Mizoram vs Nagaland Match Prediction MIZ 52 % Chance of Winning NAGL 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Mizoram and Nagaland are set to clash from January 12 to 15, 2024, in the Ranji Trophy Plate League. The match will be hosted at Gokulbhai Somabhai Patel Stadium, Nadiad, at 9:30 A.M IST.

Mizoram vs Nagaland Chances of Winning

Mizoram put up a decent fight against Sikkim in their first match of the season. Having won the toss, they elected to field first and tasked Sikkim with batting first. Sikkim went on to score 442 runs and lost nine wickets before they declared the total. Mizoram, in their response, scored 214 runs in the first innings and 397 in the follow-on innings. However, they fell short and lost by a margin of just four wickets in the end.

Nagaland did not stand a chance against Hyderabad and it was evident from the beginning of the match. They won the toss and elected to field first, allowing Hyderabad to set the target. This turned out to be a disastrous decision since Hyderabad scored 474 runs with the loss of five wickets as they declared the innings. Nagaland faltered in their response as they amassed 153 runs in the first innings and, following on, went on to score an additional 127 runs. They had nothing left to respond with and ended up losing by an innings and 194 runs.

Mizoram chance of winning - 52%

Nagaland chance of winning - 48%

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Mizoram vs Nagaland Betting Tips

Agni Chopra started his First Class career with a bang and left an incredible mark along the way. In his debut match in the Ranji Trophy, he amassed 258 runs in two innings, which is inclusive of a century and a half-century. His performance overshadowed Mohit Jangra who also scored a century and accumulated 130 runs in two innings. He also showcased impressive all-rounder capabilities, having captured seven wickets in two innings. KC Cariappa leads their bowling attack with eight wickets to his credit.

Sumit Kumar emerged as the standout batsman for Nagaland with a half-century in the first match. He has garnered 91 runs so far while RS Jaganath Sinivas trails behind in second place with 62 runs. All five bowlers in the team captured a wicket each in the sole innings that they participated in.

Mizoram vs Nagaland Toss Prediction

The match is scheduled to be played at Gokulbhai Somabhai Patel Stadium, Nadiad. The previous match held at the venue during the tournament was between Mizoram and Sikkim. The former won the toss and opted to field first. However, they seem to have conceded the advantage to Sikkim as they went on to win the match by a considerable margin. Based on this recent result, the toss winner of the upcoming match could decide to bat first and gain an edge over their opponents.

Weather Report

Clear skies are expected on the day of the match with absolutely no possibility of precipitation. The temperature is likely to remain around 29 degrees Celsius.

Mizoram Player List

Lalhruai Ralte (c), Agni Chopra, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Lalhruaizela, Vikash Kumar, Zothanzuala, Parvez Ahmed, Rosiamliana Ralte, Jehu Anderson, Andrew Vanlalhruaia, Bobby Zothansanga, G Lalbiakvela, KC Cariappa, Mohit Jangra, Remruatdika Ralte.

Predicted Playing XI

Zothanzuala Batter Andrew Vanlalhruaia Batter Agni Chopra Batter Joseph Lalthankhuma Batter Jehu Anderson Wicket-keeper Remruatdika Ralte All-rounder Vikash Kumar Batter Mohit Jangra Bowler KC Cariappa Bowler Lalhruai Ralte (C) Bowler G Lalbiakvela Bowler

Mizoram Team Form

Mizoram’s batting display against Sikkim was rather impressive considering their caliber and they showed a strong fighting spirit. They are likely to build on it and improve in the upcoming matches.

Nagaland Player List

Rongsen Jonathan (c), Nzanthung Mozhui, Joshua Ozukum, Imliwati Lemtur, Chopise Hopongkyu, RS Jaganath Sinivas, Tahmeed Rahman, Khrievitso Kense, Nagaho Chishi, Sedezhalie Rupero, Sumit Kumar, Karan Tewatiya, Sepichem Jingru, Vishal Sahani, Yugandhar Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Nzanthung Mozhui Batter Joshua Ozukum Batter Sedezhalie Rupero Batter Rongsen Jonathan (C) Batter Sumit Kumar Wicket-keeper RS Jaganath Sinivas All-rounder Imliwati Lemtur Bowler Tahmeed Rahman Bowler Nagaho Chishi Bowler Khrievitso Kense Bowler Karan Tewatiya Bowler

Nagaland Team Form

Nagaland’s predicament is quite unfortunate as they have been winless for a long time. It would take a monumental effort on their part to overcome Mizoram in the next game.

Mizoram vs Nagaland Head-to-Head

Mizoram and Nagaland have played against each other three times in the tournament so far. The latter won on two occasions, including their most recent encounter in the 2022 season. The remaining match ended in a draw.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Mizoram - 0

Nagaland - 2

Draw - 1

Mizoram vs Nagaland Betting Odds

Agni Chopra to score a half-century against Nagaland

Agni Chopra displayed a commendable performance against Sikkim in their previous match. During the first innings, he scored a century with 166 runs to his credit, and followed it up with a half-century in the second innings, wherein he scored 92 runs and narrowly missed out on two consecutive centuries. Considering the fact that he achieved this as a debutant, there is a great chance he could build on his form and garner yet another half-century in the upcoming match against Nagaland.

Mizoram vs Nagaland Test Gokulbhai Somabhai Patel Stadium, null Mizoram Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Nagaland Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now!

Mizoram vs Nagaland Best Batters

Agni Chopra to be Mizoram’s Best Batter

Agni Chopra was ruthless against Sikkim in their previous match. His consistency was remarkable as he scored 166 runs from 179 deliveries in the first innings and went on to accumulate 92 runs from 74 balls in the next innings. There is a great chance he could be their leading batsman once again.

Sumit Kumar to be Nagaland’s Best Batter

Sumit Kumar leads Nagaland’s run charts with 91 runs in two innings so far. In their first innings against Hyderabad, he scored 29 runs from 35 deliveries. Following on, he went on to amass 62 runs from 70 deliveries, making him the team’s top batsman. He could be expected to emerge as their leading batter in the next game.

Mizoram vs Nagaland Best Bowlers

KC Cariappa to be Mizoram’s Best Bowler

KC Cariappa showcased exceptional wicket-taking prowess in their last match against Sikkim. In the first innings, he captured six wickets in 47 overs with an economy rate of just 2.29. He added two more wickets to the tally in the next innings in 24.3 overs. Taking this into account, he could be relied upon to remain their top bowler.

Nagaho Chishi to be Nagaland’s Best Bowler

Nagaho Chishi was tied as Nagaland’s top wicket-taker against Hyderabad with a single wicket to his credit. During his only spell, he delivered 12 overs and conceded 65 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 5.41. Considering that he was a tad more economical than his teammates, he could be anticipated to be their top bowler in the upcoming match.