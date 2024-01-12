Mumbai vs Andhra Match Prediction MUM 69 % Chance of Winning ANDP 31 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the second round of the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season, 41-time champions Mumbai will take on Andhra Pradesh at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, from January 12, 2024. While Mumbai won by an innings and 51 runs in the first-round match against Bihar, Andhra Pradesh secured the first-innings lead against Bengal in a high-scoring encounter to manage three points.

Mumbai vs Andhra Chance of Winning

When it comes to Mumbai in red-ball cricket, there can never be any doubt. Even though Ajinkya Rahane had to sit back in the first game with a stiff neck, the Shams Mulani-led side ensured that things were more even than anyone would have attuned themselves to. By dominating Bihar in the controversy-ridden game, they have now stepped in the right direction ahead of the home encounter.

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh have proven that they are no slouch. Playing at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh put Bengal to test from the very beginning and eventually eked out a first-innings lead thanks to a majestic knock of 175 runs from wicket-keeper Ricky Bhui. Skipper Hanuma Vihari also showed great composure, which would keep Mumbai alert, for they know Andhra Pradesh is the biggest threat they have in the group despite the presence of last year’s finalists Bengal being a part there.

MUM’s chance of winning is 69%

AND’s chance of winning is 31%

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Mumbai vs Andhra Betting Tips

The kind of season Ajinkya Rahane had last time around, it is difficult to bet against them. He will score runs but I am also backing Sarfaraz Khan to come good as well. Even though Khan hasn’t been selected for the Indian team despite piling on a lot of runs, domestic cricket is where he rules with an iron fist. From Andhra, place your money on Ricky Bhui and Hanuma Vihari, for they have the ability to turn things around.

Mumbai vs Andhra Match Toss Prediction

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has hosted eight matches since January 2018, with an average first innings score of 347. The average first-innings-winning score comes down to 325. The wicket deteriorates as the game progresses, understandable from the fact teams tend to lose a wicket for every 25 runs in the second innings as compared to 33 runs in the first innings.

Weather Report

There is never a rain threat in January in Mumbai. It is going to be extremely pleasant for both teams to ply their trade, knowing that the condition in Mumbai in January doesn’t deteriorate as fast as it does in other months.

Mumbai Player List

Jay Gokul Bista, Bhupen Lalwani, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Suved Parkar, Shams Mulani (c), Prasad Pawar (wk), Royston Dias, Atharva Ankolekar, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Tamore

Predicted Playing XI

Jay Gokul Bista Batter Bhupen Lalwani Batter Suved Parkar Batter Ajinkya Rahane Batter Sarfraz Khan Batter Shivam Dube All-rounder Prasad Pawar Wicket-keeper Shams Mulani Bowler Tanush Kotian Bowler Atharva Ankolekar Bowler Mohit Avasthi Bowler

Mumbai Team Form

Fresh from an innings victory against Bihar, Mumbai are high on confidence. Even though they won’t have the services of their premium bowler, Tushar Deshpande, who is unavailable for the India A series against the England Lions, the return of Ajinkya Rahane will bolster their strength.

Andhra Players List

Lalith Mohan, Ashwin Hebbar, Hanuma Vihari (c), Prasanth Kumar, Ricky Bhui (wk), CR Gnaneshwar, Nitish Reddy, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Shoaib Md Khan, Shaik Rasheed, KV Sasikanth, Srikar Bharat, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Girinath Reddy, Uppara Girinath, Manish Golamaru, Kuntrapakam Raj

Predicted Playing XI

CR Gnaneshwar Batter Prasanth Kumar Batter Shaik Rasheed Batter Hanuma Vihari Batter Ricky Bhui Wicket-keeper Ashwin Hebbar All-rounder Nitish Reddy All-rounder Shoaib Md Khan Bowler KV Sasikanth Bowler Lalith Mohan Bowler Prithvi Raj Yarra Bowler

Andhra Team Form

In the first game, which they played at home, Andhra batters made the lives of Bengal players difficult. Bhui was persistent in his approach and never for a moment did he seem like he wanted to give away his wicket. With the first innings lead secured, Andhra would aim to have a better performance on board.

Mumbai vs Andhra Head-To-Head

Mumbai and Andhra have played each other six times in the history of the Ranji Trophy, with Mumbai winning three games and the remaining three ending up as draws. The last time both sides met was in December 2022, in which Mumbai won by nine wickets at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex in Vizianagaram.

Mumbai vs Andhra Betting Odds

Ricky Bhui has an even bigger appetite for scoring runs than many batters in domestic cricket. He showed that in the first round, but that’s the ultimate reality. Never discount the dogged determination of Hanuma Vihari, who I am sure is going to put up a big one at the Wankhede. Similarly, I am pretty sure that Ajinkya Rahane will light up the stage in his home ground to keep the conversation going around him.

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Mumbai vs Andhra Best Batters

Ajinkya Rahane to be Mumbai’s best batter (Parimatch)

With 13011 first-class runs, Ajinkya Rahane has nothing to prove it to anyone. Even though he has fallen from grace on the international stage, Rahane still maintains a first-class average of 46.97 with 39 centuries and 55 half-centuries. He was Mumbai’s highest run-scorer in the 2022-23 season - hence it is only justified that we back him to score the highest runs.

Ricky Bhui to be Andhra’s best batter (Parimatch)

Bhui made his first-class debut in 2013 but he truly came into his own in 2017. And think what - he hasn’t looked back since then. In first-class cricket, he has already amassed 4083 runs at an average of 44.38 with 15 centuries and as many half-centuries. His conversion rate of 50% tells you how prolific he has been over the years. So trust in the magic of Bhui and back him to yield a decent return.

Mumbai vs Andhra Best Bowlers

Shams Mulani to be Mumbai’s best bowler (Parimatch)

139 First-class wickets from 29 games at an average of 23.53. That’s some numbers, to be honest. An economy rate of 3.16 is justifiable enough for Mulani to claim that he is the most important player in the Mumbai set-up. So there is no way we are not betting on him.

Prithvi Raj to be Andhra's best bowler (Parimatch)

Since making his debut, Prithvi Raj has always been Andhra’s man friday in crisis situations. Having taken 51 wickets in 16 games, Prithvi Raj has become a very important cog in the wheel for the state side. Sure, he went wicket-less in the Bengal game, but that’s just an anomaly.