in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. The 36-year-old was the team's leading run-scorer with 258 runs in three matches at an average of 43. BIsht scored 18 runs when Meghalaya last played against Mizoram in 2020. He did not get a chance to bat in the second innings as Meghalaya won the match by an innings margin. Overall, Bisht has scored 4805 runs at an average of 38.44. He has nine hundreds and 22 fifties to his name in the format. Bisht scored a fifty each (59 and 68) in both the innings of his last first-class match which he played against Gujarat in March. He would plan to pick from where he left and leave an impact on the upcoming fixture.

Mizoram vs Meghalaya Top Team Bowler

Bobby Zothansanga to be Mizoram's top bowler

The off-spinner picked five wickets in three matches in the Rajni Trophy 2021-22 season and in the absence of Sumit Lama and Iqbal Abdulla the onus will be on him to deliver for Mizoram with the ball. The 36-year-old has played 14 first-class matches and picked 30 wickets. In his last first-class outing he picked two wickets for 81 runs in the first innings against Nagaland. He was part of the Mizoram eleven against Meghalaya in 2020 as he managed to pick one wicket after bowling 28 overs in the match. Notably, he leaked as many as 141 runs. Zothansanga would surely look to better his record against Meghalaya this time.

Abhishek Kumar to be Meghalaya's top bowler

Right-arm medium pacer Abhishek Kumar has played seven List A matches till date and picked 12 wickets at an economy of 25.33. The 20-year-old is set to make his first-class debut and eyes will be on him in the match against Mizoram. He made his List A debut recently in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and finished as the leading wicket-taker for his team. He carried an economy rate of 5.15 during the course of the tournament. The Mirzapur-born is expected to emerge as the trump card for Meghalaya this season.