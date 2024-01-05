Mizoram vs Sikkim Match Prediction
MIZ
67%
Chance of Winning
SIK
33%
Test
Gokulbhai Somabhai Patel Stadium
Facts:
- Mizoram won a single match out of five matches in the Ranji Trophy last season while Sikkim bagged three victories.
- Palzor Tamang was the only batsman from Sikkim to have surpassed the 100-run milestone in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, having scored 137 runs in six innings.
- Mohit Jangra was the leading batsman and bowler for Mizoram in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 231 runs and 11 wickets.
Mizoram vs Sikkim Chances of Winning
Mizoram faced the formidable squad of Karnataka in their last match of the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Despite having won the toss, they could not make things work in their favor. After electing to bat first, they were limited to a score of 124 runs. Although they put up a decent fight, the total was not good enough to defend and Karnataka took 17.1 overs to finish the match, winning by a margin of six wickets with 197 balls left unused.
In a similar vein, Sikkim’s previous match against Saurashtra was absolutely horrendous. The former won the toss and elected to bat first, but it did not help their predicament considering they were restricted to 165/9 by the end of 50 overs. Saurashtra, in their chase, faced no trouble as they finished the match in just 16.3 overs. They emerged victorious by a whopping ten wickets with 201 balls left unused.
- Mizoram chance of winning - 67%
- Sikkim chance of winning - 33%
Mizoram vs Sikkim Betting Tips
Mohit Jangra has arguably been Mizoram’s most valuable player, considering he was their leading run scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 231 runs and eleven wickets in seven innings. Agni Chopra trails closely behind in terms of runs, having amassed 174 runs in seven innings during the tournament.
Palzor Tamang stood as Sikkim’s leading batsman in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 137 runs in six innings. Sumit Singh performed exceptionally well in the previous edition of the Ranji Trophy, having accumulated 599 runs in ten innings. He was also incredible in the bowling unit with 28 wickets in eleven innings. Palzor Tamang also displayed brilliant all-rounder abilities in the Ranji Trophy, given that he claimed 31 wickets in eleven innings.
Mizoram vs Sikkim Toss Prediction
The match is going to be held at Gokulbhai Somabhai Patel Stadium, Nadiad. The last match held at this venue during the Ranji Trophy was in the previous season, and it was played between Mizoram and Bihar. The former won the toss and elected to field first, putting Bihar to bat first and set the target. Bihar went on to score 474 runs in the first innings and Mizoram scored 176 and 379/6. The match eventually ended in a draw. However, given the high-scoring nature of the pitch, the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to bat first.
Weather Report
The weather forecast predicts clear skies with periodic clouds and absolutely no possibility of precipitation. The temperature is likely to remain around 27 degrees Celsius.
Mizoram Player List
Lalhruai Ralte (c), Agni Chopra, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Lalhruaizela, Vikash Kumar, Zothanzuala, Parvez Ahmed, Rosiamliana Ralte, Jehu Anderson, Andrew Vanlalhruaia, Bobby Zothansanga, G Lalbiakvela, KC Cariappa, Mohit Jangra.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lalhruaizela
|
Batter
|
Vikash Kumar
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Agni Chopra
|
Batter
|
Jehu Anderson
|
Batter
|
Parvez Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Joseph Lalthankhuma
|
Batter
|
Mohit Jangra
|
All-rounder
|
Andrew Vanlalhruaia
|
Bowler
|
KC Cariappa
|
Bowler
|
Lalhruai Ralte (C)
|
Bowler
|
Bobby Zothansanga
|
Bowler
Mizoram Team Form
Mizoram’s form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy was terrible. However, they were able to secure a 57-run victory over Bihar towards the tail end of their campaign.
Sikkim Player List
Nilesh Lamichaney (c), Ashish Thapa, Chandra Chettri, James Lepcha, Pankaj Kumar Rawat, Saurav Prasad, Sumit Singh, Ankur Malik, Lee Yong Lepcha, Palzor Tamang, Pranesh Chettri, Arun Chettri, Bijay Prasad, Md Saptulla, Rahul Tamang.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Pankaj Kumar Rawat
|
Batter
|
Arun Chettri
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ashish Thapa
|
Batter
|
Nilesh Lamichaney (C)
|
Batter
|
Pranesh Chettri
|
Batter
|
Sumit Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Palzor Tamang
|
Batter
|
Ankur Malik
|
Bowler
|
Lee Yong Lepcha
|
Bowler
|
Rahul Tamang
|
Bowler
|
Md Saptulla
|
Bowler
Sikkim Team Form
Sikkim displayed dismal form in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy and faced substantial losses in all of their matches.
Mizoram vs Sikkim Head-to-Head
Mizoram and Sikkim encountered each other three times so far, and the latter emerged victorious twice, including their last match in the 2022 season of the Ranji Trophy. Mizoram secured victory once.
Head-to-Head Record
Total - 3
Mizoram - 1
Sikkim - 2
Mizoram vs Sikkim Betting Odds
Sikkim to have a better opening partnership than Mizoram
Mizoram, in their final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Karnataka, had a tough time finding their momentum. This was evidenced by their partnership of just five runs between their opening duo, Lalhruaizela and Vikash Kumar. The latter lost his wicket in just 1.2 overs and brought an end to their collaboration. Sikkim, on the other hand, performed marginally better in their previous match against Saurashtra considering they achieved a partnership of 19 runs between Pankaj Kumar Rawat and Arun Chettri, their openers. They can be expected to establish a better first wicket partnership in their upcoming fixture against Mizoram.
Mizoram vs Sikkim
Test
Gokulbhai Somabhai Patel Stadium, null
Mizoram vs Sikkim Best Batters
Mohit Jangra to be Mizoram’s Best Batter
Mohit Jangra was Mizoram’s top batsman in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 231 runs in seven innings. His performance against Bihar was quite impressive, considering he accumulated 91 runs from 48 deliveries. He can be relied upon to emerge as their leading batsman.
Palzor Tamang to be Sikkim’s Best Batter
Palzor Tamang was Sikkim’s leading run-getter in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 137 runs in six innings. He narrowly missed out on a half-century in their last match against Saurashtra wherein he scored 49 runs from 74 deliveries. There is a good possibility he could be their top batsman in the next game.
Mizoram vs Sikkim Best Bowlers
Lalhruai Ralteto be Mizoram’s Best Bowler
Lalhruai Ralte bowled a brilliant spell for Mizoram during the Vijay Hazare Trophy in their match against Haryana, wherein he captured three wickets in ten overs. He also achieved an economy rate of 6.70 during the innings. He could be anticipated to be their top bowler in the upcoming match.
Sumit Singh to be Sikkim’s Best Bowler
Sumit Singh was Sikkim’s leading wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with nine wickets in seven innings. His most noteworthy spell was against Tripura, wherein he captured three wickets in ten overs. He can be expected to be their top bowler in the next match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Mizoram
- Mizoram to win @ 1.49 (Parimatch)
- Sikkim to win @ 2.39 (Parimatch)
Parimatch