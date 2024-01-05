Mizoram vs Sikkim Match Prediction MIZ 67 % Chance of Winning SIK 33 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 From January 5 to January 8, 2024, Mizoram and Sikkim are going to lock horns during the Ranji Trophy Plate League. Their clash will be hosted at Gokulbhai Somabhai Patel Stadium, Nadiad, and it is scheduled to commence at 9:30 A.M IST.

Mizoram vs Sikkim Chances of Winning

Mizoram faced the formidable squad of Karnataka in their last match of the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Despite having won the toss, they could not make things work in their favor. After electing to bat first, they were limited to a score of 124 runs. Although they put up a decent fight, the total was not good enough to defend and Karnataka took 17.1 overs to finish the match, winning by a margin of six wickets with 197 balls left unused.

In a similar vein, Sikkim’s previous match against Saurashtra was absolutely horrendous. The former won the toss and elected to bat first, but it did not help their predicament considering they were restricted to 165/9 by the end of 50 overs. Saurashtra, in their chase, faced no trouble as they finished the match in just 16.3 overs. They emerged victorious by a whopping ten wickets with 201 balls left unused.

Mizoram chance of winning - 67%

Sikkim chance of winning - 33%

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Mizoram vs Sikkim Betting Tips

Mohit Jangra has arguably been Mizoram’s most valuable player, considering he was their leading run scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 231 runs and eleven wickets in seven innings. Agni Chopra trails closely behind in terms of runs, having amassed 174 runs in seven innings during the tournament.

Palzor Tamang stood as Sikkim’s leading batsman in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 137 runs in six innings. Sumit Singh performed exceptionally well in the previous edition of the Ranji Trophy, having accumulated 599 runs in ten innings. He was also incredible in the bowling unit with 28 wickets in eleven innings. Palzor Tamang also displayed brilliant all-rounder abilities in the Ranji Trophy, given that he claimed 31 wickets in eleven innings.

Mizoram vs Sikkim Toss Prediction

The match is going to be held at Gokulbhai Somabhai Patel Stadium, Nadiad. The last match held at this venue during the Ranji Trophy was in the previous season, and it was played between Mizoram and Bihar. The former won the toss and elected to field first, putting Bihar to bat first and set the target. Bihar went on to score 474 runs in the first innings and Mizoram scored 176 and 379/6. The match eventually ended in a draw. However, given the high-scoring nature of the pitch, the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts clear skies with periodic clouds and absolutely no possibility of precipitation. The temperature is likely to remain around 27 degrees Celsius.

Mizoram Player List

Lalhruai Ralte (c), Agni Chopra, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Lalhruaizela, Vikash Kumar, Zothanzuala, Parvez Ahmed, Rosiamliana Ralte, Jehu Anderson, Andrew Vanlalhruaia, Bobby Zothansanga, G Lalbiakvela, KC Cariappa, Mohit Jangra.

Predicted Playing XI

Lalhruaizela Batter Vikash Kumar Wicket-keeper Agni Chopra Batter Jehu Anderson Batter Parvez Ahmed Batter Joseph Lalthankhuma Batter Mohit Jangra All-rounder Andrew Vanlalhruaia Bowler KC Cariappa Bowler Lalhruai Ralte (C) Bowler Bobby Zothansanga Bowler

Mizoram Team Form

Mizoram’s form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy was terrible. However, they were able to secure a 57-run victory over Bihar towards the tail end of their campaign.

Sikkim Player List

Nilesh Lamichaney (c), Ashish Thapa, Chandra Chettri, James Lepcha, Pankaj Kumar Rawat, Saurav Prasad, Sumit Singh, Ankur Malik, Lee Yong Lepcha, Palzor Tamang, Pranesh Chettri, Arun Chettri, Bijay Prasad, Md Saptulla, Rahul Tamang.

Predicted Playing XI

Pankaj Kumar Rawat Batter Arun Chettri Wicket-keeper Ashish Thapa Batter Nilesh Lamichaney (C) Batter Pranesh Chettri Batter Sumit Singh All-rounder Palzor Tamang Batter Ankur Malik Bowler Lee Yong Lepcha Bowler Rahul Tamang Bowler Md Saptulla Bowler

Sikkim Team Form

Sikkim displayed dismal form in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy and faced substantial losses in all of their matches.

Mizoram vs Sikkim Head-to-Head

Mizoram and Sikkim encountered each other three times so far, and the latter emerged victorious twice, including their last match in the 2022 season of the Ranji Trophy. Mizoram secured victory once.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Mizoram - 1

Sikkim - 2

Mizoram vs Sikkim Betting Odds

Sikkim to have a better opening partnership than Mizoram

Mizoram, in their final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Karnataka, had a tough time finding their momentum. This was evidenced by their partnership of just five runs between their opening duo, Lalhruaizela and Vikash Kumar. The latter lost his wicket in just 1.2 overs and brought an end to their collaboration. Sikkim, on the other hand, performed marginally better in their previous match against Saurashtra considering they achieved a partnership of 19 runs between Pankaj Kumar Rawat and Arun Chettri, their openers. They can be expected to establish a better first wicket partnership in their upcoming fixture against Mizoram.

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Mizoram vs Sikkim Best Batters

Mohit Jangra to be Mizoram’s Best Batter

Mohit Jangra was Mizoram’s top batsman in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 231 runs in seven innings. His performance against Bihar was quite impressive, considering he accumulated 91 runs from 48 deliveries. He can be relied upon to emerge as their leading batsman.

Palzor Tamang to be Sikkim’s Best Batter

Palzor Tamang was Sikkim’s leading run-getter in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 137 runs in six innings. He narrowly missed out on a half-century in their last match against Saurashtra wherein he scored 49 runs from 74 deliveries. There is a good possibility he could be their top batsman in the next game.

Mizoram vs Sikkim Best Bowlers

Lalhruai Ralteto be Mizoram’s Best Bowler

Lalhruai Ralte bowled a brilliant spell for Mizoram during the Vijay Hazare Trophy in their match against Haryana, wherein he captured three wickets in ten overs. He also achieved an economy rate of 6.70 during the innings. He could be anticipated to be their top bowler in the upcoming match.

Sumit Singh to be Sikkim’s Best Bowler

Sumit Singh was Sikkim’s leading wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with nine wickets in seven innings. His most noteworthy spell was against Tripura, wherein he captured three wickets in ten overs. He can be expected to be their top bowler in the next match.