Mizoram vs Meghalaya Match Prediction MIZ 20 % Chance of Winning MEG 80 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.26 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Mizoram and Meghalaya are going to meet in the Ranji Trophy Plate League from January 26 to January 29, 2024. Their encounter will be held at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Anand, with a scheduled start time of 9:30 A.M IST.

Mizoram vs Meghalaya Chances of Winning

Mizoram had a successful outing against Arunachal Pradesh in their previous match. The latter won the toss and elected to bat first, wanting to secure a target. However, it did not play out as they would’ve hoped it would, considering they scored 265 runs in the first innings but Mizoram snatched the lead with 323 runs. Their middle order went guns blazing and garnered a decent lead, leaving Arunachal Pradesh with the challenge of chasing it down and posting a more competitive total. But they failed to do so, adding just 134 runs to the tally which Mizoram chased down with ease and won with eight wickets in hand.

Meghalaya had an absolute cakewalk against Nagaland in their previous encounter, wherein the former won the toss and opted to field first, allowing Nagaland to set the target. This was a brilliant decision as it turned out to be a disaster for Nagaland who got bowled out for a mere 72 runs in 23.4 overs. Meghalaya took this opportunity to establish a significant lead, having accumulated 304 runs. Nagaland were tasked with chasing this down but they faltered quite a bit and got bowled out once more for 104 runs. Meghalaya won by an innings and 128 runs.

Mizoram chance of winning - 20%

Meghalaya chance of winning - 80%

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Mizoram vs Meghalaya Betting Tips

It goes without saying that Agni Chopra is currently the most reliable batsman at the moment, having amassed 561 runs in six innings. The only other major contributor from Mizoram is their all-rounder, Mohit Jangra, who has accumulated 315 runs in five innings and also stands as their leading wicket-taker with a whopping 27 wickets in just six innings. KC Cariappa has also been incredible on the bowling front with 21 wickets under his belt.

Kishan Lyngdoh, Meghalaya’s skipper, leads their run charts with 424 runs in just four innings, which includes a century and two half-centuries. He is miles ahead of the rest of the team in terms of runs considering that the second highest scorer is Ram Gurung with 146 runs in four innings. In the bowling department, Dippu Sangma is their leading wicket-taker with 12 wickets to his credit, followed closely by Ram Gurung and Akash Choudhary who have claimed ten wickets each.

Mizoram vs Meghalaya Toss Prediction

The match is set to take place at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Anand. The last match held at the venue was between Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh, wherein the latter won the toss and elected to bat first. This turned out to be a mistake since they could not curtail Mizoram’s scoring and the latter won by a decent margin. In the last three matches played here, the chasing side has emerged victorious twice which could prompt the toss winner of the upcoming match to field first.

Weather Report

The weather at Anand is expected to be partly cloudy with no chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

Mizoram Player List

Lalhruai Ralte (c), Agni Chopra, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Lalhruaizela, Vikash Kumar, Zothanzuala, Parvez Ahmed, Rosiamliana Ralte, Jehu Anderson, Andrew Vanlalhruaia, Bobby Zothansanga, G Lalbiakvela, KC Cariappa, Mohit Jangra, Remruatdika Ralte.

Predicted Playing XI

Lalhruaizela Batter Parvez Ahmed Batter Agni Chopra Batter Jehu Anderson Wicket-keeper Joseph Lalthankhuma Batter Vikash Kumar Batter Mohit Jangra All-rounder Lalhruai Ralte (C) Bowler KC Cariappa Bowler Remruatdika Ralte Bowler Bobby Zothansanga Bowler

Mizoram Team Form

Mizoram has experienced a mixed bag of results so far with a win, a loss and a draw. It is rather difficult to gauge their form given their inconsistency.

Meghalaya Player List

Kishan Lyngdoh (c), Akash Choudhary, Arbin Singh, Raj Biswa, Bijon Dey, Ram Gurung, Jaskirat Singh Sachdev, Sanvert Kurkalang, Dippu Sangma, Larry Sangma, Arien Sangma, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Nafees Siddique, Swarajeet Das, Tarique Siddique, Adarsh Joshi.

Predicted Playing XI

Raj Biswa Arien Sangma Wicket-keeper Ram Gurung Batter Tarique Siddique Batter Kishan Lyngdoh (C) Batter Swarajeet Das All-rounder Jaskirat Singh Sachdev Batter Larry Sangma Batter Dippu Sangma Bowler Akash Choudhary Bowler Arbin Singh Bowler

Meghalaya Team Form

Meghalaya has clinched victory in two out of three matches until now. Considering their only defeat came at the hands of Hyderabad, they could overcome Mizoram in the next game.

Mizoram vs Meghalaya Head-to-Head

Meghalaya has dominated their head-to-head encounters so far with three victories out of three matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Mizoram - 0

Meghalaya - 3

Mizoram vs Meghalaya Betting Odds

Agni Chopra to score a half-century against Meghalaya

Agni Chopra has been nothing short of sensational so far in the tournament. The debutant has scored three centuries and a half-century in six innings so far. He amassed a century in their previous match against Arunachal Pradesh with 114 runs. He also scored 164 runs against Nagaland and 166 runs and 92 runs against Sikkim. He has shown remarkable consistency and prowess with the bat and, given his recent performances, he could achieve yet another half-century in the upcoming match.

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Mizoram vs Meghalaya Best Batters

Agni Chopra to be Mizoram’s Best Batter

Agni Chopra continues to assert his dominance with the bat as he leads Mizoram’s run charts with 561 runs in six innings. He amassed a century in their first innings against Arunachal Pradesh, having scored 114 runs from just 87 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 131.03. Although he only managed to score ten runs from 12 balls in the following innings, he could be relied upon to emerge as their leading batsman.

Kishan Lyngdoh to be Meghalaya’s Best Batter

Kishan Lyngdoh, Meghalaya’s skipper, is currently their leading batsman with 424 runs in four innings. He managed to garner a half-century in their previous match against Nagaland, wherein he scored 58 runs from 57 deliveries. Although he was not their top run scorer during the match, his consistency makes him the top pick to remain their best batter.

Mizoram vs Meghalaya Best Bowlers

Mohit Jangra to be Mizoram’s Best Bowler

Mohit Jangra delivered two incredible spells against Arunachal Pradesh in their previous encounter. During the first innings, he captured six wickets in 31 overs and added five more wickets to the tally in the following innings. He has also been highly economical considering his overall economy rate stands at 2.91. He could be anticipated to continue as their top bowler.

Akash Choudhary to be Meghalaya’s Best Bowler

Akash Choudhary displayed immense wicket-taking prowess in their previous match against Nagaland. In the first innings, he bagged seven wickets in just 11 overs and captured three more wickets in the following innings. He has also proven to be quite economical, given that his overall economy rate is 3.31. There is a good possibility he could be their top bowler once again.