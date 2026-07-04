Mumbai vs Assam Match Prediction

Assam and Mumbai will go head to head against each other for their 5th match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at Barsapra Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The match will commence on 10th January in Assam. Mumbai and Assam are a part of Elite Group B in the Ranji Trophy along with 6 other teams in Elite Group B.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Mumbai had a dream start to this season of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 with 2 consecutive wins against Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad. They lost their first match of the tournament against Saurashtra and ended the previous game with a draw against Tamil Nadu. Mumbai was bowling first in their last game against Tamil Nadu, they bowled out their opposition at just 144 runs in the first innings. Tushar Deshpande and Shams Mulani were the top bowlers for their team with 5 and 3 wickets each.

Mumbai batsmen stood strong with their heads held high and made 481 runs in their first innings. Sarfaraz Khan backed his team by scoring 162 runs in the first innings. Tamil Nadu later gave them a target of 211 runs after scoring 548 runs in their second innings. Mumbai was able to score just 137 runs on the last day in their second while chasing and ended the match with a draw. They are currently in the 2nd position in the points table with 16 points.

Assam on the other hand has also not lost a single game in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 but had 3 draws and one win against Hyderabad. Assam managed 274 runs and 309 runs in their respective first and second innings in the previous game against Maharashtra. Maharashtra posted a target of 320 runs for Assam to chase.

Rishav Das was the only batsman who could get going for Assam by scoring 114 runs while chasing the target. Riyan Parag also played an important role with the ball picking 4 wickets for his team, Mukhtar Hussain picked 2 wickets in the first innings of Maharashtra.

Assam will look forward to breaking their draw streak and winning the game against Mumbai to be in the top 2 spots of the points table.

Here we are with our analysis of the Mumbai vs Assam Elite Group B Ranji Trophy Match.

Mumbai vs Assam Chance of Winning

41 times champions, Mumbai is a tough team to defeat. The squad looks full of match winners such as Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan and Ajinkya Rahane. They looked in fine good touch in the previous match but fell short to score 74 runs on the last day of the match.

Assam couldn’t do much in their first 2 matches and ended with a draw. They registered their first win of the season against Hyderabad but again had a draw against Maharashtra in the previous match. The squad contains Riyan Parag and Rishav Das who can change the course of the match with their amazing batting skills. Riyan Parag has also been skilful with the ball in the past 2 matches.

Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai is looking good overall in every department. They almost won against Tamil Nadu in the previous game and will be eyeing to make it to the top of the points table by defeating Assam.

It can be said that both the teams are doing equally well in every department of cricket but we are leaning more towards Mumbai with a 70/30 chance to win the game given the past performances in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Our Prediction

Mumbai, the runners-up of the previous edition of the Ranji Trophy have an upper hand on Assam given their recent performance against Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu. They also have the winning momentum and are currently in the 2nd spot of the Group B points table with 16 points. Moreover, Mumbai has a more skilled unit as compared to Assam. Hence, we are backing Mumbai to win the next game.

Our Prediction - Mumbai to win the next fixture.

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Mumbai vs Assam Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Mumbai has always been the favourite in the Ranji Trophy to win. They have enough firepower batters such as Sarfaraz Khan and Yashasvi Jaiswal to take on the bowling line-up of Assam and bowlers such as Shams Mulani and Tushar Deshpande who can defend the target.

If Mumbai bats first, we expect a score of 350 plus runs. If Assam bats first, expect somewhere between 280 to 300 runs in the first innings.

Sarfaraz Khan and Prithvi Shaw can cause problems in Assam. They will look to score huge runs in the first innings and take a first-innings lead.

We are favouring Mumbai to win the forthcoming match.

Mumbai vs Assam Match Toss Prediction

The Indian wickets historically have offered good support to the spin bowlers. As the match progresses, the surface with all its wear and tear will offer more help to spinners. The pitch at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati is a batting-friendly surface. We can expect high scores in the first innings of the upcoming game. Hence, it will be a wise decision for the captain to bat first after winning the toss.

It is important to keep in mind that the first innings lead is also an important factor in Ranji Trophy matches.

Weather Report

The weather at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati is expected to be good for a game of cricket. The temperature is expected to be around 26*C, humid and sunny. The winds at 17 km/hr will offer pacers some swing with the new ball in the first innings.

Mumbai player List

Mumbai Squad - Musheer Khan, Mohit Awasthi, Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Shashank Attarde, Tushar Deshpande. Siddharth Raut, Suved Parkar, Hardik Tamore, Prasad Pawar, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Roystan Dias, Suryansh Shedge, Surya Kumar Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane (C)

Mumbai Predicted Playing XI

We expect Tanush Kotian to make a comeback in this match.

Player Name Role Ajinkya Rahane Captain Prithvi Shaw Batsman Yashashvi Jaiswal Batsman Sarfaraz Khan Batsman Hardik Tamore All-rounder Shams Mulani All-rounder Tushar Deshpande Bowler Siddharth Raut All-rounder Armaan Jaffer Batsman Tanush Kotian Bowler Mohit Avasthi Bowler

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai has won 2 matches in this Ranji Trophy against Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh and also had a draw against Tamil Nadu. They are currently in the 2nd spot on Group B points table with 16 points. Mumbai will hope to continue their form in the longest format of cricket from their first and second match against Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh and win the next game.

With Ajinkya Rahane leading the team, Mumbai looks dominant to take on any team in the Ranji Trophy. Mumbai is all set to win against Assam in the next match and be at the top of the points table.

Assam Player List

Assam Squad - Rishav Das, Riyan Parag, Sibsankar Roy, Swarupam Purkayastha, Gokul Sharma, Avinav Choudhury, Sidharth Sarmah, Abhishek Thakuri (wk), Akash Sengupta, Sunil Lachit, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Kunal Saikia (captain, wk), Subham Mondal and Rahul Hazarika

Assampredicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Kunal Saikia Captain Rahul Hazarika batsman Gokul Sharma Batsman Riyan Parag All-rounder Mukhtar Hussain Bowler Rishav Das Batsman Akash Sengupta Bowler Swarupam Purkayastha Bowler Ranjit Mali Bowler Sidharth Sarmah Batsman Sibshankar Roy Batsman

Assam Team Form

Assam will be led by Kunal Saikia as their captain in the upcoming match as well. Rishav Das along with Riyan Parag will shoulder the responsibility of the batting lineup for Assam. Riyan Parag has been the standout performer for Assam in this edition of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Mukhtar Hussain and Riyan Parag will take charge of the bowling line-up for Assam.

Mumbai vs Assam Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Mumbai to win the game is 1.3, while for Assam it's 3.4. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Mumbai vs Assam Top Team Batsman

Sarfaraz Khan was one of the leading run scorers for Mumbai with 177 runs to his name in the previous match. He also scored 95 runs in the test match against Saurashtra. He along with Prithvi Shaw will need to keep the scoreboard going for Mumbai in the upcoming match.

We are backing Rishav Das to continue from where he left in the previous game and be the top batsman for Assam yet again. His consistency is incredible and we are backing him to be Assam’s highest run scorer in the upcoming fixture

Mumbai vs Assam Top Team Bowlers

Riyan Parag is doing wonders with the bat as well as the ball. He has the skills to turn things around. Riyan Parag is a safe bet for the top bowler in Assam.

Shams Mulani was seen in good touch in the Ranji Trophy with 30 wickets in his account this season. He is expected to take 3 or more wickets in the upcoming game for Mumbai.